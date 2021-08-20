Republicans call on governor to convene special session to address violent crime

Aug. 20—Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives renewed a call Thursday for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to convene a special session to tackle violent crime in New Mexico, saying a bloody clash that left four Albuquerque police officers injured — including one in critical condition — highlights the need to take immediate action.

The officers had been responding to a robbery Thursday morning, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. Three were shot, and another was wounded by shrapnel.

Another officer from the agency was injured in a shooting in July.

"It's crazy that the governor was willing to call a special session [to legalize recreational marijuana] but not for crime," said House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, an Artesia Republican.

"We've had 80 [homicides] in Albuquerque, and you just can't be tough on crime and soft on criminals," he said. "We have to address the issue."

Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor's press secretary, wrote in an email Lujan Grisham is "absolutely horrified" by Thursday's violent episode. But a special session to address crime isn't in her plans.

"We know that Mayor [Tim] Keller's administration has been working tenaciously to combat crime in the metro area. And we know there is more to be done," Sackett wrote. "The governor has at various times committed significant state resources to that effort."

She cited the governor's decision this week to deploy New Mexico State Police officers to Albuquerque to help fight crime there.

Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said a special session now is unnecessary.

"We already have a special session that we're going to have to do in December on redistricting," she said. "We have a shortened amount of time for interim committees to meet. The Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee is looking at crime issues. They will have recommendations. The governor is looking at it — she's already mentioned that she'll have recommendations for January — so it's not necessary to do it now."

Story continues

Can Albuquerque and the rest of New Mexico afford to wait?

"What are they [Republicans] going to do that will change what happened here in the last week or so? Nothing," Stewart said. "Change, reform for crime and the criminal justice system, always takes time to implement. Nothing is gonna change overnight."

Sackett wrote that no serious policymaker has any illusions about the short- and long-term effort that is required to deal with crime.

"Of course, eliminating the effects of violent crime over the long-term requires more than a tactical response; it requires more than a thousand new police officers statewide, which the governor will seek to secure funding for in the 30-day session," she wrote.

"It requires fundamental changes in how our criminal justice system operates," she added, and the "willpower" of law enforcement, prosecutors and judges to crack down on violent offenders and drug traffickers.

Sustained investments in public education and policies that attack poverty and enhance economic opportunity also are required, Sackett wrote.

"The governor has been and remains committed to working with local officials and legislators to see through those efforts, in both the short and long term," she wrote. "She will remain in close communication with local officials about whether and when more state resources may be appropriate."

In a news release issued Wednesday, House Republicans accused the Lujan Grisham administration and House Democrats, who are in the majority, of focusing their efforts "to pass hyper-partisan progressive policies" and said they "have taken no action to strengthen criminal penalties or make it easier to keep criminals off of our streets."

The news release states that in the last two regular legislative sessions, "progressive Democrats rejected some 11 legislative proposals sponsored by House Republicans that would have ended the failed policy of 'catch and release' law enforcement and ensured tough mandatory sentencing to guarantee that violent criminals will face serious consequences for their actions."

One of those proposed pieces of legislation was a three-strikes law introduced by Rep. Bill Rehm, an Albuquerque Republican who is a retired police officer.

Rehm did not respond to a message seeking comment but issued a news release following Thursday's shooting in which he said the people of Albuquerque "need to make their voices heard."

"We do not need social media posts or meetings about crime — we need real leadership and support for our criminal justice system that finally holds criminals accountable for their actions," he said. "People are tired of hearing the political rhetoric and want to live in a safe community, not one where criminals are released daily to commit more crimes."

Republicans said "many New Mexicans" believe Democrats feel it's more important to "protect and coddle criminals" than support police and tackle crime.

Stewart called the remark a Republican talking point that is "old, boring and inaccurate."

"It's just not true," she said. "We've done as much criminal justice reform as they have."

Rep. Joshua Hernandez, R-Rio Rancho, said a special session would be the best way to address the "explosion of crime" plaguing New Mexico.

"This morning with the officers being gunned down, is just kind of a culmination of everything that's been going on," he said. "We as legislators need to step in and do something to fix the problem or at least try to fix the problem."

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, did not directly respond when asked whether a special session is warranted, but he noted lawmakers will be in special session in December for redistricting and regular session in January.

"During both those sessions, the Governor can add items to the call including bills to address dangerous criminals and help local governments recruit police," he wrote in a text message. "We should spend the months prior to our sessions working to find consensus on a package of bipartisan bills that address the complex issues around crime."

House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, echoed the sentiment. He said in a statement there is no simple solution to addressing violent crime in New Mexico.

"But bills that only lock New Mexicans away have been tried and failed," Egolf said.

"As a state, we must remain focused on addressing the root causes of crime while also providing law enforcement the tools they need to keep criminals off our streets," he added.

Egolf said he was joining the governor in a call "to use state funds to recruit and train 1,000 new community-oriented law enforcement officers over the next 10 years."

But Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, a gubernatorial candidate who serves as the House Republican caucus chair, said the state needs to take swift action. She said the incident involving Albuquerque police bolsters the need to hold a special session to deal with crime right away.

"The assumption that law enforcement officers out there are systemically racist and that they shouldn't be allowed to do their job is becoming a burden in our state," she said. "We've gone in the wrong direction."

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter

@danieljchacon.