Republican U.S. senators: Talks under way on government funding compromise

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senators said on Friday negotiations were under way to see if a compromise could be reached on a government funding bill that the Senate would pass, as the Senate awaited the completion of a vote on whether to take up a House-approved measure.

Republican U.S. Senator Bob Corker said the Senate vote on whether to move forward on the House bill might remain open while compromise negotiations were ongoing.

