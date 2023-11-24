Republicans in Central Bucks challenge election outcome for three of five seats

In what appears to be a last-ditch effort to undo a Democrat sweep of the Central Bucks school board race, 45 Republicans are seeking a recount in three of the five board seats that were on the Nov. 7 ballot.

The petitioners, three in each of the 15 polling places where recounts were requested, hail from Buckingham, New Britain Borough, New Britain Township and Plumstead and cited “fraud or error” when asking for a recount from the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas on Nov. 20.

Those polling places make up the entirety of Central Bucks regions 1, 2 and 3, where Democrats Karen Smith, Heather Reynolds and Dana Foley respectively won against their Republican challengers, Dr. Steve Mass, board President Dana Hunter and Glenn Schloeffel.

Voters wait in line at Covenant Church, in Buckingham, during the General Election on Tuesday, Novemeber 7, 2023.

The petitions are similar to a widespread recount campaign that followed the 2022 midterm election, when then state Attorney General Josh Shapiro defeated state Sen. Doug Mastriano in the governor’s race.

Despite a landslide victory by Shapiro in 2022, Mastriano's supporters filed a deluge of recount petitions in multiple counties, including Bucks, within weeks of the election.

Those petitions offered no direct evidence of fraud, often using what appeared to be a template to assert a “belief” that there was “fraud or error” in the counting of the votes.

Residents angry over severance package: Outgoing GOP board gives Central Bucks superintendent $700k severance as public cries foul

State law allows voters to submit a recount petition along with a $50 deposit if they believe the results in their election district are incorrect or fraudulent.

The Central Bucks petitions seem to repeat last year’s effort. Several of the 45 petitioners also filed the same boilerplate challenge in 2022. The petitioners all attest that they believe “fraud or error” has occurred in the vote counting based on information that they “consider to be reliable.” The petitions also all contain the same incorrect reference to the election they are seeking a recount for.

On Page 5 of each filing, the three petitioners say they believe there was miscounting of “said ballots for the Republican Primary” in their respective school board regions.

What could happen next?

It’s unclear exactly how or if the petitions will delay the swearing in of all five Democrat school board members at the Central Bucks reorganization meeting on Dec. 4.

As of Friday afternoon, there didn’t seem to be any changes to the filings, or any hearing dates posted.

If last year’s attempt to recount votes is any indication, the petitions probably won’t have much of an impact.

The nearly 40 recount petitions filed last year were all consolidated into one case that ended in March, about four months after the election. Oral arguments weren’t until February, a little less than a month after Gov. Shapiro’s inauguration.

CBSD, Pennridge getting new leadership: Here are the priorities for newly elected Democrats in Central Bucks and Pennridge

Like the 2022 petitions, the Central Bucks voters are also asking for a recount by hand, which was one of the specific reasons County Judge Richard O. Baldi denied the requests from last year’s election.

“The Commonwealth Court has authored three opinions which deny the Petitioner’s right to dictate the method by which the recount is to be conducted. There is no absolute right to a recount by hand under the facts presented here,” Judge Baldi wrote in March.

There’s also the issue of whether a recount is likely to overturn the results.

Smith and Foley each took 54% of the vote in Region 1 and Region 3, respectively, and Reynolds took 53% against Hunter’s 47% in Region 2.

That means the recount would need to find 500 votes for either Mass or Schloeffel and about 300 votes for Hunter to have any impact on the races.

Incoming board to investigate severance: Central Bucks incoming board to investigate 11th-hour superintendent severance deal

For context, Pennsylvania laws trigger an automatic recount in statewide races if the margin between two candidates is less than 0.5% of the total votes cast.

Local races don’t have an automatic recount trigger, but if the same metric was applied in the Central Bucks challenges, then Republican and Democrat candidates would need to be within 25 to 30 votes of each other to trigger it.

Most recently, that recount law was set off in the 2022 Republican Primary race for Senator between celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick.

The difference between the two in early results was less than 1,000 votes in Oz’s favor and the recount found Oz won by 951 votes.

Recounts in general don’t tend to overturn election results.

The nonprofit voting research group FairVote, of Maryland, analyzed 34 recounts for statewide races across the country between 2000 and 2022. Only three of those races resulted in a reversal.

The study notes a "recent trend of recounts in races with no realistic possibility of an outcome reversal reveal a flaw in the current recount statutes in many states."

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Central Bucks Republicans ask for recount in three of five seats