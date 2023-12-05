Republican Tommy Tuberville's military holds in protest of abortion policy come to an end

WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville's blockade on military promotions that stretched over 10 months has come to an end.

The Alabama lawmaker, who has been protesting a Pentagon policy on abortion since February, told reporters Tuesday he will be lifting holds on military promotions for nominees three-stars and below. The blockade has prevented more than 400 military jobs from being filled.

"It's been a long fight. We fought hard. We did the right thing for the unborn and for our military," he said Tuesday.

Depending on the case, the Pentagon can give service members time off and pay for travel to have an abortion. The policy was put into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

Tuberville's release on the holds still requires four-star nominees – which currently number about 10 – to be voted on individually on the Senate floor.

"We didn't get as much out of it as we wanted," he said of his blockade.

The retired college football coach said he has no regrets blocking the nominations in protest of the Pentagon's policy.

"The only opportunity you got to get people on the left up here to listen to you in the minority is to put a hold on something and that's what we did," he said. "I think we opened our eyes a little bit. We didn't get the win that we wanted. We've still got a bad policy."

Tuberville said he is now looking to Republicans in the House to rescind the Pentagon abortion policy in the annual defense spending bill.

Republicans urge Tuberville to end blockade

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., speaking with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., right, during a Joint Conference Committee meeting of conferees on H.R.2670, to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2024 for military activities of the Department of Defense.

Tuberville's decision to release the holds comes after Republican colleagues have pushed the Alabama lawmaker to cave on the protest.

The Senate Rules Committee voted along party lines in November to change a rule that Tuberville has used to block the nominations and promotions. But the rule change would need 60 votes on the Senate floor to go into effect.

Senate leader from both sides of the aisle have condemned Tuberville for blocking the nominations. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called Tuberville's actions "dangerous."

The situation escalated in November when a group of senators took to the Senate floor urging Tuberville to lift the hold. The lawmakers, over the course of five hours, highlighted the names, biographies and pictures of military nominees and called for individual votes on each.

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., speaks to members of the press at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 15, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville caves on military holds over abortion policy