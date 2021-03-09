Republicans, Democrats united in distaste for Capitol fence, despite extremist threats

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – Fences are supposed to make good neighbors, but the security fence around the Capitol — and its possible replacement with movable barriers — have brought House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nothing but grief.

Democrats and Republicans have each criticized the chain-link fence topped with razor wire as a “fortress,” after it was erected around the Capitol in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot that left five people dead.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., posted a video Monday on Twitter featuring her walking around the fencing, which she called “Fort Pelosi,” and urging its removal.

“It’s time to cut the crap and remember this is the people’s House,” Boebert said. “Madam Speaker, tear down this wall.”

Republicans picked up the theme of criticizing Democrats for supporting a fence around the Capitol while opposing construction of a wall along the southern border with Mexico. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Boebert’s video exposed Democratic hypocrisy.

Razor wire is seen on fencing near the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2021.
Razor wire is seen on fencing near the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2021.

“Tear down the wall at the U.S. Capitol,” Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee tweeted Monday. “Build the wall at the southern border.”

But heartburn over the existing fence is bipartisan, even though a formal proposal from a security review that Pelosi, D-Calif., requested has recommended mobile fencing that could be deployed when needed.

“The fencing is obviously a concern to many people, me included,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters Tuesday. “Whether that ought to be permanent, I think most people think that ought not to be a permanent reality on the Hill. But we need to make sure that we can in fact secure the seat of government of the United States of America.”

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents the District of Columbia in the House, introduced legislation Feb. 11 to prohibit the government from spending money on a permanent fence on Capitol grounds. The fencing erected after the attack has cost at least $19 million through the end of March.

“The Capitol complex has become an untraversable fortress surrounded by frightening fences capped with barbed wire, typical of authoritarian regimes,” since the Jan. 6 attack, Norton said. “We can and must maintain our commitment to security without sacrificing public access by using the least restrictive means necessary to address security.”

A building and a symbol

The shared concern is that Capitol grounds should remain accessible to illustrate the openness of democratic government. Joggers used to run along the sidewalks. Children sledded down the hill when it snowed. Peaceful protesters arranged demonstrations on the lawn with props including shoes or flags or coffins.

On March 9, 2003, Jim Schulman, left, and Michael Beer, both of Washington, D.C., hold a mock coffin draped with an American flag near the U.S. Capitol during a protest opposing a possible war with Iraq.
On March 9, 2003, Jim Schulman, left, and Michael Beer, both of Washington, D.C., hold a mock coffin draped with an American flag near the U.S. Capitol during a protest opposing a possible war with Iraq.

But each security threat brings new safety measures. Bombings in 1971 and 1983 led to screening visitors at galleries above the House and Senate chambers, and then building entrances. The terrorist hijackings Sept. 11, 2001, led to the installation of bollards and vehicle barriers around the complex, and construction of the Capitol Visitor Center, where tour groups are screened before entering the building. Letters carrying anthrax sent to senators led to mail screening.

The insurrection Jan. 6 led to five deaths and injured about 140 police officers and interrupted the counting of Electoral College votes as rioters rampaged through the building and vandalized offices.

Last week, acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman told a House committee that threats to members of Congress soared by 93% in the first two months of the year, compared with last year. From 2017 to 2020, she said, threats were up 118%. Federal authorities are also "very closely" monitoring the run-up to the president's upcoming address to a joint session of Congress for extremist threats.

To prevent another attack, a security review headed by retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré recommended retractable, mobile fencing that could be easily erected as security threats emerge and then deconstructed.

"In securing the Capitol grounds, competing desires for maximum public access and guaranteed security create a situation where neither goal is achieved," said the 15-page report of recommendations.

The House and Senate will debate which of the review’s recommendations to adopt and how much to spend on them.

“It's going to take more money, to protect the Capitol in a way that enables people to come here, children to come and see our democracy in action,” Pelosi told reporters Thursday.

Lawmakers praised Honoré’s briefing Monday, but said security must be balanced against allowing access to the Capitol.

“No one likes seeing the fortress-like security around the Capitol,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., said in a tweet Thursday about the National Guard presence. “And no one wants to again have a security problem in and around this symbolic place.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Republicans, Democrats agree on something: Hating the Capitol fence

Recommended Stories

  • Andy Biggs: Biden administration is ‘encouraging’ illegal immigration

    Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., discusses impending ‘crisis’ at the border.

  • Sen. Roy Blunt won't run for reelection, complicating Republicans' bid to retake the Senate

    Roy Blunt is the fifth veteran Republican senator to avoid a reelection race in 2022, joining Rob Portman, Pat Toomey, Richard Shelby and Richard Burr.

  • Kern County OKs plan for thousands of new oil and gas wells over environmental objections

    Even as California transitions from fossil fuels, a Central Valley county approved an industry blueprint to expand oil and gas drilling.

  • Princess Diana's chief of staff says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal rift echoes the past - and responsibility for reconciliation lies with 'senior palace management'

    Ahead of bombshell Oprah interview, Patrick Jephson told CNN that previous tell-all interviews with the royal family "in all cases" has "backfired."

  • The queen abruptly changed her plans ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit after they stepped down as senior royals

    The couple was invited for an overnight stay to see the queen, but at the last minute royal staff emailed them to say they could no longer visit.

  • Color-coded passage: Why smugglers are tagging U.S.-bound migrants with wristbands

    Along the banks of the Rio Grande in the scrubby grassland near Penitas, Texas, hundreds of colored plastic wristbands ripped off by migrants litter the ground, signs of what U.S. border officials say is a growing trend among powerful drug cartels and smugglers to track people paying to cross illegally into the United States. The plastic bands - red, blue, green, white - some labeled "arrivals" or "entries" in Spanish, are discarded after migrants cross the river on makeshift rafts, according to a Reuters witness. Some migrants are trying to evade border agents, others are mostly Central American families or young children traveling without parents who turn themselves into officials, often to seek asylum.

  • Row between Nicola Sturgeon and Rangers FC escalates following weekend chaos

    Nicola Sturgeon has accused Rangers of not doing “nearly enough” to deter fans from publicly celebrating their title victory, in an escalation of the extraordinary war of words between her administration and the football club. Speaking at Holyrood on Tuesday, the First Minister said she shared the “anger and despair” of the public at the “disgraceful and selfish” mass gatherings seen in Glasgow over the weekend. She claimed “certain football clubs” need to “show much more leadership”. Her comments came shortly after a furious rebuttal from Rangers, in which the club hit out at "totally inaccurate" comments from SNP ministers and accused Ms Sturgeon of showing lack of leadership by failing to engage with the club directly. Rangers' Ibrox stadium is in Ms Sturgeon's Glasgow constituency. In a letter to the First Minister, Douglas Park, the Rangers chairman, said the club was “at a loss” for what more it could have done to prevent the chaos. He listed several instances in which management “proactively initiated engagement” with Police Scotland, the SPFL, Scottish Government and Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf. Hitting back at John Swinney's comments on Monday, in which he accused Rangers of deafening silence over the wild celebrations, Mr Park said Ms Sturgeon's deputy had “failed to mention a wide range of other public gatherings that you did not take such a strong line on”. SNP ministers were more measured in their criticism of anti-racism demonstrations that took place in Scotland in the summer.

  • Piers Morgan quits after storming off set due to Meghan comments

    ‘She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to,’ his ‘Good Morning Britain’ co-host, Alex Beresford, told Morgan of the duchess. This morning on Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan stormed off the set after a Black co-host said Meghan Markle was “entitled” to cut the host off. Morgan is one of the loudest critics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

  • Liberals who made fun of Texas need to understand that your political party shouldn't be a death sentence

    Despite what liberal Twitter accounts may think, Texas isn't made up of just Republicans. The state houses millions of Democrats and deserves help.

  • U.N. 'deeply worried' over Philippine killings, violent rhetoric

    The United Nations on Tuesday condemned the killing by Philippine police of nine activists in weekend raids against suspected insurgents and urged authorities to avoid rhetoric that could lead to human rights violations. Rights groups have accused President Rodrigo Duterte of encouraging a crackdown on activists to silence dissent and target his detractors, under the guise of intensified counter-insurgency operations against Maoist rebels. "We are deeply worried that these latest killings indicate an escalation of violence, intimidation harassment and 'red tagging' of human rights defenders," U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a news briefing in Geneva.

  • Panthers should stick with Teddy Bridgewater, two former Carolina QBs say. Here’s why

    “If Coach Rhule wants him to do that, that’s your head coach and you’ve got to get better in the offseason,” Jake Delhomme said. “If a coach told me that, I’d be damned if I didn’t do it.”

  • James Corden says he wants his wedding present back after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed they got secretly married 3 days before their royal wedding

    Corden was among the guests at the royal wedding in 2018; however, the couple told Oprah Winfrey they married in secret three days before the event.

  • Bikini clad Russians compete in cryathlon

    Russians are competing in bikini jogging, skiing and ice swimmingIt is called a cryathlon"I got a ton of positive emotions after the four stage of the cryathlon. I think the best thing was a swim after jogging and skiing."Fans believe it helps you stay healthythrough enduring cold temperatures during exerciseEven some spectators were convinced"We also want to do this. I think in two years we will try it."

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Meghan and Harry news: Buckingham Palace release statement on Royal family racism claims - live reaction

    Camilla Tominey Analysis | Will three paragraphs be enough to extinguish the flames? Piers Morgan to leave Good Morning Britain following Meghan remarks Perception v reality | What world missed during five key revelations Britons' sympathies still lie with the Queen, poll finds Celia Walden | Meghan deserves an Oscar for that performance Judith Woods | What you think about Meghan’s interview says more about you Buckingham Palace has released a statement on behalf of the Queen in response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview. It said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members." Follow the reaction to the interview here all day as the aftermath continues.

  • In unaired interview clip, Meghan Markle explains why she thinks everyone has a 'basic right to privacy'

    When it comes to privacy, Meghan Markle says she is open to sharing parts of her life, but doesn't see how anyone can expect her to reveal all. On Monday evening, O, The Oprah Magazine, published an unaired clip from Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Markle is asked if she should have expected to lose her privacy when she began dating Prince Harry, a high-profile member of one of the world's most famous families. "I think everyone has a basic right to privacy," Markle responded, adding, "we're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect." She compared the situation to having a nosy co-worker who sees a "photograph of your child on your desk ... and says, 'Oh my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'" From there, Markle continued, the co-worker doubles down and says that because "you already showed me that one ... you have to show my everything. You know what, I'm gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes, and take pictures into your backyard, because you've lost your right to privacy ... because you shared one image with me.'" Markle said there is a "false narrative" that she and Harry have asked for total privacy, and they want people to know they are happy to share the "parts of their lives" they are "comfortable" making public. "There's no one who's on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it,'" Markle added. "No one would want that. So it's about boundaries, and it's about respect." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?Trump tries to redirect GOP donations to his PAC after RNC rejects his cease-and-desist order

  • At least 8 migrants were killed and hundreds more are injured after a massive blaze burned down a migrant detention facility in Yemen

    Over 170 people are being treated for injuries sustained in the blaze, and the death toll could be higher than originally reported on Sunday.

  • Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't just expose the royal family - it also revealed just how the broken US healthcare system is

    British people were shocked by how many pharmaceutical ads ran during Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle, exposing how dire things are in the US.

  • Republican Party says it will continue to use Trump name in fundraising appeals

    The Republican Party intends to keep using former President Donald Trump's name in fundraising pitches and other materials, a lawyer for the party said on Monday, despite a cease-and-desist letter from Trump last week. The letter sent by lawyers for Trump on Friday to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign had ramped up tension between the two camps as Trump seeks to preserve his political viability post-election. A Trump adviser said on Saturday that Trump was sensitive to the use of his name and likeness for branding purposes and was irked the three groups have supported Republican lawmakers who joined Democrats in voting to impeach him over the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

  • Myanmar coup: The shadowy business empire funding the Tatmadaw

    Advocacy groups are calling for sanctions against the military's secretive business interests.