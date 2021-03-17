Some Republicans say they bungled their fight against Biden's COVID-19 bill. But they still have lawsuits.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and their spouses are barnstorming the U.S. to promote the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which passed with zero Republican votes but enduring high public approval, even among certain Republican voters. "Conservatives are starting to ask: Did we botch this?" Politico reports. "The overwhelming sentiment within the Republican Party is that voters will turn on the $1.9 trillion bill over time. But that wait-and-see approach has baffled some GOP luminaries," who expected a cogent effort to attack the bill.

"We got beat on this one," one Senate GOP aide told Politico. Several Republicans blamed former President Donald Trump, directly or indirectly. A second Senate GOP aide said there was no oxygen to fight Biden's bill because "we were spending the early part of the year dealing with the insurrection and impeachment trial and then we jumped right into passage."

Attacks that focused on the lack of bipartisan votes ran into the broad bipartisan support among voters and state and local officials who welcomed the $350 billion in local relief. The "liberal wish list" charge never gained traction, and the accusation that many provisions had nothing to do with the pandemic didn't ring true to voters.

The scattered Republican attacks that Democrats are ballooning the deficit fell flat, in part because "Republicans lost credibility on that issue during the Trump years, especially the first couple years when we had the power to do something about it," said GOP consultant Brendan Steinhauser. "It was just, 'let's not even talk about spending or the debt or deficit or anything like that.'" And Republican focus on culture war issues and migrants crossing the border are distractions from the bill, not rebuttals.

Democrats "aren't sweating the politics and, frankly, never were," Politico reports. But 21 GOP state attorneys general on Tuesday threatened to take legal action against the Biden administration over a provision in the ARP designed to prevent states from using the $350 billion in local aid to offset new tax cuts, The Washington Post reports.

The GOP attorneys general asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter Tuesday to clarify that the states can proceed with some of their plans to cut taxes, saying if that isn't the case, the ARP "would represent the greatest invasion of state sovereignty by Congress in the history of our Republic" and they will take "appropriate additional action."

More stories from theweek.com
Chess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible moves
Cuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors
Will the GOP's culture war gambit blow up in its face?

Recommended Stories

  • Biden kicks off campaign to promote COVID relief plan

    President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are hitting the road to sell the COVID relief plan to the public. Ed O'Keefe reports.

  • Biden visits Pennsylvania to tout $1.9 trillion Covid relief package

    President joined the swing-state tour with Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses, who are crisscrossing the country this week to promote the plan.

  • Democrats dangle billions of dollars in infrastructure earmarks in front of conflicted Republicans

    Ahead of President Biden's next big piece of legislation, one Democrat says the party is "perfectly willing" to evenly divide spending earmarks with Republicans — but if not, they'll happily take them just "on the Democratic side." A Tuesday report from Bloomberg discusses the "heated debate" in the Republican Party about whether to take part in the return of spending earmarks as Biden prepares for a major infrastructure package, with fiscal hawks opposed to bringing them back and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) arguing they "have been associated with excess and would represent a turn to the worst." At the same time, Bloomberg writes that Democrats believe Republicans ultimately "will go along once they see billions of dollars set to flow" to their colleagues' Democratic districts. "I'm perfectly willing to divide it equally between Republicans and Democrats, and so it will be up to them if they want it," Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said. "If they don't, we'll just have it on the Democratic side. But I think enough of them would like to have it on both sides." Romney predicted that the majority of Republicans will agree with his assessment that spending earmarks are "not necessarily in the national interest but are more akin to the seniority of a particular individual to ask for a particular benefit," though Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) told Bloomberg he actually believes about 60 percent of members support bringing back earmarks. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) hasn't expressed his position yet, and Republican leaders were reportedly unable to come to a decision on the matter after a recent meeting. Senate Environment and Public Works Chair Tom Carper (D-Del.) told Bloomberg that "we're having conversations" about whether to allow earmarks in the bill, but "nothing definitive" has been decided. Read more at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsWill the GOP's culture war gambit blow up in its face?

  • Prominent Republicans kiss the ring to seek Trump's endorsement

    Donald Trump is preparing to make a new round of 2022 endorsements starting as soon as this week, people familiar with his thinking tell Axios.Why it matters: The former president's endorsements could clear the field in competitive Republican primaries. Depending on how vengeful he's feeling, and how many challengers to same-party incumbents he backs, they also could jam the party establishment.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Past presidents have typically paused before wading into domestic politics. Less than two months after leaving office, Trump has endorsed more than a dozen Republicans — a sign of his determination to sustain control of the GOP.Behind the scenes: It's not just aspiring candidates. Sitting GOP House members and senators are calling on him at Mar-a-Lago.Trump plans to endorse Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) soon, according to a source familiar with Trump's thinking.An endorsement would be no surprise — Paul is a friend, golfing buddy and prominent cable news defender of Trump — but the timing would be noteworthy, given Trump is sitting on other requests from incumbents.Even members seen as facing largely safe reelections are asking for Trump's early endorsement to ward off serious primary challengers — call it the Thom Tillis path.Sens. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) reached out to Trump recently to ask for his backing. Their requests remain "under consideration," says a source familiar with the situation.Spokespersons for Young and Lankford did not respond to a request for comment.Between the lines: Since leaving office, Trump has endorsed some incumbents he knows well, including Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas, Tim Scott of South Carolina and John Kennedy of Louisiana, as well as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.He's also endorsing national and state party chairs, effectively quashing any rivals.He ensured Ronna Romney McDaniel's reelection to a third term as Republican National Committee chair.He's also endorsed allies in crucial swing states — Kelli Ward for state party chair in Arizona, and Bob Paduchik in Ohio. Both won.The intrigue: Trump endorsed his former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the Arkansas governor's race, and Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin in his bid for attorney general of Arkansas.Trump's also considering a potential endorsement in the Georgia secretary of state's race, according to a source familiar with the matter. Incumbent Brad Raffensperger earned his enmity instead of his endorsement with his pushback against criticism of the state's election conduct.What we're watching: Trump wants to remove every Republican officeholder who voted to impeach or convict him.There's one senator in that category who's running for reelection in 2022 — Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — and Trump is hellbent on defeating her.The state Republican Party has already censured Murkowski and committed to running a candidate against her.The only 2022 congressional primary challenger Trump has endorsed so far is a former White House aide, Max Miller, against Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio. He voted to impeach Trump.One lingering question is how Trump will approach open Senate seats.Aspiring candidates have been aggressively courting the former president.They include Trump's former ambassador to Slovenia, Lynda Blanchard, who's running in Alabama.She recently hosted a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago.The bottom line: Even after Jan. 6, many prominent Republicans want Trump's support because they believe it will ensure their political survival.Among the dozens who have called or visited at Mar-a-Lago since he left the White House, per a source familiar with those interactions: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and more than two dozen senators, including Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who's chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has been shuttling back and forth, and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) recently held a fundraiser at Trump's private club.The former president is headlining the upcoming RNC donor retreat, a portion of which has been moved to Mar-a-Lago.Trump's Save America PAC has already banked more than $80 million, a war chest that GOP leaders are eyeing closely and in some cases, warily.Yes, but: The conspicuous exception is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. He last spoke to Trump in December and, after his criticism of the former president for the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, may never speak to him again.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Bombshell messages show Nicola Sturgeon's chief of staff 'meddled in Salmond probe'

    Nicola Sturgeon’s chief of staff meddled in a sexual harassment probe into Alex Salmond almost two months before the First Minister claims she first became aware he was being investigated, it has been claimed. David Davis, the Tory MP, invoked parliamentary privilege in the Commons on Tuesday night to make a series of potentially devastating claims about the Salmond affair, saying a whistleblower had passed him information purporting to show “perjury up to criminal conspiracy”. He read out messages from two civil servants, said to have been sent on February 6, 2018, which suggest Liz Lloyd, Ms Sturgeon’s chief of staff, was “interfering in the complaints process against Alex Salmond”. The message said “Liz interference v [very] bad”.

  • Man charged with spitting at Disney guard who asked for mask

    A Florida man spat on a security officer at Walt Disney World after she asked him to put on a mask, according to an arrest report released Monday. Kelly McKin, 51, of North Palm Beach, Florida, is facing a charge of battery on a uniformed security officer following the encounter last month, the arrest report said. McKin was outside Disney's Contemporary Resort when Disney World security officer Kristen Goldstein asked him to put on a mask while he was at the property.

  • Rebel priests defy Vatican, vow to bless same-sex couples

    A dissident band of Roman Catholic priests leading a disobedience campaign against the Vatican said on Tuesday they would carry on blessing same-sex couples in defiance of Church orders. The Vatican said on Monday that priests cannot bless same-sex unions and that such blessings are not valid, in a ruling that disappointed gay Catholics who had hoped their Church was becoming more welcoming under Pope Francis. Conservatives in the 1.3 billion-member Roman Catholic Church have expressed alarm over such practices.

  • Virginia Governor Restores Voting Rights to 69,000 Formerly Incarcerated Felons

    Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Tuesday issued an executive order to restore voting and other civil rights to former felons upon completion of their sentence, a change that will immediately apply to more than 69,000 formerly incarcerated Virginians. The Democratic governor’s order, which comes just months ahead of the state’s gubernatorial and state legislative elections, makes Virginians convicted of felonies eligible to vote immediately upon release from prison, including individuals who remain on probation or parole. The action reverses the state’s previous law, which permanently stripped anyone convicted of a felony in the state of their right to vote, serve on a jury, run for office, become a public notary or carry a firearm. “Too many of our laws were written during a time of open racism and discrimination, and they still bear the traces of inequity,” Northam said in a statement announcing the order. “We are a Commonwealth that believes in moving forward, not being tied down by the mistakes of our past,” the governor added. “If we want people to return to our communities and participate in society, we must welcome them back fully—and this policy does just that.” Nationwide roughly 5.2 million Americans have lost the right to vote because of a felony conviction, according to The Sentencing Project. Black Americans are impacted by felony disenfranchisement laws at nearly four times the rate of non-black Americans, the group says. The order follows a constitutional amendment approved by the state’s 2021 General Assembly session that worked to restore voting and civil rights to formerly incarcerated felons. The website of the Virginia Secretary of the Commonwealth was updated to reflect that the changes had taken effect immediately and that former felons looking to restore their firearm rights should contact their local circuit court. “Restoring the rights of Virginians who have served their time makes it easier for these men and women to move forward with their lives,” Secretary Kelly Thomasson said in a statement. “I am proud of Governor Northam’s initiative to welcome these individuals back into society,” she added. “All Virginians deserve to have their voices heard, and these changes demonstrate the Northam Administration’s continued commitment to second chances, rehabilitation, and restorative justice.” Northam publicly committed himself to addressing racial inequality in 2018 after a picture was found in his medical school yearbook in which two men are depicted wearing racist garb. One man is wearing a Ku Klux Klan uniform while the other is wearing blackface. Northam initially admitted to appearing in blackface but then denied that he appeared in the image, though he admitted to having donned blackface on other occasions in his youth.

  • Senate Republicans plot their Covid aid payback

    Despite overseeing trillions of dollars of red ink during Donald Trump’s presidency, the GOP is rediscovering its past embrace of fiscal discipline.

  • Sheldon Whitehouse Says FBI Conducted 'Fake' Background Check On Brett Kavanaugh

    The bureau is facing allegations it failed to interview witnesses while investigating sexual assault allegations against the now-Supreme Court justice in 2018.

  • Capitol riot becomes fodder in Haiti where political unrest unfurls

    The Capitol riot's fallout is rippling beyond our shores.What's happening: Public relations agents for the government of Haiti are drawing parallels between political unrest in that country and the Jan. 6 attack, based on public records.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Foreign agent filings from the U.S.-based public affairs firm Mercury, which is fighting efforts to oust Haiti's embattled President, Jovenel Moïse, show how a rupture of the peaceful transition of power in the United States is influencing democratic processes abroad.What they're saying: "While the Haitian government respects the rights of Haitians to protest peacefully," wrote Mercury Vice President Djenny Passe in a February email to reporters, "calling for the president to be removed before his term ends in February 2022 is deeply undemocratic, and reminiscent of the tragic events on January 6th at the U.S. Capitol."Passe also pitched a column to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution by Haiti's ambassador to the U.S., in which he wrote fondly of attending Biden's inauguration "two weeks after angry mobs tried to divert the election results.""No American news outlet would conclude — based on sporadic, partisan protests in Washington — that the whole country wants Biden gone," Haitian Foreign Minister Claude Joseph wrote in a Miami Herald column promoted by Mercury this month.Background: Moïse is currently ruling by decree after parliamentary elections in Haiti were delayed, leaving the country with an inoperable legislature.Domestic political opponents and protesters in the Haitian capital have called for Moïse to step down, insisting his term ended in February.Moïse says his term is not up until next year, a position backed by the State Department and the Organization of American States.But the U.S. also recently warned against Moïse administration actions that "risk damaging Haiti's core democratic institutions."Between the lines: The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has commanded Washington's attention for the past two months.For Moïse and his representatives in D.C., who are trying to maintain his government's image and political standing in the U.S., that makes for a resonant talking point.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Two charged in Capitol attack on officer who died

    Two suspects were charged on Monday in the attack on Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who was rushed to the hospital after being sprayed with a chemical irritant during the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol and died the next day.The FBI alleges that Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios worked together to spray an unidentified, but powerful, chemical agent on at least three Capitol Police officers on Jan. 6.The two men face multiple counts, including assaulting police with a deadly weapon, but neither were charged with killing Sicknick. According to the complaint, the FBI said the two men "appeared to time the deployment of chemical substances to coincide with other rioters' efforts to forcibly remove the bike rack barriers that were preventing the rioters from moving closer to the Capitol building." Thirty-two-year-old Julian Khater of State College, Pennsylvania, was arrested after stepping off an airplane at Newark Airport in New Jersey. Thirty-nine-year-old George Tanios was arrested at his home in Morgantown, West Virginia.More than 300 people have already been charged in connection with the riots at the Capitol, and the Justice Department said last week it intends to file charges against more than 100 additional defendants.Five people, including Sicknick, died as a result of the Capitol siege by a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters who were hoping to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

  • Philippines says wider lockdown possible as coronavirus infections spike

    A wider lockdown in the Philippines cannot be ruled out if its surge in COVID-19 infections continues, its health minister said on Wednesday, as authorities announced strict curbs on international arrivals to arrest the virus spread. The government is facing renewed criticism over its handling of the epidemic after a jump in coronavirus cases - nearly 20,000 in the past four days - a year after it imposed one of the world's strictest and longest lockdowns. "If nothing changes and cases continue to rise, then the possibility of a more widespread lockdown is strong," Health Secretary Francisco Duque told ANC news channel, adding he hoped that could be averted in the coming days.

  • Jennifer Garner Was ‘Gobsmacked’ By How Hard Having 3 Kids Turned Out to Be

    During a press tour for her new feel good family film Yes Day, Jennifer Garner opened up about how surprised she was by how hard having three kids can be. The 48-year-old actor shares custody of 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, and has largely stepped away from the […]

  • This former Dodger sued the Astros. He's losing in court. What drives him?

    The Houston Astros shelled Mike Bolsinger in 2017 while banging on trash cans. He hasn't pitched since and it doesn't appear his lawsuit is gaining traction.

  • Arizona sheriff: Border crisis is worse than the Obama years

    Arizona sheriff Mark Lamb discusses significant increase in single adult and unaccompanied minor migrant crossings throughout the state.

  • Progressives up pressure as Biden sells his bill: The Note

    If President Joe Biden just signed a bill that constitutes a progressive wish list, that hasn't stopped progressives from continuing to wish -- and sometimes out loud. Biden begins his campaign touting the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, where he is slated to highlight the bill's impact on families and small businesses and sit down for an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. Mindful of his left, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling on the president to use executive authorities to cancel up to $50,000 in student loans, arguing that passing the COVID package "sets the stage for President Biden to deliver."

  • 'I still think about it every day': Former White House advisor Deborah Birx says she 'didn't know how to handle' Trump's comments about injecting disinfectants

    "I still think about it every day," Birx said about Trump's comments to investigate whether light, heat and disinfectants could cure the virus.

  • Florida man faces charge after allegedly spitting at Disney guard over mask

    The incident last month occurred after the man was asked to wear a mask. He "adamantly" denied spitting on the guard, an arrest report says.

  • Hornets’ LaMelo Ball back in Southern California, but it isn’t exactly a homecoming

    His parents have yet to see him play live in a stellar rookie NBA season