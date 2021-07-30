Republicans argue Fauci emails show NIH funded gain-of-function research at Wuhan lab

Republicans argue Fauci emails show NIH funded gain-of-function research at Wuhan lab
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jerry Dunleavy
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Top House Republicans argue that emails and other evidence show that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and are calling on its director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to explain his repeated sworn testimony to the contrary.

Earlier this month, Sen. Rand Paul requested Attorney General Merrick Garland to start a criminal investigation of Fauci over his Senate testimony, during which he said the National Institutes of Health never funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab. The Kentucky Republican says that is a lie, while Fauci insists the NIH grants did not fund gain-of-function research.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the top GOP member on the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter to Fauci this week, noting he hadn’t responded to a similar June letter from them about testimony in May and arguing that his July testimony only raised more questions. Jordan and Comer said, “New emails make this recurring testimony even more concerning and show a closer relationship between NIAID and the WIV than previously known.”

Jordan and Comer contended that the NIAID “funded gain-of-function research at the WIV and this research did not go through the proper oversight." They told Fauci that “it is unclear why you would continue to testify otherwise.” They pointed to recently released emails to make their case.

The Republicans cited a Feb. 1, 2020, email from Fauci to the deputy director of the NIAID, Dr. Hugh Auchincloss, which included an attached research article published in 2015 in Nature Medicine titled “A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronavirus shows potential for human emergence" that was “primarily authored” by Dr. Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Wuhan lab “bat lady” Dr. Li-Zhengli Shi, with the paper acknowledging the Key Laboratory of Special Pathogens and Biosafety at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Jordan and Comer noted that “the paper was funded by NIAID grant U19AI107810” and that both “Baric and Shi acknowledge this.”

SENATORS DEMAND REVIEW OF U.S. SUPPORT FOR GAIN-OF-FUNCTION RESEARCH IN CHINA

Jordan and Comer stated: “This work was gain-of-function research. There is no need to conduct a scientific analysis of this paper to determine whether or not it constituted gain-of-function; you state it in your email to Dr. Auchincloss and it states it in the paper itself.”

The attachment line of Fauci’s email to Auchincloss was “Baric, Shi et al — Nature medicine — SARS Gain of Function.pdf,” and the subject line was “IMPORTANT.”

Fauci’s message had a tone of urgency, saying, “Hugh: It is essential that we speak this AM. Keep your cell phone on. I have a conference call at 7:45 AM with [Health and Human Services Secretary Alex] Azar. It likely will be over at 8:45 AM. Read this paper as well as the e-mail that I will forward to you now. You will have tasks today that must be done. Thanks, Tony.”

The Republicans noted the paper said its “experiments with the full-length and chimeric SHC014 recombinant viruses were initiated and performed before the GOF [gain-of-function] research funding pause and have since been reviewed and approved for continued study by the NIH.”

The Republicans said “this work did not go through proper oversight” and argued Baric and Shi “claimed their gain-of-function research conducted with American taxpayer dollars at the Wuhan lab” was given the green light by the NIH, noting that the paper itself said it was “reviewed and approved for continued study by the NIH.”

But Jordan and Comer said Auchincloss “disagrees” with that, pointing to a Feb. 1, 2020, email response from him to Fauci that read, "The paper you sent me says the experiments were performed before the gain of function pause but have since been reviewed and approved by NIH. Not sure what that means since Emily is sure that no Coronavirus work [has] gone through the P3 framework.” Although “Emily” is not identified, Emily Erbelding, the director of the NIH’s division of microbiology and infectious diseases, is mentioned in dozens of Fauci emails. Auchincloss continued, “She will try to determine if we have any distant ties to this work abroad.”

After a pause in 2014, HHS announced the creation of the Potential Pandemic Pathogen Care and Oversight Framework in 2017, which was ostensibly set up to review any grants that might involve gain-of-function research, but the 2019 renewal of the EcoHealth Alliance grants was not subjected to the P3CO review.

Jordan and Comer argued the statement from Auchincloss “directly refutes” the claims by Baric and Shi “and raises serious questions as to who approved dangerous gain-of-function research to take place in the WIV.”

During a Senate hearing in May, Paul pointed to the work between Baric and Shi as evidence of U.S. support for gain-of-function research in China.

Fauci replied: “Sen. Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely and completely incorrect — that the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

He added: “Dr. Baric is not doing gain-of-function research, and if it is, it is according to the guidelines, and it is being conducted in North Carolina, not in China.”

Paul pointed to NIH grants going to EcoHealth, which then provided funding to the Wuhan lab that a Trump State Department fact sheet contended carried out secretive gain-of-function experiments and worked with China’s military.

NIH’s RePORTER website said the agency provided $15.2 million to Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth over the years, with $3.74 million toward understanding bat coronavirus emergence. Daszak maintained a long working relationship with Shi, sending her lab at least $600,000 in NIH funding. Daszak was part of the WHO-China team that dismissed the lab leak hypothesis as “extremely unlikely” earlier this year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The acknowledgments section of the paper cites grants from the National Institute of Aging at NIH and USAID PREDICT funding from EcoHealth, also stating that “human airway epithelial cultures were supported by” the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at the NIH. The National Natural Science Foundation of China also provided funding.

The paper by Shi, Baric, and others seemed to acknowledge the risks posed by these experiments and whether the "value of the data generated" outweighed the "inherent risks involved."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Healthcare, Anthony Fauci, Wuhan Lab, Jim Jordan, NIH, China, Science, Congress, Budgets and Deficits

Original Author: Jerry Dunleavy

Original Location: Republicans argue Fauci emails show NIH funded gain-of-function research at Wuhan lab

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. approval of COVID-19 shots could boost vaccination numbers, Fauci says

    (Reuters) -Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he hopes regulators as soon as next month could start granting full approval for the COVID-19 vaccines, a move he said could spur unvaccinated Americans to get the shots. The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna two-dose vaccines and Johnson & Johnson's one-dose shot are currently being administered under emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Full approval by the FDA could push more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as it might reduce their fears about the safety of the shot and make local officials more comfortable about implementing vaccine mandates, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the White House, said in an interview with Reuters.

  • Capitol Police Authorized to Arrest Visitors, Staff for Not Wearing Masks

    U.S. Capitol Police were authorized to arrest visitors and staff for refusal to wear masks, according to a memo obtained by Rep. Kat Cammack.

  • GOP wants answers from scientist about 'dramatic change' on COVID origins

    House Republicans want answers about the “dramatic change” in how a top scientist first talked about the coronavirus, from initially saying some of COVID-19’s features “(potentially) look engineered” to calling it a “crackpot theory” a few days later.

  • Fox Hosts Hit Peak Bizarro World: Tucker Lies, Says Fauci ‘Created’ Covid. Cavuto Calls Him a ‘Good Doctor,’ ‘Vilified’ Like ‘Lex Luthor’

    Fauci's truth-telling when Trump was in office seems to have triggered disagreement at the network

  • Biden's infrastructure win overshadowed by new virus surge

    Joe Biden wagered his campaign and now his presidency on the premise that government itself could still work, even at a time of fractious political division. When the Senate voted this week, with bipartisan support, to begin work on an infrastructure bill that Biden supported, he seemed to have proof of the concept. “Democrats have to put wins on the board going into 2022, and COVID clouds on the horizon make getting infrastructure and reconciliation done all that much more important,” said Robert Gibbs, former press secretary to President Barack Obama.

  • Simone Biles, Jeff Bezos' space trip, addiction, student loans and other top Opinion reads

    From student loan payments, Simone Biles at the Olympics, and a mom fighting for her son here are some of our top Opinion reads you may have missed.

  • All Democrats should show respect for the 5 Republicans who helped on infrastructure

    Criticism from AOC isn’t helping on infrastructure bill. Democrats should welcome bipartisanship shown by 5 in GOP. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Georgia Punches Back in Spirited Motion to Dismiss DOJ Election Integrity Lawsuit

    The state of Georgia has filed a motion to dismiss the Department of Justice (DOJ) lawsuit aimed at its new, much-maligned election integrity law, S.B. 202.

  • Pentagon grappling with new vaccine orders; timing uncertain

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is vowing he “won't let grass grow under our feet” as the department begins to implement the new vaccine and testing directives. The Pentagon now has two separate missions involving President Joe Biden's announcement Thursday aimed at increasing COVID-19 vaccines in the federal workforce. The Defense Department must develop plans to make the vaccine mandatory for the military, and set up new requirements for federal workers who will have to either attest to a COVID-19 vaccination or face frequent testing and travel restrictions.

  • An Arizona GOP official resigned his election recount job, complaining of a lack of transparency, then un-resigned

    In an interview Ken Bennett had complained that he was being denied access to key data and would not rubber stamp the process.

  • 'This is like a nightmare': Thousands displaced as floods hit Bangladesh Rohingya camps

    (Reuters) -Heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides and flash floods in refugees camps displacing thousands of Rohingya Muslims in southeastern Bangladesh this week, U.N. and other officials said on Friday, with further heavy rainfall expected. At least six Rohingya, including three children, died in landslides and flooding while 15 Bangladeshis were killed and more than 200,000 stranded by flooding in Cox's Bazar, said Mamunur Rashid, the district administrator. "This is like a nightmare," said Rohingya Rokeya Begum.

  • Trump Rails Against Infrastructure Agreement

    Former President Donald Trump is taking aim at the bipartisan infrastructure agreement that is making its way through the Senate. In statements released this week, Trump made it clear that he wants Republican lawmakers to oppose the agreement, charging that it is a “loser” for the country. “Hard to believe our Senate Republicans are dealing with the Radical Left Democrats in making a so-called bipartisan bill on ‘infrastructure,’ with our negotiators headed up by SUPER RINO Mitt Romney,” Trump s

  • Officer recounts January 6 attack, emotional testimony

    Dunn tells Nikole Killion about the troubling messages he's received since his testimony, the racial slurs he endured from rioters on January 6 and how he has tried to explain the attack to his 9-year-old daughter.

  • ‘Daily Show’ Exposes Fox News Hypocrisy on Immigrants and COVID

    The Daily Show is currently on an extended summer hiatus—with host Trevor Noah set to return with a “brand new look and feel” starting in mid-September. But that hasn’t stopped the team of writers and researchers from working diligently behind the scenes to hold Fox News hosts and other conservatives accountable for spreading dangerous misinformation.This week, the show took aim at Fox for changing its tune on the dangers of COVID-19 now that they want to scare viewers about the potential that i

  • Judge condemns man for ‘yobbish’ assault on Professor Chris Whitty in London park

    A second man pleaded not guilty to the same charge

  • Boise briefly considered adding 34,000 people in annexation, then stopped. This is why

    Here’s why Mayor McLean doesn’t want to annex the Southwest area of impact

  • From Afghan interpreter to US homeless - the long road to the American dream

    Thousands of Afghan interpreters have waited years to flee to the US. Arriving is a different story.

  • AG urges Texas governor to rescind restrictions on undocumented migrant travel

    Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday urged Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to immediately rescind restrictions on undocumented migrant travel.Why it matters: Abbott's order, which bars people from providing ground transportation to migrants detained for illegally crossing the border, gives the state's Department of Public Safety authority to stop and reroute "any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion" of violating the order.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre

  • How Detroit Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop learned not to worry at trade deadline

    Detroit Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop was traded by the Baltimore Orioles in 2018. Here's why that helps him at this year's trade deadline.

  • As Biden's infrastructure plan advances, can GOP get to yes?

    For President Joe Biden and the senators laboring over a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package, there’s just one question left: Can enough Republicans get to yes? Seventeen GOP senators joined all Democrats in voting this week to start the debate, launching what will be a dayslong process to consider the bill. The 67-32 vote was a surprisingly strong bipartisan showing, a rarity these days in the narrowly split Congress.