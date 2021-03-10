Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

Chris Riotta
·2 min read
(Fox News)
(Fox News)

Republican Senator Mike Lee blasted a voting rights bill that seeks to reshape the nation’s electoral system by expanding automatic voter registration and restricting partisan gerrymandering as legislation “written in hell by the devil himself”.

Speaking with Fox News’ conservative morning show, the Utah lawmaker said he disagreed “with every single word” in the For the People Act, also known as HR1, introduced in 2019 after Democrats took control of the House. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had previously blocked the bill from receiving a vote under the Republican-controlled Senate, until Democrats won a majority in 2020.

“Everything about this bill is rotten to the core,” Mr Lee said. “This is a bill as if written in hell by the devil himself.”

Republicans have lambasted the historic proposal after it passed in the House earlier this month and advanced to the Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tie-breaking vote. But Democrats have said the bill would guarantee free and fair elections by requiring states to offer same-day voter registration, as well as hold early voting for at least 15 days and create automatic voter registration for all eligible Americans.

Mr Lee, who stirred controversy last year on Twitter when he suggested that “Democracy isn’t the objective” in the US, claimed the bill “takes all sorts of decisions that the federal government really has no business making” away from the states.

However, asked to elaborate on whether he was against specific components of the bill, Mr Lee appeared less clear in his conviction.

When a Fox News host asked him about automatic voter registration and added, “We want everyone to vote, right? What’s wrong with that?” the senator agreed: “We want everyone to vote.”

He then argued that “it’s up to each and every state to decide how to register voters” and effectively suggested the bill was the Democratic Party’s way of “micromanaging” from Washington DC.

Still, many voting rights and constitutional experts have said the For the People Act was a critical step towards achieving equal voting rights in the US, while providing additional election security and critical ways to modernise the US electoral system, including voter verified paper ballot provisions, campaign finance reforms and new ethics laws.

Republicans in the Senate can block the bill through a filibuster, and it remains unclear whether Democrats will be able to recruit at least 10 Republicans required to block such a move.

Read More

Jimmy Carter: Georgia Republicans are trying to ‘turn back the clock’ on voting rights

Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

Michelle Obama tears into Senate Republicans for ‘unpatriotic’ efforts to block voting rights act

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The magic is racism’: Obama vet fires back at Lindsey Graham’s gushing Trump description

    Obama pollster says Trump’s ‘magic’ is ‘racism’ and that Republican Party is smaller tent now than when George W Bush left White House

  • Republican Sen. Mike Lee says Democratic voting rights bill was 'written in hell by the devil himself'

    H.R. 1, which recently passed the House, would overhaul campaign finance rules, set stricter rules for lobbyists, and broaden access to voting.

  • The Flash gets a new superskill: Thinking!

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, March 9. All times are Eastern.

  • Texas Lt. Governor Calls for Reversal of $16 Billion Blackout Overcharges

    The push by Dan Patrick, Texas’s second-most-powerful state elected official, comes after an independent monitor backed repricing power markets, a step the public utility commission has declined to take.

  • A price tag on trauma? College town weighs Black reparations

    Professor Edwin Driver arrived in Amherst in 1948 as one of the first Black teachers hired at a flagship state university in the country. Driver and his wife, who was from India, also encountered roadblocks trying to buy a house in the mostly white college town. “There’s a lot of people in Amherst that have not gotten a proper share of things,” the now 96-year-old professor emeritus said at his home in nearby South Hadley recently.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu takes his election campaign to the UAE

    Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet tomorrow in Abu Dhabi with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed, sources familiar with the matter tell me.Why it matters: Netanyahu’s will use the trip — which comes less than two weeks before the Israeli elections — to rally his base and stress his foreign policy advantage over his less experienced rivals.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThis will be the first ever official trip by an Israeli prime minister to the UAE and the first trip for Netanyahu since the signing of the "Abraham Accords" with the UAE and Bahrain at the White House.The state of play: Netanyahu is in need of a boost. His right-wing bloc is short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in the latest polls.Behind the scenes: Netanyahu raised the possibility of the visit in a phone call with the crown prince 10 days ago, but the Emiratis hesitated due to concerns about perceived interference in the Israeli elections.Netanyahu sent, Yossi Cohen, director of the Mossad intelligence agency, to press his Emirati counterparts, sources familiar with the matter tell me. The Emiratis sent signals that they'd rather postpone the visit until after the elections, but Netanyahu and Cohen pressed hard until the Emiratis agreed.Worth noting: Netanyahu will spend only a few hours on the ground. It's unclear whether he gave the Emiratis anything in return for the visit.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Des Moines Register Reporter Found Not Guilty After Arrest While Covering BLM Protest

    Journalist Andrea Sahouri was acquitted Wednesday after being arrested while covering a protest over the death of George Floyd in May of 2020. Sahouri had been charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts, both misdemeanors. Her employer, the Des Moines Register, chronicled her trial on its website and announced her acquittal. Her case has earned widespread media attention and condemnation from organizations supporting the freedom of the press. After the verdict, Sahouri simply tweeted “Acquitted” along with a few photos of her arrest. Also Read: Washington Post Journalists Arrested at Capitol Amid Ongoing Unrest Sahouri testified that she repeatedly stated she was a member of the press during the arrest. “I didn’t think it was a good idea to run from officers because I wasn’t doing anything wrong,” she said. “I put up my hands and said, ‘I’m press, I’m press,’ and he grabbed me and pepper-sprayed me and told me, ‘That’s not what I asked.'” The Freedom of the Press Foundation took an interest in her case and provided periodical updates on it as her trial progressed. A representative for the Register did not immediately return a request for comment, but Sahouri’s colleagues cheered the decision online. Acquitted. (Photo credit: Ted Nieters/Polaris Images) pic.twitter.com/sUkjJHQ4gg — Andrea May Sahouri (@andreamsahouri) March 10, 2021 Read original story Des Moines Register Reporter Found Not Guilty After Arrest While Covering BLM Protest At TheWrap

  • China approves $1.5 billion currency swap with Sri Lanka

    China has approved a 10 billion yuan ($1.54 billion) currency swap with Sri Lanka, a government spokesman in Colombo said on Wednesday, giving some respite from concerns about public finances. The deal will allow the island to weather "present difficulties", State Minister of Money & Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms Ajith Nivard Cabraal said in an interview with the Daily Mirror earlier on Wednesday. Dwindling foreign reserves, a tumbling currency and rising debt levels have dogged Sri Lanka over the last year, leading to increasing fears of a default.

  • Prosecutors oppose Ghislaine Maxwell's 3rd quest for bail

    Prosecutors urged a judge to reject a third quest for bail by a British socialite charged with soliciting teenage girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. There are multiple reasons to deny Ghislaine Maxwell’s effort at freedom before her July trial, prosecutors said in a Tuesday filing in Manhattan federal court. Last month, the 59-year-old Maxwell argued through her lawyers that bail should be granted because she is willing to renounce her citizenship in England and France.

  • Democrats are rethinking the nation's voting system. Here's what they've proposed.

    The goal of the wide-ranging legislation is to improve voting access, particularly for voters of color.

  • Historic island mansion from 1800s in South Carolina lists for $21 million. Take a look

    On the property is a “creek house,” complete with its own oyster station.

  • Judge was 'sympathetic' to convicted killer, victim's family says

    A Harris County juvenile judge ruled that a now 18-year-old convicted in the murder of a Good Samaritan should be released.

  • Lebanon's interior minister says security forces reached 'rock bottom': local media

    Lebanon's caretaker interior minister said on Wednesday the country's security forces were drained and unable to fulfil their duties as a financial meltdown and political deadlock bite. Speaking in an interview to the local VDL News, Mohammed Fahmy blamed political parties that were unable to agree on a national rescue plan. "It is only natural that we are unable to perform our security duties in a complete way amidst this chaos, especially as Lebanese political parties could not put forward a national salvation plan to save the nation," he said.

  • Marcia Fudge confirmed as first Black woman to be housing secretary in more than 40 years

    Ohio congresswoman said ‘major reason’ Joe Biden won election was support of African American women

  • Better savers spend less money on these 3 things

    For long-term employees, across age groups, the study showed that high savers save around 3% more than middle savers. It could explain why the retirement plan balances of employees who are middle savers are almost twice as large as those of employees who are low savers.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's US jail conditions 'are torture' - brother

    The British socialite is currently in a New York prison awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

  • How private equity is viewing Biden's infrastructure plans

    Four years ago, private equity was giddy over the prospect of a massive federal infrastructure bill. Then, "Infrastructure Week" became a punchline.Why it matters: Infrastructure is again on the table, expected to be President Biden's top legislative priority once the stimulus is signed.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePrivate equity infrastructure execs are "cautiously optimistic" this time around, repeating their 2016 thesis about the nonpartisan nature of bridges, roads and airports.Yes, but: Will a Biden infrastructure plan lean heavily on public-private partnerships (P3), which had been expected to be a major feature of Trump’s stillborn effort?Including P3’s could help get more GOP buy-in, but also could erode some Democrat support. One piece of the calculus may be if Biden chooses to pursue infrastructure via reconciliation (currently, it appears he will)."I think they should include P3’s for the multiplier effect, like the Australian model, but if it’s just federal manna to the states, some of that will crowd out private investment," explains the head of a large U.S. infrastructure fund.The new stimulus package includes billions in state and local aid, aimed primarily at filling revenue shortfalls. Some of that could be used for infrastructure projects, although private equity investors expect that to be mostly about small public works efforts that were planned pre-pandemic.The state of play: Private equity firms have raised more than $200 billion for infrastructure funds over the past two years, much of which is earmarked for the U.S.Between the lines: Last month's Texas power problems are a wildcard."I think that Texas may help both parties realize that there needs to be an investment in power resilience and energy infrastructure," another private equity infrastructure investor says. "It doesn't matter if they call it 'energy transition' or not, so long as they get to the same place."The bottom line: Everyone supports at least the idea of a major infrastructure bill, and private equity is at the ready to participate. Again.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mitch McConnell sings the praises of Merrick Garland

    The Senate confirmed Merrick Garland as attorney general on Wednesday with a 70-30 vote. He received support from 20 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who said he backed Garland "because of his long reputation as a straight-shooter and legal expert," adding that "his left-of-center perspective has been within the legal mainstream." McConnell's praise may come across as a little surprising, considering, as then-majority leader, he was at the forefront of the Republican strategy to block Garland's nomination to the Supreme Court in 2016 during former President Barack Obama's last year in the White House. However, even at the time McConnell claimed his stance on the matter was not related to Garland specifically, but rather his belief that a president should not name someone to the high court in an election year. McConnell's critics never really bought into that argument, however, suspecting that he was using his political power to maintain a conservative-majority bench, which he appears to have secured after three new justices were confirmed during the Trump presidency. Of the 19 other Republicans who gave Garland the thumbs up for attorney general, only Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was not a member of the upper chamber in 2016. Read more at The Courier-Journal. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?What does Joe Manchin really want?

  • The Emotional Weirdness Of Parenting As The World Slowly Opens Up Again

    We're at a more hopeful point in the pandemic, but there are still so many questions — and "decision fatigue" is grinding parents down.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him