The Republican Senators Most Likely to Turn on Trump

Conventional wisdom holds that the House will impeach Donald Trump, but impeachment dies in the Senate. But as evidence for impeachment mounts (the recent developments about China and Syria are important), and as Trump continues to spiral out of control rhetorically, I’ve started believing there is at least a chance that 20 of the 53 Republican senators could vote to convict.

It’s easy to imagine the first defector. It’s Mitt Romney, of course, who has already been outspoken about Trump’s behavior. Breaking the seal, so to speak, is vital. As Michael Tomasky writes, “Romney… might embolden a few of his Senate colleagues whose desertion from the Trump ranks will make a difference. In fact, that may be a job, persuading other Republicans to speak out, that only he can do.”

All Right, Mitt Romney, It Might Be Up to You to Save America

Someone has to jump into the freezing swimming pool first, and that job probably belongs to Romney. Then, if it looks like the pool is warmer than suspected, others may take the plunge.

Among the most likely is Maine’s Susan Collins—whose past support for Brett Kavanaugh damaged her standing as a moderate. Collins recently said that Trump made a “big mistake” by asking China to investigate Joe Biden. She’s up for re-election in a state where Trump isn’t popular. As such, her joining Romney wouldn’t surprise people, and wouldn’t turn many heads.

For most Republicans up in 2020, though, the calculation is much dicier. If they appear to be too close to Trump, they can write off a lot of educated suburban voters. But if they vote to impeach, it will depress their rural base. For them (I’m thinking here of Colorado’s Cory Gardner, Thom Tillis of Tennessee, and Arizona’s Martha McSally) the decision will probably come down to a cost-benefit analysis that will be made as late in the game as possible.

Because these names constitute the senators who are obvious concerns for Trump, the more interesting ones (to me, at least) are the senators who might constitute a second or third wave of defectors. This got me thinking: Which five GOP senators might break ranks, and who would really matter?

Here are five names I’ll be watching:

1. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee. There are two reasons Alexander might vote to impeach: because it fits his personality; and he’s not running for re-election. As National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar put it concisely, “Alexander, who began his career working for Sen. Howard Baker on the Senate Watergate Committee, is an institutionalist who has more freely criticized the president since his retirement announcement.”

2. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Murkowski has essentially said that she wants to see how this all develops, but one factor makes her a wild card: She doesn’t need the Republican Party. Anyone who can lose a Republican primary only to go on to win a write-in campaign, as Murkowski did in 2010, doesn’t need to worry about ruffling partisan feathers. Winston Churchill’s line about being shot at with no effect rings true. Murkowski is a free agent, and that is both exhilarating and liberating.

3. Mike Lee of Utah. Lee’s commitment to the Founding Fathers and the Constitution makes him a threat to Trump on principle. Lee also benefits from the fact that he hails from Utah, a state that is culturally less Trumpy than most red states. If Mitt Romney votes to impeach (and if he doesn’t this is probably all a moot point) that would provide Lee, who is up for re-election—if he chooses to run again—with additional cover.

4. Jerry Moran of Kansas. He’s a moderate sort of guy who, like Alexander, is retiring. For now, Moran is critical of Nancy Pelosi’s “rush to judgment,” but things can change.

5. Rob Portman of Ohio. Like Moran, Portman is not currently for impeachment. Still, Portman has said, “The president should not have raised the Biden issue on that call, period. It’s not appropriate for a president to engage a foreign government in an investigation of a political opponent.” These are pretty strong words. Potrman has had a serious career, which includes serving as United States Trade Representative and Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).





If this seems like a boring list, that’s not an accident. The 80/20 rule applies to the U.S. Senate, which is to say that 20 percent of the senators get 80 percent of the media attention (and vice versa). Lindsey Graham, for example, punches way above his weight. Someone like Chuck Grassley, although very powerful, doesn’t get nearly as much press attention, especially now that he’s handed the important Judiciary Committee off to Graham.