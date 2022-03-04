  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Republicans, Democrats slam Lindsey Graham after he calls for Putin's assassination

Christopher Wilson
·Senior Writer
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lindsey Graham
    Lindsey Graham
    American politician
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Claus von Stauffenberg
    German army officer and aristocrat
  • Marcus Junius Brutus
    Assassin of Julius Caesar

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was rebuked by lawmakers from across the political spectrum after calling for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia?” asked Graham via Twitter Thursday evening. “Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country — and the world — a great service.”

Graham was referring to Marcus Junius Brutus, who was among Julius Caesar’s assassins in 44 B.C., and Claus von Stauffenberg, a German officer who attempted to kill Adolf Hitler with a briefcase bomb in 1944 and was executed after the Nazi leader survived the blast.

Col. Claus von Stauffenberg, left, looks on as Adolf Hitler welcomes Gen. Karl Bodenschatz, center, back to camera, on July 7, 1944. Von Stauffenberg attempted to kill Hitler on July 20 and was executed the next day.
Col. Claus von Stauffenberg, left, looks on as Adolf Hitler welcomes Gen. Karl Bodenschatz, center, back to camera, on July 7, 1944. Von Stauffenberg attempted to kill Hitler on July 20 and was executed the next day. (Ullstein bild/Ullstein bild via Getty Images)

The Republican senator explained his reasoning by adding, “The only people who can fix this are the Russian people. Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate.”

President Biden and other NATO leaders have been insistent about avoiding war with Russia, a nation with an estimated 6,000 nuclear weapons. Ukraine has so far held out against the Russian invasion that began last week, but Friday saw the shelling and takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and the continued siege of key ports.

The number of Ukrainian refugees has now topped 1 million as the death toll in the country continues to mount. Earlier this week, a Russian businessman based in California offered a $1 million bounty for anyone who arrested Putin as a war criminal.

People remove personal belongings from a burning house after being shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv, on Friday.
People remove personal belongings from a burning house after being shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv, on Friday. (Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images)

Twitter did not immediately respond when asked if Graham’s tweets violated any company policies for attempting to incite violence. The comments received bipartisan pushback from across American politics, ranging from the most progressive and conservative members of the House caucus and many figures in between.

“This guy was the chief apologist and enabler for an autocrat who called Putin a genius on the eve of invasion and sided with Putin over U.S. intelligence over his assault on American democracy,” said Ben Rhodes, one of former President Barack Obama’s top foreign policy staffers, referring to Graham’s defense of former President Donald Trump.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Sen. Lindsey Graham. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool via AP, Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

“Seriously, wtf?,” asked Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. “I really wish our members of Congress would cool it and regulate their remarks as the administration works to avoid WWlll. As the world pays attention to how the U.S. and its leaders are responding, Lindsey’s remarks, and remarks made by some House members, aren’t helpful.”

“This is an exceptionally bad idea,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. “Use massive economic sanctions; BOYCOTT Russian oil & gas; and provide military aid so the Ukrainians can defend themselves. But we should not be calling for the assassination of heads of state.”

Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, left, visit Hitler&#39;s damaged headquarters in East Prussia after an attempt on Hitler&#39;s life there in July 1944. Col. Claus von Stauffenberg and several other high-ranking Nazi staff members planned and carried out the attempt, and were executed for it.
Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, left, visit Hitler's damaged headquarters in East Prussia after an attempt on Hitler's life there in July 1944. Col. Claus von Stauffenberg and several other high-ranking Nazi staff members planned and carried out the attempt, and were executed for it. (Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Graham’s comments even received condemnation from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who has been under fire for her recent appearance at a white nationalist conference.

“While we are all praying for peace & for the people of Ukraine, this is irresponsible, dangerous & unhinged,” Greene said. “We need leaders with calm minds & steady wisdom. Not blood thirsty warmongering politicians trying to tweet tough by demanding assassinations. Americans don’t want war.”

Graham's comments were also noted by top Russian officials, with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, calling it “unacceptable and outrageous.”

"It becomes scary for the fate of the United States, which has such irresponsible and unprofessional politicians at the helm,” Antonov wrote on Facebook. “We demand official explanations and decisive condemnation of this American's criminal statements.”

_____

Where are Russian forces attacking Ukraine? Check out this explainer from Yahoo Immersive to find out.

Where are Russian forces attacking Ukraine? Check out this explainer from Yahoo Immersive to find out.
See more Yahoo Immersive Stories.

Recommended Stories

  • War in Ukraine puts pressure on East European banks to prop up sinking currencies

    BUDAPEST/WARSAW (Reuters) -Russia's invasion of Ukraine is putting pressure on central banks along the European Union's eastern flank to prop up their weakening currencies, forcing Czech and Polish rate-setters into market interventions and Hungary into prolonged rate hikes. The market sell-off in the wake of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24 and a looming energy price shock in Europe due to a surge in global oil and gas prices compound already strong underlying price pressures in the region, and the currencies' sharp weakening could fuel additional inflation. Economists say against this backdrop, the region's central banks - which have been fighting inflation with rate hikes since June 2021 - have little choice now but to intervene as needed and tighten policy further even as the growth outlook is set to deteriorate as a result of the military conflict.

  • Gold futures add to gains for week as Russia seizes Ukraine nuclear plant

    Gold futures climb on Friday, headed for weekly gain of nearly 4%, as anxieties grow after the latest Russian assault in Ukraine saw it take over a nuclear plant.

  • Sean Penn Fled Ukraine by Walking to Poland

    Penn had been in Ukraine filming a documentary about Russian aggression. Sean Penn Fled Ukraine by Walking to Poland Wren Graves

  • Conditions ‘ripe’ for Bitcoin adoption amid geopolitical risks: CoinDesk editor

    Bitcoin has rebounded from a late February trough of just under $35,000 amid developments in Russian invasion of Ukraine. CoinDesk Global Macro Editor and TV Anchor Emily Parker believes that the current geopolitical environment is especially encouraging for the adoption of cryptocurrency.

  • War Abroad and Politics at Home Push U.S. Climate Action Aside

    War and politics are complicating the efforts of the two biggest polluters in history — the United States and Europe — to slow down global warming, just as scientists warn of intensifying hazards. In his State of the Union speech Tuesday evening, President Joe Biden barely mentioned his climate goals, despite promises to make climate an issue that drives his presidency. European politicians have their own problem: They are struggling to get out from under one of the Kremlin’s most powerful econo

  • AUD/USD Stengthens Over .7331, Weakens Under .7328

    The direction of the AUD/USD on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7328.

  • Biden doesn't rule out banning Russian oil exports: 'Nothing is off the table'

    Biden said "Nothing is off the table" when asked whether he would consider barring oil exports from Russia, one of the world's largest oil producers.

  • Ukrainian influencer urges her Russian fans to oppose the invasion: 'Go on the streets, not in IKEA, not in Apple Stores'

    "You must see it," Lesia Ivanovna Nikitiuk said to her Russian followers. Russian media "lie in your face."

  • Russia Attacks Nuclear Plant. This Stock Suffers.

    Stock in the uranium miner Cameco was falling as the Russian shelling underscored investors' doubts about the safety of nuclear power.

  • Russian anger as Senator Lindsey Graham calls for Putin's assassination

    Lindsey Graham says only way Russia's invasion of Ukraine ends is for someone "to take this guy out".

  • GE says it temporarily paused support of airlines in Russia

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -General Electric Co on Wednesday said it has temporarily paused support of airlines in Russia to be consistent with the sanctions imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union. Sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine are causing ripple effects across the global aviation sector. Its announcement came hours after Boeing said it had suspended parts, maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines.

  • White supremacy in the DMV

    Virginia had the second-highest number of racist propaganda incidents nationwide, and Maryland wasn’t far behind, with the sixth most.

  • Arab world divided on Russia-Ukraine

    AMMAN, Jordan — Public opinion in the Arab world is split on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with many players taking positions according to their domestic or regional political divides.Driving the news: The majority of Arab countries kept silent or gave very careful responses after Russia began its assault on Ukraine, trying to balance their relations with the U.S., Russia and Ukraine. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Arab League, meanwhile, took a la

  • SC’s Sen. Lindsey Graham calls Putin’s invasion of Ukraine a ‘war crime’

    “It’s been hard to sleep at night watching war crimes unfold on television and just feeling frustrated you can’t do more,” Graham said during a news conference in Washington.

  • Coinbase, Binance won't freeze Russian accounts

    STORY: Russians are lining up to withdraw cash while they still can. But some may be turning to an alternative. The price of bitcoin has jumped since fighting began in Ukraine. People there and in Russia are thought to have turned to cryptocurrencies as an anonymous way to store and move money. Some fear that sanctioned people or firms could be doing likewise, potentially weakening the effect of a western crackdown. And that’s led to calls for a freeze on Russian crypto assets. On Friday (March 4) two of the world’s biggest e-coin exchanges rejected that idea. Coinbase and Binance say they won’t put a blanket freeze on Russian accounts. Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong said everyone deserved access to financial services. But he said the firm would enforce a blanket ban if Washington imposed one. Both exchanges said they would comply with all sanctions, and say they’re well equipped to detect abuse of their platforms. By Friday lunchtime in Europe, bitcoin was down over 1%, but still well above pre-conflict levels.

  • Exxon Planning Hydrogen Plant And CCS Facility At Baytown

    ExxonMobil is planning a hydrogen production plant and one of the world’s largest CCS projects at its petrochemical site at Baytown.

  • Alabama man first convicted of seditious conspiracy in riot

    An Alabama man affiliated with the far-right Oath Keepers militia group pleaded guilty Wednesday to seditious conspiracy for his actions leading up and through the Jan. 6 riot, marking the first person involved in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol to be convicted of the rarely used charge. The sentencing guideline range for Joshua A. James, who also pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding, was estimated to be 7¼ to nine years in prison. The 34-year-old from Arab, Alabama, acknowledged getting into a physical altercation with a police officer while inside the Capitol and participating in a plan to use force to hinder or delay the transfer of presidential power.

  • Intel faces ‘all-or-nothing’ situation, analyst says in downgrade

    Intel Corp. may have gotten a callout in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address earlier in the week, but on Thursday it fell further down Morgan Stanley's list of chip names.

  • Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oligarchs

    Russia and Ukraine agreed on Thursday to the need for humanitarian corridors to help civilians escape Moscow's eight-day-old invasion, the first apparent progress in talks, as the United States added to Western sanctions on more oligarchs. Thousands are thought to have died or been wounded as the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two unfolds, creating 1 million refugees, hits to Russia's economy and fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades. Russian forces have continued to surround and attack Ukrainian cities, including Mariupol, the main port in the east which has been under heavy bombardment, with no water or power.

  • Lindsey Graham says “somebody in Russia has to step up to the plate” and take out Putin

    U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham appeared on Hannity, Thursday, where he encouraged someone to assassinate Russia President Vladimir Putin. “Is there a Brutus in Russia?” Graham asked. “Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends, my friend, especially in Russia, is to take this guy out. You would be doing your country a great service and the world a great service.” Graham was so proud of his statement that he tweeted it afterwards, however his endorsement for assassinating a world leader was met with shock and concern on social media. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes wrote, “Honestly gobsmacked at how reckless that Lindsey Graham tweet is.” Graham even went as far as to beg someone to kill the Russian president, later in the show. “I'm begging you in Russia,” Graham said, “unless you want to live in darkness the rest of your life, be isolated from the world, be in abject poverty, you need to step up to the plate and take this guy out.”