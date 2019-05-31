Republicans and business bodies criticise Trump's Mexico tariff amid fears of US price rise

Donald Trump has said a 5 per cent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico will begin on June 10 - Getty Images North America More

Republicans and business bodies criticised Donald Trump’s proposed 5 per cent tariff on Mexican imports on Friday amid fears it could force up the price of cars and food for Americans.

The US president said the tariff will be levied on all goods imported from Mexico on June 10 unless the country’s leaders lower the number of illegal migrants crossing into America.

He warned that the tariff would ramp up every month, eventually reaching 25 per cent by October unless illegal migrant crossings were “dramatically reduced”.

“Mexico cannot allow hundreds of thousands of people to pour over its land and into our country - violating the sovereign territory of the United States,” Mr Trump said.

“If Mexico does not take decisive measures, it will come at a significant price.”

America imported almost $350 billion worth of goods from Mexico last year, including $93 billion worth of cars and $26 billion of agriculture products.

A US border patrol agent patrols the US border with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson More

The move triggered criticism because it will be American importers who pay the tariff and the cost could be passed on to US consumers in the form of higher prices.

Chuck Grassley, the Republican joint chairman of the Senate Finance Chairman, warned the move was a “misuse of presidential tariff authority”, saying trade and border security were “separate issues”.

Mr Trump plans to use powers granted to him through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to implement the tariff, effectively bypassing Congress.

Neil Bradley, the executive vice president at the US Chamber of Commerce, called imposing tariffs “exactly the wrong move”.

He added: “These tariffs will be paid by American families and businesses without doing a thing to solve the very real problems at the border.”

The move comes after months of mounting frustration from the president that despite more than two years in office he has failed to drive down illegal immigration numbers.

Earlier this year Mr Trump forced out most senior figures in Homeland Security, the government department which handles immigration, and indicated he wanted a tougher approach.

The tariff will begin at 5 per cent on June 10 and rise to 10 per cent on July 1, 15 per cent on August 1, 20 per cent on September 1 and 25 on October 1. All goods imported from Mexico will be impacted.