Republicans say Biden's not focused on infrastructure, but their voters like some of his proposals
Republicans have been bristling at how President Joe Biden is defining infrastructure.
Their critique: His package isn't focusing on things that are actually infrastructure.
A Morning Consult/Politico poll found over half of GOP voters support funding low-income housing.
A new debate is brewing over President Joe Biden's infrastructure package: What, exactly, is infrastructure?
According to the $2 trillion plan Biden unveiled this week, infrastructure encompasses everything from broadband access to childcare to care workers. Republicans say that's a far cry from rebuilding roads and bridges.
"Our nation could use a serious, targeted infrastructure plan. There would be bipartisan support for a smart proposal," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, the latest liberal wish-list the White House has decided to label 'infrastructure' is a major missed opportunity by this Administration."
The next day, McConnell indicated that the current infrastructure package likely won't get any GOP votes, at least in the Senate. His rhetoric around a sweeping view of infrastructure has been echoed by fellow conservatives like Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota, who said in a Fox News interview that the package went into things like pipes, housing, and research - none of which she considers infrastructure.
As The Washington Post's Greg Sargent notes in an opinion column, placing research and development outside of the scope of infrastructure is a departure from previous GOP thinking. Sargent also notes that with Republicans and Democrats increasingly segregated by region, different definitions of infrastructure are taking on a regional divide as well. Biden's infrastructure proposals have a decidedly more urban focus, and of course, Democrats tend to live in cities and dense suburbs.
But while Republican politicians have made clear how they'd like to define infrastructure, what do actual Republican voters think?
What the polling shows about Republican voters' support for Biden's infrastructure proposal
A Morning Consult/Politico poll delved into how 2,043 respondents felt about different prospective aspects of the two-pronged infrastructure package, asking: "To what extent do you support or oppose funding for the following being included in the infrastructure plan being developed by the Biden administration?"
The poll found more than half of Republican voters either strongly or somewhat support funding for increased housing-options for low-income Americans (53%), and almost half do for an extension of the expanded child tax credit (49%). A significant minority do for the widespread availability of electric-vehicle charging stations (40%) and free community college (38%), while research on climate change and universal pre-K accrued the support of more than a third (37% and 36%, respectively).
The proposals that got more tepid support were the extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies (34%) and conversion of transportation sector to run on electric power (28%). Bringing up the rear of the polling were reduced tuition at historically Black colleges and universities (24%) and free tuition at historically Black colleges and universities (14%).
Here's how the answers broke down along party lines:
Conversion of transportation sector to run on electric power
Broadly, 25% of voters strongly supported this measure, while 27% of voters somewhat supported it.
40% of Democrats strongly support, while 32% somewhat support
20% of Independents strongly support, while 29% somewhat support
8% of Republicans strongly support, while 20% somewhat support
Research on climate change
Broadly, 38% of voters strongly supported this measure, while 25% of voters somewhat supported it.
60% of Democrats strongly support, while 25% somewhat support
34% of Independents strongly support, while 28% somewhat support
14% of Republicans strongly support, while 23% somewhat support
Widespread availability of electric-vehicle charging stations
Broadly, 29% of voters strongly supported this measure, while 30% of voters somewhat supported it.
42% of Democrats strongly support, while 31% somewhat support
26% of Independents strongly support, while 31% somewhat support
13% of Republicans strongly support, while 27% somewhat support
Increased housing options for low-income Americans
Broadly, 41% of voters strongly supported this measure, while 29% of voters somewhat supported it.
61% of Democrats strongly support, while 26% somewhat support
36% of Independents strongly support, while 32% somewhat support
21% of Republicans strongly support, while 32% somewhat support
Universal Pre-K
Broadly, 31% of voters strongly supported this measure, while 25% of voters somewhat supported it.
45% of Democrats strongly support, while 30% somewhat support
29% of Independents strongly support, while 24% somewhat support
15% of Republicans strongly support, while 21% somewhat support
Free community college
Broadly, 37% of voters strongly supported this measure, while 23% of voters somewhat supported it.
54% of Democrats strongly support, while 25% somewhat support
34% of Independents strongly support, while 24% somewhat support
18% of Republicans strongly support, while 20% somewhat support
Reduced tuition at historically Black colleges and universities
Broadly, 24% of voters strongly supported this measure, while 24% of voters somewhat supported it.
39% of Democrats strongly support, while 29% somewhat support
19% of Independents strongly support, while 25% somewhat support
8% of Republicans strongly support, while 16% somewhat support
Free tuition at historically Black colleges and universities
Broadly, 21% of voters strongly supported this measure, while 17% of voters somewhat supported it.
36% of Democrats strongly support, while 24% somewhat support
17% of Independents strongly support, while 15% somewhat support
6% of Republicans strongly support, while 8% somewhat support
Extension of the child tax credit expansion
Broadly, 32% of voters strongly supported this measure, while 30% of voters somewhat supported it.
45% of Democrats strongly support, while 29% somewhat support
25% of Independents strongly support, while 30% somewhat support
20% of Republicans strongly support, while 29% somewhat support
Extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies
Broadly, 34% of voters strongly supported this measure, while 25% of voters somewhat supported it.
57% of Democrats strongly support, while 25% somewhat support
27% of Independents strongly support, while 25% somewhat support
10% of Republicans strongly support, while 24% somewhat support
Read the original article on Business Insider