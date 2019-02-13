Republican Senate leader hopes to act on border bill soon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday welcomed a border security deal reached by a bipartisan group of lawmakers as "good news" and said he hoped the Senate can act quickly on the legislation to avert a U.S. government shutdown.

McConnell said he was grateful to the committee for hammering out an agreement late on Monday and said he hoped the Senate can act on the bill "in short order."

