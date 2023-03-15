Republicans blame regulators for Silicon Valley Bank collapse as Democrats call for investigation

Rebecca Morin and Rachel Looker, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans Wednesday blamed regulators for failing to spot problems at Silicon Valley Bank before its collapse last week, as a slide in stocks underscored investor fears that other banks could be vulnerable in the aftermath of SVB.

President Joe Biden is walking the line between taking aggressive enough measures to contain the damage while still reassuring investors and savers that the rest of the banking system is safe.

Silicon Valley Bank, which had more than $200 billion in assets, collapsed last week and was taken over by federal regulators. New York-based Signature Bank, which had $110 billion in assets, also failed and was taken over by federal regulators.

GOP points fingers at regulators

Republicans pointed the finger at federal regulators at a Wednesday news conference.

Regulators were "asleep at the switch," said Republican whip Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.

When asked whether senators are struggling to respond to SVB failing, Thune said: “I think that most of our members first and foremost want to have the question answered by the regulators.”

Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana pointed to what he called “reckless financial policies” of Senate Democrats and the Biden administration.Yes He blamed government spending and policies for high inflation rates, which he said hurt the banks and ushered in their ultimate failures.

“We need to return some fiscal sanity back to Washington," he said.

Senate Democrats call for investigation

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Wednesday called for an investigation to “hold those responsible accountable.”

He also expressed hopes for bipartisan legislation – a tall order in the closely divided Senate.

"We need strong legislation and hopefully we can get something bipartisan done. That's what our goal is," Schumer said.

Some Democrats looked to a rollback of parts of Dodd-Frank by President Donald Trump's administration as a contributor to the bank collapse. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., introduced legislation Tuesday that would repeal bank deregulations from under Trump.

Biden seeks to calm markets

Biden said Monday that he has "confidence" in the banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

He said taxpayers would not foot the bill for losses, since the money would instead come from fees banks pay into the Deposit Insurance Fund.

"Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe," Biden said Monday. "Your deposits will be there when you need them."

