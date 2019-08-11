Republicans can find common ground on guns, Kellyanne Conway says

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday differences between Republicans are "all reconcilable" on gun control legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week that strengthening background checks and so-called red flag laws "will be front and center" when addressing gun violence in the Senate after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio left at least 32 people dead.

But John Barrasso of Wyoming the No. 3 GOP senator, told reporters Friday he has "a lot of concerns about the due process component of“ red flag laws, adding he doesn't "want to punish law-abiding citizens."

Asked about the conflicting responses, Conway said on "Fox News Sunday" it's "all reconcilable."

President Donald Trump is "actively talking to Republicans and Democrats" about background checks and "being able to have meaningful, measurable reforms that don't confiscate law-abiding citizens' firearms without due process but at the same time keep those firearms out of people who have a propensity toward violence," Conway added.

The president expressed optimism Friday about passing a background checks measure in remarks to reporters.

"I think we can get something really good done. I think we can have some really meaningful background checks," Trump said. "We don't want people that are mentally ill, people that are sick — we don't want them having guns."

Conway echoed that Sunday, telling "Fox News Sunday" host Bill Hemmer: "We want to make sure that people who should not have firearms, don't."

"I think the fact pattern in Dayton — that mass shooter who is now dead — is really very compelling to many Americans," Conway said, adding that the killer in Ohio reportedly compiled a "hit list" and a "rape list."

"Then when he becomes an adult, that information does not follow into his record, so that he legally procures a firearm," Conway added. “Most people look at that — left, right, and center and apolitical — look at that and say, 'How could this happen?'

"We can protect people's civil liberties, privacy, constitutional rights and public safety all at the right time," Conway said.