Republicans claim victory, but Democrats praise Pelosi's impeachment strategy

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his allies boasted Tuesday that they had rebuffed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s attempt to shape the Senate impeachment trial and mocked the Democrats’ tactics as a pointless waste of time.

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, announced that he had enough Republican support to begin an impeachment trial without deciding the matter of whether witnesses will be called. Democrats had pressured McConnell to reach an agreement on witnesses before a trial.

McConnell’s campaign cast the Republican leader as the lead character in “The Godfather Part II,” tweeting out an image of McConnell’s face superimposed on Al Pacino’s body, with a quote from the movie: “My offer is this: nothing.”

The message from team McConnell to team Pelosi: You lost. Pelosi delayed sending the articles over to the Senate after the House impeached President Trump on Dec. 19, and still hasn’t done so. She will huddle with House Democrats Wednesday morning to discuss next steps.

McConnell himself referred to Pelosi’s tactic as an attempt to use what he described as “mythical leverage.”

However, even though McConnell may have staved off the House push to accept witnesses before a trial begins, Democrats told Yahoo News that Pelosi's strategy has yielded a few benefits and was worthwhile.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. (Getty Images)

First, top Democrats said, the chances of getting 51 votes in favor of witnesses during the Senate trial is greater after the break than it would have been if Pelosi had not delayed.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters Tuesday afternoon that he was cautiously optimistic that at least four Republicans would vote in favor of witnesses, saying there is a “pretty decent chance” of such an outcome.

John Lawrence, a former chief of staff to Pelosi, told Yahoo News that Pelosi was never “under the impression she had all the leverage over Mitch McConnell.”

Rather, Lawrence said, Pelosi’s goal was to play a more modest tactical game. “It started a discussion in the country that focused on the fact that the president had failed to provide both witnesses and information,” Lawrence said,

Three weeks of debate over what a fair trial should look like was better, Democrats believe, than giving Trump a pass to simply blast away over the holidays on Twitter about how he believes he is innocent of any wrongdoing.

And as the question of how the trial would be conducted stayed in focus during the break, a number of new developments took place: Additional e-mails came to light highlighting the Pentagon’s discomfort with Trump’s actions, as did the news that the White House refuses to turn over 20 specific e-mails between White House aides about the withholding of military assistance to Ukraine.

And then there was the announcement Monday by John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, that he would be willing to testify in a Senate trial if subpoenaed. Bolton is one of four witnesses Schumer has said Democrats want to hear from in a trial.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters after a policy luncheon at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 7, 2020. (Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

The second benefit of Pelosi’s gambit, Democrats said, is that it has paid political dividends for their candidates who are running in competitive Senate races across the country.