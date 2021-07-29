Republicans challenge Pelosi after Capitol Police are ordered to arrest those not complying with mask mandate

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, said Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi might as well come to his office and arrest his entire staff for not wearing masks.

U.S. Capitol Police officers were directed to arrest staff members or visitors who refuse either to comply or leave the premises after being asked, according to a bulletin from Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS RAGE AND DISOBEY RETURN OF MASK MANDATE: 'ABSOLUTELY ABSURD'

"This is INSANE," Massie tweeted. "I support the Capitol Hill Police, but the Chief of Police made a mistake here. The physician and chief of police don't have this authority."

This is INSANE. Might as well come into my office and arrest my entire staff. We are not wearing masks. I support the Capitol Hill Police, but the Chief of Police made a mistake here. The physician and the chief of police don’t have this authority. https://t.co/CgiSuNvE8c — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 29, 2021



Rep. Andy Biggs, an Arizona Republican, echoed Massie.

"This is insanity," Biggs wrote on Twitter. "Threatening arrest for not wearing a mask is unlawful and tyrannical!"

Rep. Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican, sent a challenge to the speaker in a video.

"I had COVID. I've had two vaccinations. I'm washing my hands," she said. "I'm even wearing my mask inside the chamber, but I'm not going to wear it anywhere else. So, Madam Speaker, come and get me."

Madam Speaker, your insane power grab is showing. Today I’m not wearing a mask outside of the chamber b/c I follow science — not Pelosi. Come and get me. pic.twitter.com/7vDNn4Tzke — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 29, 2021



Rep. Kat Cammack, a Florida Republican, posted the bulletin issuing the order, calling it the most recent "edition of Pelosi's abuse of power."

Story continues

"[Effective] immediately, to promote the good health and well-being of our employees, all USCP personnel must wear a mask at all times when in interior spaces throughout the Capitol Grounds," it read.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

If staff members or visitors fail to wear a mask after they are requested to do so, they will be denied entry to all House office buildings and areas of the Capitol. Any person who does not comply to leave the premises upon request is subject to arrest, the bulletin stated.

Members of Congress should not be arrested over charges of failure to comply with the mandate, the bulletin noted. Instead, they should be reported to the House sergeant-at-arms office.

Nancy Pelosi just appointed herself dictator of the House of Representatives.



She’s ordered Capitol police to arrest our staff if not wearing a mask. She’s a tyrant and a disgrace to the PEOPLE’s House. pic.twitter.com/XQboeO1m9D — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) July 29, 2021



Rep. Roger Williams, a Texas Republican, said Pelosi is a socialist tyrant who appointed herself dictator of the House of Representatives.

"She's ordered Capitol police to arrest our staff if not wearing a mask," he tweeted. "She's a tyrant and disgrace to the PEOPLE's House."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, House Republicans, Congress, Nancy Pelosi, Coronavirus

Original Author: Luke Gentile

Original Location: Republicans challenge Pelosi after Capitol Police are ordered to arrest those not complying with mask mandate