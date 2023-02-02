Republican U.S. lawmaker meets with TikTok, but unpersuaded

FILE PHOTO: TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Representative Mike Gallagher met with TikTok on Wednesday about the Chinese-owned short video app's U.S. data security plans but still plans to seek to ban TikTok in the United States, a spokesperson for the lawmaker said.

Gallagher, the Republican chair of a U.S. House of Representatives select committee on China, met with Will Farrell, interim security officer at TikTok U.S Data Security.

The lawmaker "appreciated their time but found their argument unpersuasive," Gallagher spokesperson Jordan Dunn said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese corn mill in North Dakota deemed ‘significant threat’ by US Air Force

    The construction of a Chinese-owned corn mill in North Dakota will likely be halted after the U.S. Air Force flagged it as a “significant threat to national security.” Fufeng Group, an MSG and xanthan gum manufacturer based in Shandong province, China, previously bought 370 acres of farmland in Grand Forks through its American subsidiary. The city council approved the company’s $700 million proposal to build the mill last year, citing economic development success.

  • Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

    Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate com

  • Inmate Humiliates Russia’s Shadow Army by Casually Taking Cab Home

    Spencer Platt/GettyPrisoners recruited by Russia’s Wagner Group to fight in Ukraine seem to be increasingly realizing they’ve been duped, and that no one ever counted on bringing them back alive.One inmate recruited by the group back in November has absconded from his team in Ukraine’s Luhansk region and fled to Russia by bus and ride-sharing app, where he says he is now hiding out in fear of revenge.“We thought we’d be equal with the hired fighters, that we wouldn’t be any different, but in rea

  • Stormy Daniels thanks Trump for accidentally appearing to admit that an affair with her 'happened a long time ago'

    Daniels tweeted a snarky rebuttal after Trump on January 31 called her a "horseface" on Truth Social.

  • Wagner troops wouldn't 'stop coming' and climbed over bodies of dead comrades like something out of a 'zombie movie,' says Ukrainian soldier

    The soldier told CNN he fought waves of these mercenaries for 10 hours in a fierce battle for the town of Bakhmut.

  • Damning Montage Exposes Donald Trump’s Fifth Amendment Hypocrisy In Less Than A Minute

    The former president used to have a very different opinion of people who invoked the constitutional right.

  • MSNBC Host Ridicules Lindsey Graham's ‘Hostage’ Video For Trump: ‘Blink Twice’

    "Oh man," began Ayman Mohyeldin as he ridiculed the South Carolina Republican's address at Donald Trump's 2024 campaign rally.

  • George Santos loses his cool with OAN reporter after being questioned about the sincerity of his apology for campaign lies

    The New York Republican is facing mounting pressure over his many false claims, even from right-wing media outlets like OAN.

  • Trump's NY fraud trial starts on time 'come hell or high water,' judge warns warring lawyers at hearing

    Lawyers for Trump and the NY attorney general's office argued over the existence of the Trump Organization Wednesday as a judge warned "no delays."

  • Trump’s Financial Situation Is Even Shakier Than We Knew

    When Donald Trump left office in early 2021, he was apparently on much thinner financial ice than almost anyone knew.That revelation, which three accounting experts confirmed upon reviewing Trump’s 2020 tax return, may help explain some of the financial and political moves the former president has made in the intervening years. Snowballing legal fees, along with other possible legal settlements and judgments, threaten to consume the

  • McDonalds President Says It Might Be 'Impossible' to Operate in These Key States

    While the pandemic accelerated both discussions and movement of businesses, talk of how California's high tax rates and liberal leadership has made it "impossible" to do business in the state is anything but new. In 1933, one state official wrote that "if we set up a tax on one of their supercolossal $7,000,000 productions, [the movie industry] would no doubt transfer their operations to" Florida. Similar fears of a business exodus to Nevada pushed local legislators to give a property tax break to equipment manufacturers in the 1960s.

  • A conservative judge who helped stop Trump on Jan. 6 wants to finish the job

    Late one night in the spring of 1994, a 40-year-old federal judge was startled awake by loud pounding at the front door of his home in Vienna, Va. The sound was so jarring, so insistent, so out of character for his quiet Washington suburb that it unnerved J. Michael Luttig, a product of Northeast Texas who had put down deep roots in Beltway power circles.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Luttig told his wife, Elizabeth,

  • MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’

    Scott EisenMAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately

  • Do Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare? Sen. Thom Tillis says those questions are based on ‘a false premise.’

    Tillis said he supports setting up Social Security and Medicare systems that he, “as a person with almost 40 years of business background, can look at the numbers and say, ‘This is a promise we can keep.'” His business experience includes stints with companies such as IBM (IBM) and PwC. Potential reductions to major federal entitlement programs have been a hot topic in recent days, with President Joe Biden and other Democrats criticizing Republicans over the issue.

  • Top Russian Official Slams ‘Significant’ War Flops to Putin’s Face

    SPUTNIK / AFPRussia’s Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that more than 9,000 reservists were illegally mobilized in the war against Ukraine, according to the president’s office.“Through the efforts of supervision, more than nine thousand citizens who were illegally mobilized were returned home, including those who, due to their health, should not have been mobilized in any way,” Krasnov said in a meeting with Putin, the transcript of which was shared on Tu

  • Trump ‘False Denials’ in Fraud Suit Merit Sanctions, NY Says

    (Bloomberg) -- New York’s attorney general said she will seek sanctions against former President Donald Trump, his three oldest children and their lawyers for making “demonstrably false” denials in response to the state’s $250 million fraud suit.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve CashAdani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries

  • Hunter Biden seeks federal probe of Trump allies over laptop

    Lawyers for President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, have asked the Justice Department to investigate close allies of former President Donald Trump and others who they say accessed and disseminated personal data from a laptop that he dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019. In a separate letter, Biden’s attorneys have also asked Fox News host Tucker Carlson to retract and apologize for what they say are false and defamatory claims made repeatedly about him on-air, including implying without evidence that he had unauthorized access to classified documents found at his father’s home. The request for a criminal inquiry, which comes as Hunter Biden faces his own tax evasion investigation by the Justice Department, has no practical impact and does not commit federal prosecutors to take any action.

  • Stephen Colbert Is Ready To Hurl Over This 1 Horrifying Image Of Trump

    The "Late Show" host dropped a very unrefreshing refresher on the former president.

  • China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic

    Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.

  • The first hour of a GOP-led House committee's meeting was a food fight over saying the Pledge of Allegiance

    "I can't believe we're having this debate," one Republican said. The spat signals likely showdowns to come in the GOP-led Judiciary Committee.