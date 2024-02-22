Republicans and Democrats battle for control of the Senate: Here are five races to watch in 2024

WASHINGTON – The battle for control of the Senate is on – and it’s going to be a tough fight for Democrats.

The party currently holds a narrow 51-49 majority in the upper chamber, with the help of three independent senators who align with the left.

Republicans need to gain two seats or one seat and the White House to take back control, as the vice president can cast tie-breaking votes. And they’ve already got one victory in their pocket: The retirement of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., all but guarantees the deep-red state will send a Republican to replace him.

Adding to that, all of the most vulnerable Senate seats across the country this election cycle are held by Democrats.

“This is a cycle where they are essentially entirely on defense,” said Jessica Taylor, Senate editor at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Here are five races to watch in 2024:

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on February 05, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Arizona

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was elected as a Democrat, but she changed her party affiliation in late 2022 to become an independent.

The first-term senator has not said whether she will run again. Sinema has until April 1 to collect tens of thousands of signatures from Arizona voters and has not yet filed a statement indicating she plans to seek reelection at all. Her campaign fundraising has also dropped off since she switched parties, making a successful run as an independent even more difficult, but not impossible, as she still significantly outpaces her would-be opponents.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., is the leading Democratic candidate in the Grand Canyon State. He is an ex-Marine and a former state legislator. He would also be the first Hispanic senator to represent the increasingly-Hispanic state. However, Gallego’s membership in the Progressive Caucus could be a challenge in Arizona, which is regularly closely divided among Democratic and Republican voters.

On the Republican side, former news anchor and 2022 gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is the leading choice. She has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and she also enjoys statewide recognition from her run for governor two years ago.

But Lake has repeatedly claimed without evidence that the 2020 election (and her own 2022 race) were stolen – a strategy that has proved unpopular with swaths of the state.

At the end of last year, Sinema had $10.6 million on hand and Lake had around $1 million, but still owed around $308,000 of the campaign funds. Gallego officially launched his Senate bid in January and has not yet had to file a campaign finance report.

“I think it’s going to be a very competitive race either way, whether it is a two way or three way race,” Taylor told USA TODAY.

Chairman Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 2, 2023.

Montana

Incumbent Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., has the odd job of being a Democrat representing a state that has voted overwhelmingly Republican for decades. Trump won Montana by 16 percentage points in 2020 and by 20 points in 2016.

Nevertheless, the third-term senator and longtime farmer enjoys some of the highest approval ratings of any senator in the country, around 60 percent.

But he is about to get a run for his money from likely GOP nominee Tim Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL and CEO of an aerospace company. Sheehy has the backing of GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte and Republican Sen. Steve Daines, the other Montana senator who chairs the NRSC.

Republicans in the state also likely dodged a messy, potentially damaging primary. U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., filed to run in the GOP contest but dropped out less than a week after Trump endorsed Sheehy.

As of the latest campaign finance filing, Tester reported raising $4.9 million in the final quarter of 2023 and had $11.2 million on hand. Sheehy raised $1.6 million and had $1.3 million on hand.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, speaks during a committee hearing in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 12, 2023.

Ohio

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, has been representing his Rust Belt state in the Senate since 2007. But Ohio has been increasingly voting for Republicans, choosing Trump over Biden and Clinton by around 8 percentage points in 2020 and 2016.

Brown has often staked out more progressive positions than other vulnerable Democrats, such as Manchin or Tester. Still, he “has been able to tap into that populistic feel” that made Trump successful with blue collar and rural voters, Taylor explained.

“So the question now is, do they switch back in a presidential year?” she said.

Businessman Bernie Moreno is the favorite to win the GOP nomination and has been endorsed by Trump and GOP Sen. J.D. Vance. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is also running for the Republican nomination and might be considered the more traditional pick, having already won statewide office. The primary election is March 19.

Brown had a significant fundraising lead over his potential opponents at the latest campaign finance filing deadline at the end of last month: He finished the year with $14.6 million on hand and raised $5.4 million in the last quarter of 2023. LaRose, Moreno and state Sen. Matt Dolan raised a combined $1.9 million.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks before President Joe Biden at the Earth Rider Brewery, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Superior, Wis.

Wisconsin

Republicans have an opportunity to pick up a seat in Wisconsin, which elected GOP Sen. Ron Johnson in 2022 and went for Trump in 2016 (though the state flipped back to Biden in 2020.)

But it won’t be quite as easy as in Arizona, Montana or Ohio. Incumbent two-term Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin likely has the edge in this race, in part because she is a prolific fundraiser and has been successful winning votes in rural areas.

Her likely GOP opponent is Eric Hovde, a businessman who runs a bank in California and a real estate company in Wisconsin. Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke and businessman Scott Mayer are also considering running. The primary is Aug. 13.

In late 2023, Baldwin had $8 million cash on hand and reported raising $2.7 million between October and the end of the year. Hovde, who launched his campaign this week, has not yet filed a campaign finance report.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Pennsylvania

Former hedge fund manager Dave McCormick, a Republican, plans to challenge incumbent Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., in this consistently competitive state. Pennsylvania voted for Trump in 2016 and Biden in 2020.

McCormick previously ran for Senate in 2022 but lost in a primary to television host Mehmet Oz, who then lost to now-Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn. Many analysts believe McCormick would have been a more formidable opponent to Fetterman than Oz and are hoping for a do-over in a face off against Casey.

But Casey has now won three Senate campaigns in the state, which tends to lean blue, and benefits from a political legacy started by his father, former Gov. Bob Casey Sr.

Casey raised $2.8 million between October and December in 2023 and had $9.4 million on hand at the end of the year; McCormick had $4.2 million on hand and raised $3.8 million beginning in late September.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Battling for control of the Senate: 5 races to watch in 2024