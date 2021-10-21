Republicans assail U.S. effort to protect school boards from violent threats a 'snitch line'

U.S. House Judiciary Committee Oversight Hearing on Department of Justice in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah N. Lynch
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in Congress blasted a U.S. Justice Department initiative to protect local school board officials from threats of violence by people angry at anti-racism curriculum and masking mandates, with one calling the policy a "snitch line" to report parents.

At a House Judiciary Committee hearing, they assailed Attorney General Merrick Garland about his Oct. 4 memo telling the FBI and federal prosecutors to address, with local law enforcement, a rising number of violent threats directed at members of school boards, fueled by claims that school curricula addressing racism are attacks on America.

"They're going to open up a snitch line on parents. Think about this," said Republican Representative Jim Jordan. He said the Justice Department was "going to go after parents who object to some racist hate America curriculum."

In his testimony Garland rejected the charge, saying the department aimed to prevent violent threats against members of school boards - typically low-profile and sometimes volunteer posts.

"We are only concerned about violence," Garland told lawmakers repeatedly. "The Justice Department supports and defends the First Amendment right of parents to complain as vociferously as they wish about the education of their children."

The National School Boards Association in a Sept. 29 letter to President Joe Biden urged federal law enforcement to provide assistance to local boards to deal with the threats.

The letter cited a series of incidents, including an arrest during a board meeting in Illinois for aggravated battery and another in which someone shouted a Nazi slogan in Michigan during a meeting to protest the use of masks in schools to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Among the school boards across the country facing the most scrutiny https://www.reuters.com/world/us/partisan-war-over-teaching-history-racism-stokes-tensions-us-schools-2021-06-23 is one in Loudoun County, Virginia, located about an hour's drive from Washington, D.C.

One board member there recently resigned, after months of accusations the school was teaching "critical race theory," an academic doctrine that maintains racism is ingrained in U.S. law and institutions and that legacies of slavery and segregation have created an uneven playing field for Black Americans.

Critics argue there is no evidence the theory, developed in law schools, is being taught in most - if any - primary schools.

Members of the Loudoun County School Board have received thousands of "derogatory and threatening" messages since May, a spokesman said.

A June 23 email used a racist slur against Black Americans, adding: "Not in my school, not with my kids, keep your dirty ... hands away from my kids."

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin accused Republicans of deliberately misconstruing Garland's memo.

"Not a single member of this committee has recited a single sentence from your memo as violating anyone's rights," Raskin said.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, additional reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Scott Malone and Howard Goller)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Garland gives no insight on Bannon decision

    Attorney General Merrick Garland gave no hints during a House Judiciary Committee Thursday on what the Justice Department will do if the House votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress. (Oct. 21)

  • Parents in Michigan and Virginia sue attorney general over action on school board threats

    A group of parents in Michigan and Virginia accused Attorney General Merrick Garland in a federal lawsuit Tuesday of trying to "criminalize" free speech by directing law enforcement to review threats against school staff.Why it matters: The lawsuit, filed by the conservative American Freedom Law Center on behalf of the parents in two school districts, accuses Garland of seeking to suppress free speech in his memorandum directing federal authorities to counter the threats spike.Get market news wo

  • Michigan parents sue attorney general over memo directing FBI to investigate violent threats

    Parents in Michigan have sued Attorney General Merrick Garland over his memorandum directing the FBI to investigate a "disturbing spike" in violent threats toward educators and school board officials.

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.

  • Explainer-What is Trump's new venture and what are its odds of success?

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his return to the digital world with the planned launch of his own social media app as he promises to "stand up to Big Tech" after being banished from major platforms. The app, TRUTH Social, will be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group and a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), according to a press release they issued on Wednesday. The venture may provide the first real test of the power of right-wing social media with the full force of Trump's support.

  • Fact check: National Guard members would need vaccination to help with New York health care

    National Guard members sent to assist New York hospitals and other health care settings will have to be vaccinated,.

  • Former CCSD officer pleads guilty after making threats against Sisolak, Biden

    Former Clark County School District police officer Kevin Beck has pleaded guilty to harassment.

  • 'It's Terror': In Haiti, Gangs Gain Power as Security Vacuum Grows

    They raped women, burned homes and killed dozens of people, including children, chopping up their bodies with machetes and throwing their remains to pigs. The gruesome massacre three years ago, considered the worst in Haiti in decades, was more than the work of rival gangs fighting over territory. It was organized by senior Haitian officials, who provided weapons and vehicles to gang members to punish people in a poor area protesting government corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department announced

  • Argentina freezes goods prices after talks break down

    BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina's government froze prices of over a thousand household goods until early 2022 on Tuesday in a bid to tamp down inflation, pushing the measure through by force after talks with the country's main food industry chamber broke down. The center-left administration of President Alberto Fernandez, keen to rein in rising prices ahead of crunch midterm elections in November, issued a resolution to fix the maximum sales prices of 1,432 mass-market products until Jan. 7. The South American nation is battling to cool inflation that spiked to 3.5% for the month of September and is running at an annual rate of over 50%, sapping savings and dragging on economic growth.

  • GOP Candidate for CA Sec. of State Claims She Inspired Witch’s Murder

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIn her bid to be California’s Secretary of State, Republican candidate Rachel Hamm has the backing of some of the leading lights in the Trump movement. She has the endorsement of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and Steve Bannon called her part of a “​​rising generation of superstars.”But Hamm’s new allies often fail to mention her role battling in what she imagines as a ceaseless war with Satanists and wit

  • Myles Garrett held players-only meeting to help Browns defense get back on track

    Myles Garrett sent a message to his Browns teammates this week. "We'll see Thursday if everybody received it," Malik Jackson said.

  • Republicans again stop Senate Democrats’ voting-rights legislation in its tracks

    For the third time this year, U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states.

  • The Biden Presidency: President Biden Comes Home

    CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on President Biden's return to his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania and his hopes of the spending plan.

  • Toronto says police not vaccinated by Nov 30 will be put on unpaid leave

    Members of Toronto's police, the largest municipal force in Canada, will be placed on unpaid leave if they do not provide proof of complete inoculation against COVID-19 by Nov. 30, officials said on Thursday. The move is the latest announcement in a crackdown by professional bodies across Canada.

  • Elon Musk wants to sell Tesla 'Giga Beer' in a Cybertruck-inspired bottle

    Elon Musk is branching out from tequila to beer after the $250 Tesla Tequila in a lightning-bolt bottle sold out in hours.

  • Court won't reconsider decision allowing Lee statue removal

    Virginia's Supreme Court won't reconsider its decision to allow removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was cut into pieces and hauled away from Richmond’s Monument Avenue weeks ago. “He believes it is time for the Commonwealth to move away from a past when leaders of a racist insurrection were glorified to a future that tells our whole history fully and truthfully," the statement read.

  • New Beatles Companion Book, ‘Get Back,’ Is Out Now

    The book is set to stand alongside the documentary of the same name.

  • Biden pushes infrastructure in Pennsylvania as Democrats try to seal deal

    With his economic agenda hanging in the balance, President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited the Pennsylvania city of his birth to push infrastructure and spending plans he said are needed to transform places like the former coal-mining town. After touring a trolley museum in Scranton, Biden recounted life lessons he learned there and their impact on his run for president. "I resolved to bring Scranton values to bear, making fundamental shifts in how our economy works for working people, build the economy from the ground up ... and not from the top down," said Biden, whose family moved when he was a child to Delaware, where he launched his long political career.

  • Are You Hitting Your Sleep "Sweet Spot?" New Research Suggests Doing So Will Keep Your Brain Sharp

    Getting too little or too much sleep can cause cognitive decline, according to a new study published in the journal Brain.

  • Editorial: Expel this policy: President Biden should cease his cynical use of Title 42, a public health provision, to expel immigrants

    The Biden administration has been forced to make a lot of tough calls in contending with COVID, not all of them to widespread acclaim. From demanding a closer examination of the virus’ origins to pushing for a vaccine mandate for large private companies, we’ve supported his robust use of executive authority to deal with an extraordinary crisis. Yet there is one ostensible pandemic-response ...