  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here are the Republicans calling for Biden's removal amid Afghanistan fallout

Jeremy Beaman
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The fall of Kabul on Sunday and the resultant emergency evacuation of U.S. citizens from Afghanistan have triggered a wave of outrage among lawmakers, with numerous Republicans going beyond mere criticism of the Biden administration's drawdown of U.S. troops to say that the president ought to vacate office.

The invocation of the 25th Amendment, resignation, and impeachment have all been promoted in recent days as possible solutions by a growing number of Republican officials, who say Biden's actions since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban call into question the president's fitness to serve.

Here are the GOP members who have called on Biden to leave or be removed from the Oval Office so far.

25th Amendment

Multiple lawmakers have said the use of the 25th Amendment (which allows the vice president, a majority of the president's Cabinet, and two-thirds Congress to vote to remove a president whom they determine to be "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office") may be in order.

Sen. Rick Scott: "After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?" Scott wrote in a tweet Monday.

Rep. Claudia Tenney: Tenney, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was less equivocal, saying it is "clear" Biden is failing to perform his duties.

"Last year, my colleague [Rep.] Jamie Raskin stated 'The 25th Amendment was adopted 50 years ago, but Congress has never set up the body it calls for to determine presidential fitness in the event of physical or psychological incapacity. Now is the time to do it.' Well, NOW is the time," Tenney, who also called for Biden to resign on Thursday, tweeted Monday.

Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought during the previous Congress to establish a commission within the body to participate in 25th Amendment proceedings during the waning days of President Donald Trump's administration.

"It is now clear our Commander In Chief & his administration are incapable of or unwilling to perform their duties. If Biden does not resign, it is time for Congress to take action. Our military can't be led in this manner, it is a national security disaster waiting to happen," Tenney added.

REPUBLICANS FLOAT FAR-FETCHED 25TH AMENDMENT PLAN TO OUST BIDEN OVER KABUL DEBACLE

Rep. Ronny Jackson: Jackson, a former White House physician who now serves as a Republican congressman from Texas, has repeatedly suggested invoking the 25th Amendment.

"Remember when I said it was time to consider the 25th Amendment and the LIARS in the liberal press ATTACKED me?" Jackson tweeted Monday. "I wonder what they think now after Biden is very OBVIOUSLY mentally incapable of leading during a crisis. Something MUST be done!"

Jackson went further on Friday and urged Biden to resign his office.

"The time has come for Biden to RESIGN! I've been saying for MONTHS that he's not cognitively capable, and now that's on full display to the American people," he said. "We can't afford to have someone like this in office ANY longer. Time to move on!"

Resignation

Biden has the ability to step down voluntarily, an option many Republicans are urging the president to consider. No other member of government would need to take any further action to implement a resignation. If Biden resigned, he would become the second president in U.S. history to vacate the office of his own volition, following former President Richard Nixon's resignation in 1974.

Former President Donald Trump: Trump, who was himself twice impeached but not removed, led the pack in putting the onus on Biden to step down, telling the president to "resign in disgrace" on Sunday after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban swiftly moved into Kabul.

"It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan," Trump said in a statement, also blaming Biden for the present surge in COVID-19 infections and the historic number of illegal border crossings.

Trump again pushed for Biden's resignation through a fundraising email sent by his Save America political action committee Friday.

"Joe Biden went on TV and blamed ME for HIS failure with Afghanistan," Trump's email read. "BIG LIES! I’ve activated a 3X-IMPACT when you step up and DEMAND that he RESIGN."

Biden has, in multiple appearances this week, stood by his strategy in Afghanistan, where thousands of U.S. citizens and eligible Afghan nationals eligible for U.S. visas remain stranded.

He pointed to the deal the Trump administration struck with the Taliban in February 2020, which had pledged U.S. troop withdrawal by May 1, 2021.

"U.S. forces had already drawn down during the Trump administration from roughly 15,500 American forces to 2,500 troops in the country, and the Taliban was at its strongest militarily since 2001," Biden said in a speech Monday.

"The choice I had to make, as your president, was either to follow through on that agreement or be prepared to go back to fighting the Taliban in the middle of the spring fighting season," he added.

Rep. Andy Biggs: Biggs called on both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to step down, a move that would leave House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is third in the line of presidential succession, to become commander in chief.

"These past few days have proven what we've already known about Biden and Harris," the Arizona Republican said Tuesday. "They are completely unfit to lead. They must resign!"

Impeachment

The United States has experienced four presidential impeachment proceedings, half of which occurred during the final two years of Trump's term in office. Before Trump was impeached in 2019 and 2021, former Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were both impeached in 1868 and 1998, respectively. In all four proceedings, the Senate was unable to muster the two-thirds vote necessary to convict the president and remove him from office.

Republicans were roiled by the impeachment proceedings against Trump, and some members of the party have clamored to subject Biden to the same process. While vowing not to spearhead a political impeachment proceeding, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a favorite for speaker if Republicans regain control of the lower chamber in 2022, told Fox News Thursday that the caucus "would move impeachment" if Biden "takes an illegal action." The minority leader did not clarify whether he believes Biden has done anything illegal in his presidency so far.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: On Friday, the South Carolina senator joined his fellow Republicans calling for Biden's removal by supporting impeachment, although his call to action was not without conditions.

"If we leave any Americans behind, or if we leave thousands of Afghans who fought bravely alongside us behind, President Joe Biden deserves to be impeached for a High Crime and Misdemeanor of Dereliction of Duty," Graham tweeted Friday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Greene said Thursday that she intended to file articles of impeachment against Biden on Friday because she "believe[s] in firing people when they are corrupt and do a bad job, and Joe Biden is failing America and needs to be impeached," she said during a rally in Iowa.

The Georgia Republican previously introduced an article of impeachment against Biden the day after he took office, but the action was not taken up.

Greene separately called Biden a "piece of s***" over the situation in Afghanistan in a video posted online this week.

"Joe Biden, you are not a president. You are a piece of s***," Greene said. "Thousands of Americans are stuck over there in Afghanistan, and you are letting the Taliban kick your a** while you are lecturing governors about masks and vaccines. Do your job: Bring these Americans home."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The president has indicated he intends to run for reelection in 2024, suggesting he has no plans to resign. With Democratic control of both chambers of Congress, it is highly improbable Republican lawmakers will achieve the requisite thresholds to effectuate the 25th Amendment or an impeachment conviction.

If Biden, 78, were to vacate office by any of these means, Harris would assume the presidency.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Joe Biden, Biden Administration, Afghanistan, Impeachment, National Security, 25th Amendment, Foreign Policy, Congress, White House

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: Here are the Republicans calling for Biden's removal amid Afghanistan fallout

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 takeaways from Biden's latest remarks on Afghanistan

    President Biden on Friday sought to defend his administration's halting efforts to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover.

  • GOP Lawmakers Call on ABC to Release Unaired Portion of Biden Interview

    The interview was conducted following the fall of Kabul last weekend, and Biden used the opportunity to defend his administration's handling of the American withdrawal.

  • Buzz: Biden gun grab likened to Taliban, 21% chance Biden's reelected, new RNC election unit, Bill and Monica on FX

    The Taliban’s seizure of Afghanistan and their door-to-door search for weapons are about to play roles in the battle between President Joe Biden and Second Amendment groups.

  • Congress Reintroduces Bill to Keep Social Security Recipients Out of Poverty

    Income from Social Security isn't always enough to cover the cost of living -- putting millions of Americans at risk of living in poverty. A bill reintroduced to Congress aims to address this...

  • "Republicans will lie": Texas House Democrats challenge legitimacy of re-established quorum

    More than 30 Texas House Democrats on Friday tore into a handful of their fellow Democrats, who returned to the capital this week, and accused Republicans of lying about the number of legislators present to re-establish quorum.Why it matters: More than 50 House Democrats fled the state in July to prevent the GOP from passing new voting restrictions and urge federal action on voting rights. The 38-day standoff ended on Thursday after a small minority returned to the capital to continue the fight

  • Biden denies international criticism of Afghanistan withdrawal

    President Joe Biden has dismissed concerns his handling of the United States's withdrawal from Afghanistan has undermined the country's standing abroad.

  • 4,300 veterans back Biden in letter slamming 'elites who pushed us into a 20-year war'

    One of the nation's largest veterans groups endorsed President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from Afghanistan and delivered a scathing rebuke of the "elites who pushed us into a 20-year war with no achievable military mission."

  • Maine Lawmaker Whose Wife Just Died of COVID Joins Anti-Vax Rally

    via FacebookA Republican legislator in Maine who lost his wife to COVID-19 last week appeared at a rally on Tuesday that featured a GOP colleague who compared the state’s Democratic governor to a Nazi doctor who performed deadly experiments on Jews during the Holocaust.State Rep. Chris Johansen, who emerged in the early days of the pandemic as a fierce opponent of public health-related restrictions, joined a group of lawmakers at the event in Augusta. State Rep. Heidi Sampson delivered a speech

  • Watch CNN’s Clarissa Ward Accosted and Threatened by Taliban Fighters Outside Kabul Airport (Video)

    CNN’s Clarissa Ward and her crew were rushed at by Taliban fighters in a new video released Thursday. One fighter moved to strike a crew member, but backed off after being told that the CNN journalists had permission to report from the scene. “You can see that some of these Taliban fighters — they’re just hopped up on adrenaline or I-don’t-know-what,” she said as she and her crew walked behind a fighter who, she said, had removed the safety from his AK-47 before running into the crowd. “It’s a v

  • Taliban Hunting, Executing U.S.-Allied Afghan Fighters

    The Taliban are reportedly chasing down individuals they believe cooperated and fought with U.S. and NATO forces.

  • As the US scrambles out of Afghanistan, warnings grow about what China plans to do there

    Critics say China will use the US's exit to promote its interests in Afghanistan. Others say Beijing's hands will be full with an unstable neighbor.

  • Biden says Taliban are going through 'an existential crisis'

    The president says he doesn't believe the Taliban have changed but are "going through sort of an existential crisis" in their apparent quest for international legitimacy.

  • Two dead in fiery plane crash after flight departs NC regional airport, officials say

    Emergency Services said the airplane “caught fire and completely burnt.”

  • WWE star Goldberg wrestles for love of son at SummerSlam

    Bill Goldberg was seemingly retired, dabbling in acting and far removed from the days of his reign as undefeated champion in WCW or WrestleMania winner for WWE. Fast forward five years, and 15-year-old Gage Goldberg stood in the aisle during a recent episode of “Raw” in a staredown and ready to throw down with WWE champion and his dad’s rival, Bobby Lashley. “Now, he’s involved in it,” Bill Goldberg said, laughing.

  • She Was Declared a Witch at Salem. These Middle Schoolers Want to Clear Her Name.

    More than three centuries after being tarnished by the hysteria of the Salem witch trials, a Massachusetts woman convicted of witchcraft could finally receive a pardon from the state because of the lobbying efforts of an unlikely constituency: an eighth-grade civics class. The woman, Elizabeth Johnson Jr., who lived in what is now North Andover, Massachusetts, was one of 28 members of her extended family who faced allegations of witchcraft in 1692, according to historians. She was born around 16

  • What the media got wrong about Biden's Afghanistan exit

    Evacuations continue in Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrew from the country. MSNBC’s Ari Melber details how national security leaders and the press remain critical of the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, despite polls showing broad support for Biden’s move among Americans.

  • Biden again defends U.S. pullout as world powers struggle with Afghanistan evacuations

    KABUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -World powers struggled on Friday to hasten evacuations from Afghanistan after reports of Taliban reprisals, as U.S. President Joe Biden insisted that the chaos following the American troop withdrawal had not diminished Washington's international credibility. Facing a torrent of criticism https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bidens-afghanistan-policy-counts-issue-fading-importance-war-weary-americans-2021-08-20 at home and abroad for his handling of the withdrawal and the subsequent Taliban conquest of Afghanistan, Biden pledged that every American who wanted to would be evacuated, with about 13,000 flown out so far. "I have seen no question of our credibility around the world from our allies," Biden said in a speech from the White House.

  • Majority says Biden is out of it, aides are doing his job

    Preelection concerns that President Joe Biden wasn’t physically or mentally up for his new job at age 78, the oldest-ever chief executive, are now settling in as the public sees him slow-walking, refusing to consider questions at press conferences, and seemingly befuddled with the crisis in Afghanistan.

  • Amy Coney Barrett denies bid to stop construction of Obama library

    Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a petition seeking to halt construction of an Obama Foundation library to be built on Chicago's South Side, the latest in a string of judgments by the Trump appointee sure to draw fire from the Right.

  • The Taliban plans to ban drugs in Afghanistan. That could change the world for the worse

    After the Taliban’s opium ban in the early 2000s, a heroin drought in Estonia led underworld chemists to start manufacturing fentanyl