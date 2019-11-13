Republican senators say they won't be watching the Trump impeachment hearings because they're too busy

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images





The House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday is scheduled to hold its first public hearing of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

At least eight Republican senators have said they have other things to do during the hearing, which will be broadcast live to the public.

They include Sens. Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, and John Cornyn.

Many Trump allies in the Republican Party have dismissed Trump's impeachment inquiry as a partisan sham. The president has also attacked people who have testified.

Multiple Republican senators have said they won't tune in to Wednesday's blockbuster hearing for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump because they're too busy.

Wednesday's session, overseen by the House Intelligence Committee, will offer the public for the first time a window into what Democrats say is a campaign by Trump and his associates to have Ukraine deliver political dirt in exchange for US military aid.

Previous impeachment-inquiry hearings had taken place only behind closed doors. Reporting on the impeachment inquiry had therefore come from transcripts released by House Democrats or leaks from people with knowledge of the closed-door meetings.

Here's a list of GOP senators who have indicated they won't be watching Wednesday's hearing:

Lindsey Graham, who has stood by Trump throughout the impeachment investigation. "I'll be doing something else," he told the Associated Press on Tuesday, adding that he didn't want to legitimize the Democrats' "bulls---" process.

Mitt Romney, who previously said he was keeping an "open mind" toward impeaching Trump. He said he wouldn't watch the House impeachment hearings but would focus on the issue if it went to the Senate.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader. He didn't explicitly say whether he would watch the hearings but told the AP: "I'm going to be paying attention to what we're doing in the Senate."

John Cornyn, who is an adviser to McConnell. "I've got other things to do," he said, according to The Hill. "I think it's a political sideshow, and I've got more important things to do." Cornyn added that he didn't need to "waste time going through all the drama over there" in the House but would pay attention when the matter came to the Senate, the AP reported.

John Barrasso, who said he would be chairing a session on nuclear power for the Environment and Public Works Committee, CNN reported.

Roy Blunt, who said he didn't have time to watch it, the AP reported.

Ted Cruz, who said he doubted he would watch the "partisan circus."

Joni Ernst, who cited a busy schedule, said she would be "catching up on it" on Wednesday night, according to CNN.

An aide to Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, also told CNN the senator would watch clips of the hearing later in the day because she was attending a committee hearing on vaping. Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican, said he didn't know whether he would watch it.

It's not clear these senators will watch the subsequent sessions this week.

Despite their schedules, some senators on both sides of the aisle still said they would try to watch it.

Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican, told CNN he had a 13-hour workday on Wednesday but would still try to catch snippets of the testimonies on TV.

"My counsel is going to watch all of it, but I'll watch as much as I can," he said, according to the network. "I think we should listen, and I'm a juror, so we should listen to all the information."

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, also a Republican, said she would try to watch some of it to "see what America's going to see," CNN reported.

Sen. John Kennedy also told CNN he would try to watch the hearings "if I have time in between committees and votes and those sorts of things."

There are 53 Republicans in the Senate. It's not yet clear whether the others will watch the hearings.

Referring to the hearings, Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono told CNN said it was important to "see the truth."

In response to some Republicans not watching the hearings, she said: "Truth hurts, you know."