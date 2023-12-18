Republicans Who Aren’t On Board With Biden Impeachment Have Been Warned

Over the weekend, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) made the MAGA-defying mistake of acknowledging reality as it relates to House Republicans’ made-for-TV impeachment inquiry into supposed Biden Family Corruption.

During an appearance on NBC’s Meet The Press Sunday, Graham downplayed the just-approved House impeachment inquiry and the claims that there may be evidence of Biden wrongdoing that House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) and others have been hyping for months.

“If there were a smoking gun I think we’d be talking about it,” Graham said Sunday. “But you know, the narrative that Hunter Biden presented is falling apart. They added that Joe Biden knew nothing about the business dealings falling apart. I’m not worried about impeaching the president right now.”

Graham hasn’t always held such an aloof position toward efforts to dig up dirt — real or imagined — against President Biden and his son Hunter Biden. A few months back, Graham told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that President Biden and his son “get away with almost everything,” while “when it comes to Donald Trump, there are no rules. Destroy him, destroy his family,” he said.

But Graham’s nod at a lackluster case against the President that’s unlikely to lead to impeachment is in line with many remarks from his Republican colleagues in the Senate in recent days. Before House Republicans voted to formally open a Biden impeachment inquiry last week, a handful of GOP senators — Mitt Romney (R-UT), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Mike Rounds (R-SD) to name a few — admitted publicly that they aren’t buying James Comer and Jim Jordan’s hysteria.

Even a handful of House Republicans admitted they haven’t yet seen impeachment-worthy evidence against President Biden — before ultimately voting to advance the measure.

But, as is the law in MAGAland — especially for Republicans like Graham who try to vacillate between Trump appeasement and showing some brand-building independence — no truth-telling goes unpunished.

MAGA darling conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went after Graham not long after his remarks aired and suggested that someone more devoted to Trump should challenge him when his seat is up in 2026.

“How can Lindsey Graham in Washington, D.C. on Meet The Press say that he hasn’t seen a smoking gun of evidence?” Greene asked the crowd gathered at Turning Point USA’s “Turning Point Action” conference Sunday. “That he doesn’t think we’ve produced enough evidence to impeach Joe Biden?”

She then asked the crowd whether they are true believers/support the Biden impeachment effort. The crowd of right-wing youths, of course, answered in the affirmative.

Greene: How can Lindsey Graham say that he hasn’t seen a smoking gun of evidence? I think somebody better run for Senator in South Carolina pic.twitter.com/grPHcdy4lk — Acyn (@Acyn) December 17, 2023

“Well, I think somebody else better run for senator in South Carolina,” Greene said.

Others acknowledging reality be warned!

