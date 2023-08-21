Republican Senator Urges Trump To Drop Out With Blunt 2024 Reality Check

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) says Donald Trump should quit the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

“Obviously that’s up to him,” he added during an interview with CNN’s Kasie Hunt. “But he will lose to Joe Biden if you look at the current polls.”

Trump has been indicted in four separate cases, with Cassidy saying the charges in the classified documents case are “almost a slam dunk” and likely to lead to a conviction.

“I think Joe Biden needs to be replaced,” he said. “But I don’t think Americans will vote for someone who’s been convicted.”

Cassidy voted to convict Trump in 2021 during his second impeachment after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which led to him being censured by the Louisiana GOP.

He had no regrets.

“I slept very well that night,” he told Axios later that year.

Trump has opened up a massive lead in the GOP primary, with a CBS News poll released on Sunday having him 46 percentage points ahead of his nearest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

However, most polls of the overall electorate give the edge to Biden if the two end up in a rematch, as Cassidy noted.

See his full conversation with Hunt below: