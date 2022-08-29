Republican Violence Brewing?
The National Archives has found itself at the center of the fallout from the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
The Justice Department is preparing to file an antitrust lawsuit against the big technology company, according to a report from Politico.
Scottish company Munro introduced a rugged-looking electric off-roader with 168 miles of range and aimed largely at commercial users.
A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election. Lawyers for Kemp had argued that immunities related to his position as governor protect him from having to testify.
Trump shared the senator's "Sunday Night in America" interview to Truth Social
Milwaukee Brewers pitchers gave up only two hits Friday night but they were both two-run homers by Ian Happ in a gut-wrenching, 4-3, loss 10 innings Friday night at American Family Field.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyMany conservatives believe the demise of abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade will bring a new dawn in which fewer abortions take place and more children are born. This promised new reality is likely to remain fantasy.Why?Because limiting legal abortion access does not result in fewer abortions.A better course of action, if reducing the number of abortions is the goal, is regulatory pragmatism—a flexib
OB/GYN says SC's Fetal Heartbeat Bill and proposed even more restrictive abortion ban are having a chilling effect in SC for both patients, doctors.
Paramount filed a motion on Friday to dismiss a lawsuit that claims that “Top Gun: Maverick” infringes on the copyright of the 1983 magazine article that was the source material for the original film. Shosh and Yuval Yonay, the widow and son of writer Ehud Yonay, filed the suit in June, arguing that the studio […]
Welcome to Variety’s Weekend Reads, a weekly collection of deep dives, long reads, analysis, reviews and commentary from Variety’s print and digital platforms. Curated by Variety.com editor William Earl, this is your guide to can’t-miss Variety content that is well worth your attention. Subscribe to Weekend Reads and other newsletters here. Today marks the 70th […]
Tua Tagovailoa connected with Tyreek Hill for 51 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and the Miami Dolphins set a franchise record for points in a preseason game, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 48-10 on Saturday night. Tagovailoa played the entire first quarter, looking more comfortable in first-year coach Mike McDaniel's system. “I think it's a credit to the practices that we've had with the Eagles and how hard our guys have been working,” Tagovailoa said.
For seven weeks, Harry Dunn sat in the same seat before the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. Cameras pointed in his direction snapped photos of his every reaction as details of the insurrection were shared with the public. Dunn looked on, not paying the photographers any mind. He was there for one…
After buying the scratch-off game in Lexington, the woman beat 1-in-1,000,000 odds.
There has been a lot of roster turnover for the Reds after their 83-win season. A look at how their former players are performing.
Americans have until Sep. 2 to order their 16 free tests, if they haven't already.
Critics say Christian nationalism runs counter to American and Christian values as the concept is increasingly embraced by some Republican lawmakers.
Each U.S. household has time to place an order for eight free at-home test kits.
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
Jamie Foxx's impersonation of former President Donald Trump shows the actor's impressive acting skills in a viral podcast video.
Red Hot Chili Peppers are walking away from this year's MTV Video Music Awards with one of the night's biggest honors: the Global Icon Award. Drummer Chad Smith gave a heartfelt speech in which he dedicated the award to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March at age 50.
KYIV (Reuters) -Russian artillery fired at Ukrainian towns across the river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant overnight, local officials said on Sunday, adding to residents' anguish as reports of shelling around the plant fuelled fears of a radiation disaster. Russia's defence ministry said there was more Ukrainian shelling of the plant over the past 24 hours, just a day after Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations of targeting Europe's biggest nuclear plant, which has prompted grave international concern. Captured by Russian troops in March, but still run by Ukrainian staff, the complex on the southern front line of the war has been one of the major hotspots in the six-month conflict.