Republican strategist Jeff Roe quits pro-DeSantis super PAC amid turmoil

Jeff Roe, a top strategist for the main super PAC supporting Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign, announced his resignation from the group late Saturday — the latest in a string of departures from the organization.

The pro-DeSantis group, Never Back Down, has been enveloped in turmoil in recent weeks. Two weeks ago, it fired three of its top officials, including the super PAC’s chief executive officer. The board chairman, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, also left, as did the organization’s president, Chris Jankowski.

Republican strategist Phil Cox, a longtime DeSantis ally and adviser, has stepped in to help steer the PAC in the final weeks before the Iowa caucus.

Roe ‘s departure followed the publishing of an article in The Washington Post on Saturday about backbiting within the PAC.

Roe said in a statement posted to X that he “cannot in good conscience stay affiliated with Never Back Down given the statements in the Washington Post today. They are not true and an unwanted distraction at a critical time for Governor DeSantis.”

He added, “I can’t believe it ended this way. I’m so proud to have worked alongside these men and women at NBD 24/7 the past nine months to save the country. Good luck the next 28 days and a wake up. I’m so sorry I can’t be there with you.”

DeSantis has been heavily leaning on Never Back Down to oversee his campaign’s functions, including its field deployment.

Meridith McGraw contributed to this report.