Republicans Tell Democrats to Go It Alone on Debt Ceiling

Laura Davison and Jack Fitzpatrick
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Forty-six Republican senators issued a stern warning to Democrats that they will not vote for an increase in the debt ceiling, a move that could raise the risk of the U.S. Treasury defaulting on its obligations as soon as next month.

“We will not vote to increase the debt ceiling, whether that increase comes through a stand-alone bill, a continuing resolution, or any other vehicle,” the letter, dated Aug. 10, said. “Democrats, at any time, have the power through reconciliation to unilaterally raise the debt ceiling, and they should not be allowed to pretend otherwise.”

The letter is the latest maneuver in a standoff between Republicans and Democrats over how to increase the federal government’s borrowing capacity to avert any payments default. Every political impasse over addressing the ceiling in the past ended without such a catastrophic conclusion, although a protracted battle in 2011 did sow turmoil in markets and prompted a downgrade in the sovereign U.S. credit rating.

“I cannot believe that Republicans would let the country default. It has always been bipartisan to deal with the debt ceiling,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters Wednesday. “When Trump was president I believe the Democrats joined with him to raise it three times.”

For his part, President Joe Biden, asked by a reporter Wednesday at the White House whether he was worried about the debt ceiling, said “no.” He said of Congress, “They’re not going to let us default.”

Funding Bill

Democrats declined to include language to raise the debt limit in a budget resolution adopted early Wednesday morning, meaning that the next opportunity to address the issue would likely be in a stopgap funding bill that needs to pass by Sept. 30 to avert a government shutdown.

Democrats have highlighted that much of the need to boost the debt ceiling owes to tax cuts enacted by Republicans in 2017, along with pandemic spending packages in 2020 that passed with bipartisan votes.

Raising the debt ceiling in a government-funding bill will require at least 10 GOP members to join with Democrats to agree to more forward by cutting off debate. Republicans say they can’t support the debt-limit increase because they oppose Democrats’ plans to spend up to $3.5 trillion on Biden’s economic agenda.

Only four Senate Republicans didn’t sign the letter -- Susan Collins of Maine, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Richard Shelby of Alabama.

Shelby is the top Republican on the Appropriations Committee, which oversees government spending. The other three Republicans not on the letter also sit on the panel.

Republicans have signaled all summer that they are unlikely to support a debt limit suspension or increase, a move they say would be tantamount to endorsing the trillions in social spending that Democrats are pushing.

It’s not yet known how quickly Congress needs to act to avoid a potential default, which would wreak havoc on financial markets and could trigger a downgrade of government credit.

The debt limit, or the total debt the Treasury can issue to the public and other government agencies, snapped back into effect on Aug. 1 when a two-year suspension expired. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told lawmakers that Treasury could exhaust its special measures and run out of cash “soon after Congress returns from recess” in September.

The Congressional Budget Office projects that lawmakers likely have a wider window of time -- until October or November -- to raise or suspend the debt limit. The public debt outstanding is currently $28.6 trillion.

Market Warning

Bond market participants warned this month that, under some scenarios, Treasury may need to execute abrupt declines in issuance of bills -- a crucial component of financial markets.

Read More: Traders Brace for Debt Ceiling ‘Hot Potato’ Rattling Rate Market

The Senate has adjourned until Sept. 13, meaning the chamber will have little more than two weeks to address the issue before Sept. 30, when government funding expires. The House announced Tuesday it will return Aug. 23 to vote on the Senate-passed budget resolution, but no plans have been announced for addressing the debt ceiling.

(Updates with Biden comment in fifth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s OPEC Plea Pits Fuel Price Fears Against Climate Push

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden has pledged to wean the U.S. off of fossil fuels, and never has that call been more urgent than now, with United Nations-backed scientists warning of a point of no return.And yet, the Biden administration Wednesday called on Saudi Arabia and its allies to unleash more crude onto global markets, stressing the importance of “affordable energy.” That doesn’t mean the U.S. president has suddenly turned his back on clean energy, but he’s facing the political reality

  • Democrats' big spending plan faces pushback from centrists and liberals

    Now that the Senate has approved a $3.5 trillion spending framework, Democrats face the difficult task of writing actual legislation that can win the support of practically every party lawmaker in both chambers.

  • Most GOP Senators Sign Pledge to Not Help Democrats on Debt Ceiling

    GOP Sen. Ron Johnson said some 46 Republicans have signed on to a pledge to force Democrats to raise the debt ceiling through procedures that don’t rely on GOP votes.

  • 5 Significant Aspects of the Infrastructure Bill That Could Lead To Lasting Impact

    The Senate's $1.2 trillion infrastructure package has a little something for everyone, from outlays for broadband and electric vehicles to investments in equal opportunity, racial equity and...

  • Seabridge to Begin Drilling Iskut Gold-Copper Porphyry Target

    Targeting enhanced by MT survey successful at KSM Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2021) - Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) reports today that core drilling will commence shortly at its 100%-owned Iskut project in British Columbia to continue testing below the Quartz Rise Lithocap for a gold-copper porphyry mineral system similar to those on Seabridge's nearby KSM Project. The Iskut target has been developed over the past four years, making extensive use of ...

  • California surf school owner suspected of stabbing his two children to death

    Matthew Coleman’s wife reported he and their two children, aged 3 and 1, were missing shortly before the children’s bodies were found in Mexico

  • AP: Republicans reaped biggest redistricting edge in decades

    Fresh off sweeping electoral victories a decade ago, Republican politicians used census data to draw voting districts that gave them a greater political advantage in more states than either party had in the past 50 years, according to a new Associated Press analysis. In short: Republicans won more seats than would have been expected based on the percentage of votes they received. The GOP's power will be put to the test starting Thursday, when the U.S. Census Bureau releases 2020 population data that will kick off the next round of the once-a-decade redistricting process.

  • Schools fight back against GOP governors, defy bans on masks

    With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in the White House and landed in courtrooms where judges have so far allowed school mask requirements in two states. Schools across the U.S. have a patchwork of different rules as they try to keep classrooms open during the coronavirus pandemic, but in several states GOP leaders banned districts from requiring all kids to wear masks.

  • Big tech suspends members of Congress over misinformation, China convicts Canadian over spying, Joby Aviation goes public

    Julie Hyman breaks down Monday’s business headlines, including: Canadian businessman Michael Spavor convicted in China for 11 years over espionage charges, Rand Paul suspended for a week on Youtube after spreading COVID misinformation, Twitter suspending Marjorie Taylor Greene after concerns over her comments regarding COVID-19, and Joby making its SPAC debut with a promise to operate aerial taxis by 2024.

  • Most GOP Senators Sign Pledge to Force Dems to Raise Debt Ceiling without Republican Votes

    46 Republican senators have pledged to abstain from voting to raise the debt ceiling in order to shift the onus to congressional Democrats to pay for their next massive expenditure and prevent the U.S. government from defaulting on its obligations.

  • 46 Senate Republicans sign pledge circulated by Ron Johnson to not aid Democrats on debt ceiling, raising prospects of default showdown

    "They shouldn't be expecting Republicans to raise the debt ceiling to accomodate their deficit spending," Sen. Ron Johnson told The Wall Street Journal.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert's Cuomo Zinger Fails Miserably Due To GOP Hypocrisy

    The QAnon-backing lawmaker's attempt to own the libs backfired, with people pointing to problematic Republican politicians -- and Boebert's own husband.

  • Fact check: No evidence of 8 million 'excess' Biden votes from 2020 election

    Election experts say the figure is bogus, and other independent fact-checking organizations have debunked it.

  • Democrats warn Republicans against partisan fight over debt limit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday he did not believe Republicans would let the United States default on its debt as the government approaches its borrowing capacity, warning such a lapse would be perilous for the country. Dozens of Republicans have signed a pledge not to raise the debt limit, in an effort to curtail Democrats who passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill in March and this week floated a $3.5 trillion bill on other spending priorities. A $1 trillion infrastructure bill that passed the Senate on Tuesday garnered 19 Republican votes.

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Consumer Inflation in U.S. Moderates While Remaining Elevated

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices paid by U.S. consumers climbed in July at a more moderate pace, though not enough to provide major relief from the cost increases weighing on sentiment and driving policy debate.The consumer price index increased 0.5% from June and 5.4% from a year ago, according to Labor Department data released Wednesday. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core CPI rose 0.3% from the prior month and 4.3% from July 2020.Price measures of food, energy, shelter

  • How Will the U.S. Pay for the $3.5 Trillion? Taxes, Mostly.

    Now that the Senate has passed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, the upper chamber now turns its attention to the second half of President Joe Biden's economic agenda.

  • Apple’s hot antitrust autumn: Storm clouds are forming from multiple directions

    The decision in a landmark antitrust case could come by the end of the month, but that is far from the only antitrust concern bearing down on Apple Inc.

  • ‘How hot it gets is still up to us’: U.N. climate report co-author

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita discusses climate change and what role businesses can play to help aid this crisis with Kim Cobb, Georgia Tech Earth and Atmospheric Sciences Professor & Global Change Program Director.

  • Traders Brace for Debt Ceiling ‘Hot Potato’ Rattling Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Money-market traders are starting to get nervous that the debt-ceiling battle will go down to the wire, even though the U.S. government has created some breathing room for now.Forty-six Republican senators signed a letter indicating they won’t vote for an increase in the debt limit -- a move that could risk the Treasury defaulting on its obligations as soon as next month. In addition, the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution didn’t include the cap. As a result, Treasury bill