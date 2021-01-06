Republicans at Dalton, Ga. rally, including Trump, refuse to accept November election loss on the eve of Senate runoffs

Supporters at Trump's rally this week hung on his every word, repeatedly chanting, “Stop the steal!” and “U-S-A!” at several moments during the evening. In interviews with Yahoo News, several of them explained why, despite the lack of evidence to support the president’s claims, they continue to repeat them.

- That's right.

[CHEERING]

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- I believe that he won the election by a landslide and we're here to stop the steal.

- January 20th--

- Yeah.

- --I'm praying we got a peaceful transition for our president, number 45, right back in office again.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

[CHEERING]

- I don't trust the election, but I already voted. I voted on December the 14th. I think the voting was rigged and the election is fraud.

- And when we look at how he's been treated for four years, I mean, who's to believe anything that's been said. And when I looked at the transcript earlier today, I didn't get to read it all, of course, but I think a lot of things been taken out of context. I think President just wants to know, hey, what was the real deal? So it persuaded me in any direction at all.

DONALD TRUMP: If you don't go and vote, the Socialists, the Marxists will be in charge of our country. If you don't fight to save your country with everything you have, you're not going to have a country left. I love this state. This state's been very good to me. We've had a lot of victories in this state. Just had one on November 3rd, actually.

- Trump's well aware that he was being recorded. That's, I mean, what he does everyday. So, no, I don't think there was anything wrong with it.

- Regardless of what was said, it was pretty darn shameful that he recorded it and blasted it. That's just wrong.

- OK.

- That's the President of the United States.

- He's going to say, come out and vote for the-- for Loeffler and, what's his name?

- Perdue, I think.

- Whatever his name is. I'm for Trump.

[THEME MUSIC]

