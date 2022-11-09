Republican Vance Wins Ohio Senate Race, Beating Democrat Ryan

(Bloomberg) -- Republican JD Vance defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in the Ohio Senate race, according to ABC and NBC, in a state that Donald Trump easily won twice.

After being initially out-raised and outspent by Ryan and national Democrats eager to build their control in the Senate, Republicans spent big to hold the seat amid two-term Senator Rob Portman’s retirement.

