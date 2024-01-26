Republicans cry foul over federal investigation of sexual assaults at Liberty University

Using an investigation of sexual violence at Liberty University as the example, the chairwoman of the House Republican committee on education is questioning whether the federal government is intentionally targeting religious institutions.

Virginia Foxx, R-N.C. – who taught at two colleges – stopped short of saying the Department of Education’s finding that the university punished victims was erroneous. Instead, the issues raised by House Republicans Foxx, James Comer of Kentucky, and Bob Good of Virginia, deal with how the investigation has been handled. They also asked about how a preliminary report was leaked and how much the feds plan to fine the Christian university.

Mourners wait to get into Arthur S. DeMoss Learning Center of Liberty University to pay respects to the late Rev. Jerry Falwell at a viewing May 17, 2007 in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Christian college is currently under investigation by the federal government for its response to sexual assault on campus.

“We write to express our deep concern about how the U.S. Department of Education (“Department”) seems to be targeting religious institutions through program reviews and fines that greatly exceed established and documented precedent,” the letter reads.

The school, started by the televangelist Jerry Falwell, is a popular speaking destination among Republican lawmakers, and it’s one of the largest online colleges in the country. In the 2020-21 school year, it received nearly $860 million in federal money to help students get a higher education.

The federal government’s investigation into Liberty University centers around how the private school compiled with the Clery Act, a federal law that requires universities to document sexual violence and other crime on their campus.

USA TODAY obtained a copy of the preliminary report, along with the Washington Post. In the report, investigators wrote, “victims of sexual assault felt dissuaded by Liberty administration’s reputation for punishing sexual assault survivors rather than helping them.”

President of Liberty University Jerry Falwell, at left, and others clap as President Donald Trump prepares to speak during Liberty University's commencement ceremony May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Additionally, investigators found Liberty failed to track when community members were attacked. In other instances, the report referenced records, physical and digital, that university staff had attempted to destroy. It also mentioned at least one current employee who had been accused of sexual misconduct, but still had his job. USA TODAY later identified that employee as Keith Anderson, who is listed as the university’s executive director of the “Student Health Center and Wellness Initiatives.”

The department has declined to comment on the report. The agency did not immediately respond to USA TODAY’s questions about the Republicans’ letter. However, the Foxx letter referenced rumors of a potential $37.5 million fine tied to the Clery Act violations. The federal government had previously fined Michigan State University $4.5 million in connection to the sexual assaults committed by Larry Nassar.

“It has become increasingly evident that the Department is prepared to make an example of Liberty University by issuing an exorbitant and unprecedented fine,” the Republicans’ letter read.

Liberty University President Dondi Costin also discussed the $37.5 million figure in October 2023 with Fox News. He said some of the department’s findings were factually incorrect and questioned whether the Education Department had unfairly targeted his institution by leaking the report.

The lawmakers requested a briefing from the department before, “any further action is taken with respect to any Clery Act proceeding.” They’re also requesting the federal agency tell them what has been done to “identify the source of the leaked findings with respect to Liberty University and how the Department plans to prevent future leaks.”

Chris Quintana is an investigative reporter at USA TODAY. He can be reached at cquintana@usatoday.com or via Signal at 202-308-9021. He is on X at @CQuintanaDC.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Republicans protest inquiry into sexual assault at Liberty University