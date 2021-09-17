Republicans Chide IMF Chief Over China Data Manipulation Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eric Martin
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Republican lawmakers blasted the chief of the International Monetary Fund on Friday after a report that she pressured staff of the World Bank, when she was working at that institution, to boost China’s position in a ranking of global economies.

Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee called on the U.S. to “demand accountability,” saying that Kristalina Georgieva “masterminded a corrupt scheme” to manipulate the World Bank’s Doing Business report. Georgieva has denied any wrongdoing, saying that she disagrees “fundamentally” with the findings of the report that was commissioned by the World Bank board.

“We need a full investigation into this shocking pay-to-play scheme and a restoration of this valuable report under conditions we can trust rather than its cancellation,” Hagerty said after the World Bank announced plans to discontinue the Doing Business rankings. “Multilateralism cannot mean just doing whatever is necessary to get more money from Communist China.”

Read more: IMF Chief Says She Sought Double-Checking, Not Changes, of Data

“No one should be surprised that the Chinese Communist Party uses its influence to corrupt individuals and institutions,” said Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, a member of the Foreign Relations committee. “It is in the CCP’s organizational DNA to do so. Those complicit should be held accountable, and free nations need to seriously reevaluate the role we allow Beijing to play in global institutions.”

U.S. Representative French Hill, an Arkansas Republican and one of the most outspoken Congressional critics of last month’s IMF reserves issuance, said the report raises serious questions about Georgieva’s motivations during her time at the World Bank.

Read more: IMF Chief Risks Weakened Authority After China-Linked Probe

“If these allegations are true, then the IMF board should promptly assess her service in the top job there,” he said.

Hill, a member of the House Financial Services Committee, said that he would ask U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to evaluate the report and bring that opinion to Congress.

“Financial markets and policy makers rely on the expertise of the multilateral lenders and that reputation is now tarnished,” he said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NFTs – what are they good for?

    The crypto world has been caught in an explosion of popularity in non-fungible tokens, with investors around the world flocking to OpenSeas as they scramble to bid on the latest digital art fads.

  • IMF chief called out over pressure to favor China while at World Bank

    World Bank leaders, including then-Chief Executive Kristalina Georgieva, applied "undue pressure" on staff to boost China's ranking in the bank's "Doing Business 2018" report, according to an independent investigation released Thursday. Georgieva said she disagreed "fundamentally with the findings and interpretations" of the report and had briefed the IMF's executive board.

  • IMF chief Georgieva in spotlight after World Bank China rigging report

    WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund's executive board is reviewing a report prepared for the World Bank that found that IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva in her previous senior role at the World Bank pressured staff to change data to favor China, the IMF said on Friday. Georgieva has said she disagrees "fundamentally with the findings and interpretations" https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/world-bank-kills-business-climate-report-after-ethics-probe-cites-undue-pressure-2021-09-16 of the independent report, prepared by the law firm WilmerHale at the request of the World Bank's ethics committee and issued on Thursday.

  • Fintechs Pose A Threat For Conventional Lenders - Read How

    Global brands from Mercedes and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) to IKEA and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) are migrating to software from tech startups from banking and credit to insurance services at the cost of the traditional lenders, banks, and financial institutions, Reuters reports. The trend will worsen for the lenders by further pushing them away from the finance chain and data trove, the key to client preferences and behavior. Some upstarts have procured licenses for regulated services like lend

  • Powell orders review of Fed ethics rules after stock trades made by senior officials

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has directed staff to review the central bank system’s rules around stock trading following the public disclosure of several multi-million dollar trades made by senior officials last year.

  • Jim Cramer's September stock market warning overlooks these 3 key sectors

    Investors in these areas don't share the same concerns as Cramer.

  • Land agency moving back to DC, reversing Trump-era decision

    Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is moving the national headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management, which oversees 245 million acres in Western states, back to the nation's capital after two years in Colorado. The land management agency lost nearly 300 employees to retirement or resignation after President Donald Trump's administration moved its headquarters to Grand Junction, Colorado, in 2019. The bureau has broad influence over energy development and agriculture in the West, managing public lands for uses ranging from fossil fuel extraction, renewable power development and grazing, to recreation and wilderness.

  • How 'white evangelical' became a synonym for 'conservative'

    How 'white evangelical' became a synonym for 'conservative'

  • Eric Trump Asks Question About His Dad, Gets The Same Stinging Response

    Twitter users issued a collective "no" in response to a post from Donald Trump's son.

  • Unhinged Newsmax Host Cuts Off and Yells at Veteran for Mildly Criticizing Trump

    NewsmaxNewsmax host Grant Stinchfield absolutely lost his mind Wednesday night when a veteran helping Americans and Afghan allies flee Afghanistan offered the mildest of criticism of former President Donald Trump. Joe Saboe, an Iraq War veteran who recently founded the rescue organization Team America, appeared on Stinchfield’s eponymous Newsmax program to discuss his group’s efforts in assisting those looking to escape Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.The first few minutes of the inte

  • Top Russian Diplomat’s Secret Life With Millionaire Mistress Exposed

    Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS/GettyRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reportedly bankrolled his mistress’s travel abroad with him on official diplomatic trips to almost two dozen countries around the world, according to a new bombshell report from Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny’s team. The report, entitled “Yachts, bribes and a mistress. What Minister Lavrov is hiding,” details a plethora of luxury digs and yachts enjoyed by the couple, including a yacht owned by the notoriou

  • Budget overruns and culture clashes over long vacations plagued the $50 billion submarine deal France got booted from in favor of the US and UK

    France was only given a few hours' warning that it had lost a lucrative submarine contract with Australia. But the deal had problems for years before.

  • ‘China’s richest woman’ missing for years suddenly reemerges in ‘threatening’ phone calls to family

    A real estate mogul dubbed “China’s richest woman” before her sudden disappearance in 2017 has recently reached out to her ex-husband. Ascent to wealth: Weihong Duan, who also goes by her English nickname “Whitney,” became a billionaire through Taihong, the real estate development firm she founded in 1996. Duan reportedly grew up in a one-room apartment in a small town in Shandong province.

  • Anti-Mask Florida Official Dies of COVID—and Takes GOP Software Secrets With Him

    REUTERSJust a day after testing positive for COVID-19, a Florida Republican official who battled against mask mandates, attacked the vaccine, and railed at CDC officials has died in Tampa.Gregg Prentice, who was 61, led the Hillsborough County Election Integrity Committee—and his sudden death has sent the local GOP scrambling as it no longer has access to essential campaign finance software without his help.In a Sept. 14 letter to the Federal Election Commission, the Hillsborough County Republic

  • Biden approval drops to lowest of presidency: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    Public approval of U.S. President Joe Biden has dropped to the lowest level of his presidency, with Americans appearing to be increasingly critical of his response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The national poll, conducted Sept. 15-16, found that 44% of U.S. adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, while 50% disapproved and the rest were not sure. While most Americans support the kind of vaccine and mask requirements that Biden has ordered recently to slow the spread of the Delta variant, some Republicans have criticized what they consider to be an overreaction by the White House.

  • Then-CIA Director Gina Haspel said Trump's post-election behavior was 'insanity' and he was 'acting out like a 6-year-old with a tantrum,' book says

    "Yesterday was appalling," Haspel told the US's top general, Mark Milley, after Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, according to a new book.

  • Americans Haven’t Been This Down on Housing Market Since 1982

    (Bloomberg) -- The last time Americans were this turned off by the U.S. housing market, borrowing costs were over five times the current rate. The share of people who think now is a good time to buy a home fell in September to 29%, extending the plunge from March when the proportion was more than twice as high, data from the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey showed Friday. It’s also the smallest chunk of respondents since 1982.Back then, the average for a 30-year fixed rate mortga

  • Letters: ‘Shameless.’ ‘Cowards.’ Readers react to KY legislators’ actions on COVID.

    Letter: “Kentucky children will die for this, Kentucky parents will die for this, and Kentucky teachers and laborers will die for this, and they know it.”

  • Roger Stone Served With Capitol Riot Lawsuit During Radio Interview

    The longtime Trump ally was served while speaking to a radio show in St. Louis

  • Bill Barr reportedly warned Trump swing voters think he's a 'f---ing a--hole' before election

    Bill Barr reportedly warned Trump swing voters think he's a 'f---ing a--hole' before election