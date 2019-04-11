Republicans Who Can't Ignore Climate Change Seek GOP Solutions

(Bloomberg) -- Texas Senator John Cornyn, who once voted against a measure that said climate change was man-made, is now helping fellow Republicans craft legislation to combat global warming through “energy innovation.”

“Coming up with lower emissions is a good thing,” Cornyn said in an interview.

He’s not alone. With the exception of President Donald Trump, Republicans have largely gone from ignoring or expressing doubt about climate change to acknowledging the scientific consensus in the face of growing public alarm over storms and wildfires and pressure to come up with an alternative to progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal.”

That’s forced them to craft a policy response that doesn’t alienate supporters in the fossil-fuel industry or contradict their long-standing emphasis on increasing energy production.

Some of those proposals may get an airing Thursday when Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from oil-rich Alaska, convenes a hearing on “potential solutions to help address global climate change.”

“There is a remarkable shift going on,” said Alex Flint, the executive director of Alliance for Market Solutions, a conservative group that favors a tax on carbon to reduce emissions of the planet-warming gas. “There is a sincere effort by several Republicans to develop policy proposals to address climate change.”

Among the ideas under discussion are clean-energy mandates and tax credits that promote the use of alternative power sources as well as spending on new energy technology and electric vehicles -- ideas that just a few years ago were shunned by the party.

“It’s up to Republicans to say what we are for,” said Tennessee Republican Lamar Alexander, who recently took to the Senate floor to propose a New Manhattan Project for Clean Energy -- a nod to the massive mobilization during World War II to build an atomic bomb. “Instead of ending a war, the goal of this New Manhattan Project will be to minimize the disruption on our lives and economies caused by climate change.”

He proposes spending $6 billion a year on energy research and scoring huge advancements in nuclear power technology, electric vehicles and their batteries, as well as solar power, natural gas and carbon capture.

And Alexander, who serves as a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he believed “almost all of it” could be achieved through Congress’s regular spending bill process, such as through boosting funding for the Energy Department.

“We are moving ahead,” Alexander said in an interview.

Other Republicans are exploring mandates that require states to produce a certain percentage of electricity from sources such as renewables and nuclear power. In the case of one so-called clean energy standard being crafted as part of a larger package by West Virginia Representative David McKinley, carbon capture technologies would count as well.

Though largely unproven on an industrial scale, carbon capture aims to render coal climate-friendly by intercepting carbon dioxide emissions.

“We’ve had an approach here in Washington for too long: Pay penalties first and then innovate later,” McKinley, a staunch advocate of his home state’s coal industry, said in an interview. “Why don’t we do the reverse? Innovate first and then once we do the innovation then we can set standards that are achievable.”

Murkowski, the Alaska senator who has long acknowledged climate change, said a clean energy standard is something she might back. “I’m open to a discussion about what that could look like,” she said in an interview.

‘Political Peril’

Critics of the Republican climate measures question their sincerity and say they don’t go nearly far enough.

“Republicans are under pressure because the underlying concern is rising across the political spectrum,” said David Doniger, a senior official at the Natural Resources Defense Council. “Maybe now they see political peril in blowing the problem off.”

It’s not an easy transition for the party that not long ago fired up supporters with chants of “drill, baby drill.” One solution to conundrum is embracing energy innovation -- a broad term that has come to encompass increasing research and development that critics have said amounts to a delaying tactic.