WASHINGTON — The Republican silence on what’s happening in Portland is jarring: If you’ve followed American politics over the last 10 years, you might be surprised that Republicans are more outraged at Liz Cheney than they are federal armed agents that just tear-gassed a city’s mayor.

What happened to “Don’t tread on me”?

What happened to states’ rights?

What happened to freedom of speech and assembly?

It’s easy to understand in our current politics why elected Republicans aren’t speaking out against the Department of Homeland Security forces in liberal, urban Portland. (Sen. Rand Paul is one exception.)

But if you lived through the Obama Era, this Republican silence is jarring.

And the next time they’re out of power from the White House, it will only undercut future efforts by them to decry federal overreach.

America’s partisan divide over race stands out in NBC News/WSJ poll

The nation’s two political parties couldn’t be more divided over the issue of race after George Floyd’s death and the protests that followed it, according to the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll numbers we released earlier this week.

One party believes that discrimination of Blacks and Latinos exists (between 80 and 90 percent of Democrats say this); the other party doesn’t (just 15 to 26 percent of Republicans).

One party believes that America is a racist society (82 percent of Democrats); the other party doesn’t (30 percent of Republicans).

One party believes President Trump has made it more acceptable for people to be racist (79 percent of Dems); the other party doesn't (18 percent of GOPers).

One party has a positive view of Black Lives Matter (83 percent of Dems); the other party doesn’t (11 percent of GOPers).

And one party’s members want to remove Confederate monuments either by being destroyed or put in a museum (81 percent of Dems); the other party doesn’t (16 percent of Republicans).

White Democrats vs. white Republicans on race

And if you think this partisan divide over race is due to Democrats having more Blacks and Latinos in their ranks, just see below.

The differences between white Democrats and white Republicans couldn’t be starker.

Data Download: The numbers you need to know today

3,989,346: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, per the most recent data from NBC News and health officials. (That’s 79,832 more cases than yesterday morning.)

144,183: The number of deaths in the United States from the virus so far. (That’s 1,224 more than yesterday morning.)

48.02 million: The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the United States so far, according to researchers at The COVID Tracking Project.

$1 trillion: The price tag on the tentative agreement Senate Republicans and the White House have reached to address the next round of coronavirus relief

$3.4 trillion: The cost of the recovery bill Democrats have already passed in the House

More than half: The number of states that now have mask-wearing mandates

At least 76 percent: The share of voters who are eligible to cast a ballot by the mail in the fall, according to a study by the Washington Post.

72: The number of House Republicans who joined with Democrats to vote to remove statues of Confederate leaders from the Capitol.

45 percent to 44 percent: The head-to-head between Biden and Trump in Texas, according to a new Quinnipiac poll.

Tweet of the day

2020 Vision: Obama, Biden discuss health care

In the latest release of the Biden campaign’s conversation between Barack Obama and Joe Biden, the two men discuss health care and Biden’s son, Beau, per NBC’s Mike Memoli and Marianna Sotomayor.