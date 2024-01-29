Republican sponsored bill would make Kari Lake's secret wiretaps illegal

In her mind I’d guess Kari Lake expected to be greeted as a conquering hero when she took the stage at the annual Arizona Republican Party meeting on Saturday at Dream City Church in north Phoenix.

Instead, she got booed. She heard jeers.

There has been a firestorm after DailyMail.com published leaked audio of a conversation Lake had with Jeff DeWit, then chairman of Arizona’s GOP, in which he tells her that “powerful people” would make it worth her while to put her political ambitions on hold for a few years.

Lake called for DeWit to resign. He said the conversation was secretly taped in Lake’s home and that, at first, he was going to fight for his position.

Not all Republicans like Lake's tapes

Then he added, “However a few hours ago I received an ultimatum from Lake’s team: Resign today or face the release of a new, more damaging recording.”

Lake has recorded interactions with reporters. She has arrived mic’d up at campaign events.

She was wired for sound when she ambushed Rep. Ruben Gallego at the airport a while back.

But it seems a significant number of Republicans aren’t keen on the possibility of her secretly recording fellow Republicans. And they let her know it when she took the stage on Saturday.

Lake's campaign chair: Wants Christians to 'control' US

I can’t blame them.

Lots and lots of big-time MAGAs have trooped through Arizona over the past couple of years, including Lake’s Dear Leader — Donald Trump.

Bill would end one-party consent

I’d guess most of them didn’t know about Arizona’s one-party consent law, in which only one individual in a conversation needs to know if a conversation is being recorded.

I’d also guess that more than a few of them — including Trump — are now thinking that maybe they should have brought along an electronic listening device detector to any little chat with Lake.

Ironically, just about a week before Lake took a sledge hammer to the fragile vase of Republican Party unity, a bill was introduced in the Arizona Legislature that would make secretly taping a conversation a crime.

House Bill 2038, introduced by Republican state Rep. David L. Cook, would make it a Class 5 felony for anyone who “intentionally records a wire or electronic communication without first providing notice to all parties.”

All parties.

A person convicted of a Class 5 felony in Arizona (as a first offense) can expect to be locked up from six months to 2½ years.

The bill may go nowhere. We also have proof that, for now, secretly recording a conversation can be a devastating political weapon. And legal.

But that won’t stop a lot of people from thinking it’s a crime.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kari Lake's secret recordings would be illegal if GOP bill passes