Republican state rep Jena Powell withdraws from March reelection bid

Jan. 9—TROY — Jena Powell, Ohio's 80th District state representative representing Miami County and a portion of Darke County, withdrew from the March primary election in a notice filed Monday with the Miami County Board of Elections.

"I formally request to withdraw my petitions and not be on the March 19, 2024, Republican primary ballot," Powell wrote. She provided no additional information in the letter other than an email address where she could be contacted if there were questions.

In a "letter to my friends and neighbors in Ohio's 80th House District" released Tuesday morning, Powell said she is "eager to get back to the farm, run my businesses, and invest in my community, friends, and family."

"From the earliest days of our country, elected leaders were never expected to become career politicians," Powell wrote. "I've always admired those early Americans who recognized government service was a temporary duty, not a lifelong career. I am proud of what we have accomplished together. I have done what you sent me to Columbus to do and it is now time to pass the torch."

Powell, of Arcanum, is in her third two-year term representing the district and would have been up for reelection this year. She is one of Ohio's youngest state legislators, at age 30. She faced a primary challenge from Johnathan Newman of Troy. Democrat Melissa VanDyke of Wayne Lakes in Darke County also filed to seek the seat.

Powell was known for helping lead the Ohio House Pro-Life Caucus and for sponsoring the Save Women's Sports Act, aiming to keep transgender girls and women out of women's high school and college sports. That bill was passed late last year as part of House Bill 68, and is in the middle of a veto fight between Gov. Mike DeWine and Republicans in the state legislature.

Powell had faced claims that she didn't actually live in the Miami County-Darke County district she represents. Asked about those claims early in 2023, Powell told the Dayton Daily News, "I'm proud to call Arcanum my home. I've lived here for my entire life and love my community. The claim that I don't live in my district is untrue."