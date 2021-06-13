How Republicans came to embrace the big lie of a stolen election

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Levine
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Just a few days after the polls closed in Florida’s 2018 general election, Rick Scott, then the state’s governor, held a press conference outside the governor’s mansion and made a stunning accusation.

Scott was running for a US Senate seat, and as more votes were counted, his lead was dwindling. Targeting two of the state’s most Democratic-leaning counties, Scott said there was “rampant fraud”.

Related: Arizona ballot audit backed by secretive donors linked to Trump’s inner circle

“Every person in Florida knows exactly what is happening. Their goal is to mysteriously keep finding more votes until the election turns out the way they want,” he said, directing the state’s law enforcement agency to investigate. “I will not sit idly by while unethical liberals try to steal this election from the great people of Florida.”

Scott eventually won the election, and his comments eventually faded. But the episode offered an alarming glimpse of the direction the Republican party was turning.

A little over two years later, fanned repeatedly by Donald Trump throughout 2020, the myth of a stolen American election has shifted from a fringe idea to one being embraced by the Republican party. The so-called big lie – the idea that the election was stolen from Trump - has transformed from a tactical strategy to a guiding ideology.

For years, civil rights groups and academics have raised alarm at the way Republican officials have deployed false claims of voter fraud as a political strategy to justify laws that restrict access to the ballot. But the way Republicans have embraced the myth of a stolen election since Trump’s loss in November, is new, they say, marking a dangerous turn from generalized allegations of fraud to refusing to accept the legitimacy of elections.

Supporting the idea of a stolen election has become a new kind of litmus test for Republican officeholders.

Republican election officials in Georgia and Nevada who have stood up for the integrity of the 2020 election results have been denounced by fellow Republicans. Republican lawmakers across the US have made pilgrimages to visit and champion an unprecedented inquiry into ballots in Arizona, which experts see as a thinly veiled effort to undermine confidence in the election. One hundred and forty-seven Republicans in the US House voted to overturn the results of the November election absent any evidence of voter fraud and after government officials said the 2020 election was the “most secure in American history”.

“Voter suppression is not new, the battle lines have been drawn over that for quite some time. But this new concern about election subversion is really worrisome,” said Richard Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine, who studies election rules.

The willingness to deny election results comes amid heightened concern that Republicans are maneuvering to take over offices that would empower them to block the winners of elections from being seated. Several Republicans who have embraced the idea that the election was stolen are running to serve as secretaries of state, the chief election official in many places, a perch from which they would exert enormous power over elections, including the power to hold up certifying races.

We’ve had disputed elections in the past, but we’ve never had the denial of the basic mathematical reality of counting votes

Edward Foley

“I do think it’s a relatively new phenomenon, unfortunately, and disturbing,” said Edward Foley, a law professor at the Ohio State University who has written extensively about the history of contested elections in the US. “We’ve had disputed elections in the past, but we’ve never had the denial of the basic mathematical reality of counting votes.”

The effort to undermine the election results appears to be working. A majority of Republicans, and a quarter of all Americans, believe Trump is the “true president”, according to a May Reuters/Ipsos poll. Sixty-one per cent of Republicans believe the election was “stolen” from Trump, the same poll showed.

Rohn Bishop, the chairman of the local Republican party in Fond du Lac county in Wisconsin, said it was damaging to have such widespread uncertainty about the results of elections and was generally supportive of efforts to restore confidence. But he noted his dismay that Republicans continued to push lies about the election. He noted that the Republican party of Waukesha county, a bastion of GOP voters, recently hosted a screening of a film backed by Mike Lindell, a Trump ally and prominent election conspiracist, that pushed false claims of fraud.

“We need to win back those suburban Republican voters that Waukesha county used to turn out, not keep poking them in the eye by forcing down their throat more of this election stuff, Trump stuff they don’t want to hear,” he said. “I don’t know why it’s so hard for Republican elected officials to tell the base the truth. That would help.”

Alexander Keyssar, a Harvard historian who studies elections, noted that there was a long history in America of using fraud as an excuse to push back on gains in enfranchisement among Black and other minority voters. White voters are becoming a smaller share of the US electorate, data shows. “There are definitely echoes of this now,” he said. “There has always been an inclination to see new voters of different ethnicities or appearance as agents, or unwitting agents of fraud.”

Mac Stipanovich, a longtime Republican operative in Florida who is now retired, said the lies about the election provided a kind of cover for those unable to concede they were a shrinking minority in the population.

“In the past, party elders, party leaders … exploited the crazies in order to win elections and then largely ignored them after the elections,” he said. “What has happened since then is that Trump opened Pandora’s box and let them out. He not only let them out, he affirmed them and provoked them. And so now they’re running wild and they are legitimatizing these delusions.”

While there have been other nastily contested elections in US history – President Rutherford B Hayes was labeled “Rutherfraud” and “His Fraudulency” after the contested election in 1876 – both Keyssar and Foley said it was difficult to find a comparison to what was happening now.

“We’ve never had that. We’ve never had McCarthyism-style fabrication of a conspiracy theory applied to the process of counting votes … I would say it’s especially dangerous when it’s the electoral process,” Foley said. “Because it’s the electoral process that ultimately allows for self-government. When the mechanisms of self-government kind of get taken over by a kind of McCarthyism, that’s very troubling.”

Recommended Stories

  • Don't get 'woke,' get serious about saving democracy. The Civil War can still be lost.

    Until Republicans stop the madness, support must go only to candidates who renounce the Big Lie, xenophobia, voter suppression and violent insurrection.

  • Kamala Harris Becomes First Sitting Vice President to March in a Pride Event

    Vice President Kamala Harris made history again on Saturday, becoming the first sitting VP to march in a Pride Event as she was joined by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff at Capital Pride

  • Some Senate Democrats say they will oppose infrastructure deal with GOP if climate measures are dropped, potentially derailing package

    "On a big infrastructure bill, to pass on climate altogether? No way," one top Democrat told Insider.

  • 5 states pose a barrier to Biden's vaccine goals because they've so far vaccinated less than half of their population

    Biden has said he wants 70% of the US at least partially vaccinated by July 4. Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Wyoming are lagging behind.

  • Trump-inspired death threats are terrorizing election workers

    AUDIO FROM PHONE CALL: "If you have a hand in this, you deserve to go to prison. You actually deserve to hang by your goddam, soy boy, skinny-ass neck." In the days and months following the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Fulton County elections director Richard Barron received hundreds of harassing messages. AUDIO PHONE CALL: "You are a fraud. You should just go to China, cause that's where you belong, in communist China because you're a crook." His staff in Atlanta, Georgia - made up almost entirely of Black election workers - was targeted too. RICHARD BARRON, FULTON COUNTY ELECTION DIRECTOR: "The slurs were disturbing, sickening" … "The staff started getting all sorts of calls, threatening that people were going to come and kill everyone in their offices or in their chairs." For senior election administrators to local volunteers, Trump's baseless voter fraud claims have had far-reaching consequences in contested states from Georgia to Arizona to Michigan. Public servants and others who ran elections or refuted voter-fraud falsehoods continue to be targeted. Some have faced protests at their homes. Many have received death threats. In Georgia - where Trump faces a criminal investigation into alleged election interference - the fallout has been especially severe. GABRIEL STERLING, GEORGIA ELECTION OFFICIAL: "I'm concerned about future elections." Gabriel Sterling, a senior election official in Georgia, who drew national attention in December when he denounced Trump's fraud claims as dangerous, says he's still being harassed and threatened. GABRIEL STERLING, GEORGIA ELECTION OFFICIAL: "Beginning of May, I still got a phone call at 2:36 in the morning telling me I was going to prison. So this stuff has continued and it's continued for all of us." Sterling's boss, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his family have also been targeted. In April, Raffensperger's wife, Tricia received a chilling text message that read, "You and your family will be killed very slowly."A week earlier, another anonymous text said, "we plan for the death of you and your family every day." In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Tricia Raffensperger detailed the threats to her family since the election. In one previously unreported incident, people who identified themselves to police as Oath Keepers - a far-right militia group involved in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 - were found outside Raffensperger's home, forcing him and his entire family into hiding. Trump's loss to Democrat Joe Biden in Georgia in last year's presidential election marked a dramatic political shift in the historically Republican state. His defeat left many in the party in disbelief and Trump lashed out at election officials claiming they rigged the results. No significant fraud was found in Georgia or elsewhere in the U.S.FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: "There's no way we lost Georgia, there's no way. That was a rigged election." His false claims unleashed a torrent of hate and harassment against election workers. FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: "You watch what's going to come out. Watch what's going to be revealed." Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is now investigating the former president for potential interference and said in a February letter that her office would probe "any involvement in violence or threats." A spokesman for Trump did not respond to requests for comment, but has previously characterized the probe as a "witch hunt." Criminal law specialists say the threats to election officials could increase the legal jeopardy for Trump. Georgia State University law professor Clark Cunningham. CLARK CUNNINGHAM, GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY LAW PROFESSOR: "The statement in her letter suggests one of the things she may be looking at is whether Mr. Trump or others acting together with him were actually encouraging or soliciting the making of death threats against Georgia election officials." In April, two investigators from Willis' office met with Fulton County's elections director Richard Barron. During the hour-long meeting, which has not been previously reported, investigators sought information on threats against Barron and his staff. Willis' office did not respond to a request for comment. Elections officials fear the fallout from Trump's false and incendiary rhetoric could reverberate into future elections by making it harder to hire or retain people in public-service jobs that make them targets for violence. RICHARD BARRON, FULTON COUNTY ELECTION DIRECTOR: "You have a lot of good public servants just leaving... never seen an exodus like this before."

  • The Doctor Who Eliminated Smallpox Says COVID-19 Is Here to Stay

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastIn some pockets of the United States, if you squint hard enough, the coronavirus pandemic might feel like it’s almost over. Larry Brilliant would beg to disagree. With U.S. COVID-19 deaths soon to surpass the domestic toll from the great influenza of a century ago even as widely available vaccines have worked wonders, Brilliant, the epidemiologist who worked with the WHO to help eradicate smallpox and was the science adviser for the eerily presci

  • AstraZeneca shots should be halted for over-60s too - EMA official

    Countries should also avoid giving the Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine to people over 60, the head of the EU drug regulator's COVID-19 task force was quoted on Sunday as saying, amid fears over rare blood clotting and as more vaccines become available. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) considers the Astrazeneca shot safe for all age groups.

  • He's on the left. I'm on the right. Here's what we learned talking to each other about America.

    The choice to engage respectfully with our neighbors – to work together to rebuild America's civic health – is available to each of us every day.

  • Joy Reid calls out believers in the Big Lie reportedly terrorizing election workers

    Some Donald Trump supporters who believe he won the election are reportedly terrorizing election workers, according to a Reuters investigation. Joy Reid calls out believers in the Big Lie in this edition of The Absolute Worst.

  • Lindy’s preseason college football magazine preview is out. Where is Ohio State?

    The Lindy's college football preview magazine is out. Where is Ohio State when it comes to sorting everything out in 2021?

  • Djokovic conquers 'Everest,' eyes 52-year landmark at French Open

    Novak Djokovic can become the first man in 52 years to win all four Grand Slam titles twice in the French Open final on Sunday after conquering Rafael Nadal, the 'Mount Everest' of Roland Garros.

  • Parson’s signature on gun bill violates US Constitution, makes Missourians less safe

    The Second Amendment Preservation Act invites even people who’ve been convicted of domestic violence into the state with their guns.

  • Billionaires pay no taxes while workers get no raises

    The big takeaway from the past week in business news is that A) secretly released documents show that billionaires aren’t paying their fair share in taxes. And meanwhile, B) hotels and restaurants and other businesses can’t find enough people to work

  • Pandemic led to early retirement for many Americans — some voluntary, some not

    The unusual circumstances of the pandemic all created an environment that helped lead to an early retirement for many.

  • Reuters, Star Tribune win Pulitzers for reporting on U.S. policing

    The Pulitzer Prizes are the most prestigious awards in American journalism and have been handed out since 1917, when newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer established them in his will.Several of the winners were recognized for their coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and for reporting on the protests that erupted after Floyd's death in May 2020."The nation's news organizations faced the complexity of sequentially covering a global pandemic, a racial reckoning and a bitterly contested presidential election," Mindy Marques, co-chair of the Pulitzer Board, said at the announcement ceremony, which was broadcast online.The board also said it was awarding a "special citation" to Darnella Frazier, the teenaged bystander who recorded video of Floyd's murder on her cellphone, which it said highlighted "the crucial role of citizens in journalists' quest for truth and justice."Friday's announcement had been postponed from April amid the pandemic. The awards luncheon, which normally takes place soon after at Columbia University, has been postponed until autumn.

  • Jacob deGrom dominant after belt controversy, exits with injury

    Jacob deGrom tossed a gem after his belt controversy but exited early due to injury.

  • DJ LeMahieu reacts to Yankees' recent struggles after loss to Phillies: 'We need to roll out W's'

    The Yankees' struggles continued on Saturday in their 8-7 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in extra innings, as the team is now only two games above .500.

  • Kate Middleton and Dr. Jill Biden Meet Local Children - and Feed Rabbits! - During Afternoon Outing

    The Duchess of Cambridge also shared that she wishes her newborn niece Lilibet Diana, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, "the very best — I can't wait to meet her!"

  • Marc Lamont Hill drags CJ Pearson following debate on critical race theory

    In one of the latest episodes of “In These Twitter Streets,” Marc Lamont Hill and conservative commentator CJ Pearson have been going at it since late Thursday night following a public debate on critical race theory. Pearson is currently the campaign manager for Republican Rep. Vernon Jones’ governor race in Georgia and president of the Free Thinker Project—an anti-identity politics advocacy group.

  • Bill Murray Sings 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' as He Welcomes Chicago Cubs Fans Back to Wrigley Field

    "This is what it feels like to be 100 percent!" Bill Murray said during the seventh inning stretch