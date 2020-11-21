Republicans ask Michigan election board to delay certification for two weeks, audit Detroit votes

·1 min read
A poll worker supervisor handles an envelope of original ballots at the TCF center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan
A poll worker supervisor handles an envelope of original ballots at the TCF center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan

(Reuters) - The Republican National Committee and the Michigan Republican Party wrote to Michigan's state board of canvassers on Saturday asking it to adjourn for 14 days to allow for an audit of ballots in the state's largest county.

The board, which includes two Democrats and two Republicans, is due to meet on Nov. 23 to certify election results and will have as many as 20 days to do so.

The letter urged a full audit of votes in Wayne County, which includes the majority-Black city of Detroit, citing allegations of "irregularities" in the county that have not been substantiated.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

