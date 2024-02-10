Republican unity: Time for Nikki Haley to support Donald J. Trump

In the wake of the New Hampshire primary where former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley suffered yet another setback, the path forward for the Republican Party has never been clearer. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel's statement on Fox News couldn’t be more accurate: “I’m looking at the map and the path going forward, and I don’t see it for Nikki Haley.”

Haley ran a commendable campaign, there's no denying that. Her efforts were marked by a clear vision and a strong commitment to conservative values. Yet, in the brutal arithmetic of politics, numbers speak louder than words. After losing both the Iowa Caucus and the New Hampshire primary, it's evident that her campaign lacks the momentum necessary for a successful bid for the presidency.

With only 10 months until the general election, it's imperative for the Republican Party to unite. In some states, voting actually begins as early as September. Fragmentation and prolonged primary battles only serve to weaken our position against our common opponent: all the democrats on the ballot especially Joe Biden. Chairwoman McDaniel's assertion is not just a suggestion, it's a loud and clear call for consolidation: “It’s time to coalesce behind the eventual nominee, who is going to be Donald J. Trump.”

Ron DeSantis, understanding the stakes, has already suspended his campaign, demonstrating the foresight and unity essential for our success in November. Now, it's time for Haley to follow suit. Her support for Donald Trump could be a turning point, bringing together the party and focusing all our resources on the ultimate goal: defeating Joe Biden.

The path to victory in November is clear. It involves rallying behind a leader who has already proven he can carry the mantle of the presidency, who can energize the base, and who stands as the bulwark against the liberal agenda that threatens the very core of American values. That leader is Donald J. Trump.

As Ronald Reagan preached, we must be the big tent party. We have no time to remain in our pup tents.

Haley’s campaign brought important issues to the forefront, and her voice remains vital to the party. But the best way for her to serve the country and the conservative cause at this juncture is by supporting Trump. Her experience, combined with Trump's leadership, can forge an unbeatable team poised for victory.

The call from Ronna McDaniel is not just a strategy, it’s an urgent necessity. In politics, timing is everything, and the time has come for unity. For the good of the party and the country, Haley should suspend her campaign and throw her full support behind Trump. Only united can we ensure a Republican victory in November and make America great again!

Perry O. Hooper is the founder of Let the People Speak and a former Alabama state representative.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Republican unity: Time for Nikki Haley to support Donald J. Trump