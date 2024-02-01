Republicans denounce what school-voucher parents — and all parents — want

Arizona lawmakers expanded the Empowerment Scholarship program, but it will be difficult, if not impossible, to track the increased spending and any improvement in student performance.

Arizona Democratic Sen. Mitzi Epstein, working with Gov. Katie Hobbs, introduced a bill that, according to Hobbs, would increase accountability and transparency in the state’s massive school voucher program.

Even before Senate Bill 1399 was filed, however, Republican Sen. Jake Hoffman called it “an abhorrent scheme.”

Most recently, The Heritage Foundation and Goldwater Institute, a couple of big-money conservative think tanks, have weighed in, and you’ve never seen such pearl clutching.

And believe me, these people have plenty of pearls. And they clutch them really, really hard.

Hobbs' proposal is a 'war on choice'?

The Heritage Foundation published a shrieking condemnation of Hobbs’ proposal under the headline: “Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs Declares War on Educational Choice.”Likewise, Goldwater’s angry screed called Hobbs’ desire to bring accountability and transparency to Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program a “bizarre attack on ESA families” that would “subjugate parents and private school operators.”

War? Bizarre attack?

Yikes. Hobbs must really hate these ESA parents. And their children.

At least, it seems that way until … you read the bill.

Parents want voucher money spent wisely

Because if you take the time to see what’s being put forward the average parent not only wouldn’t have a problem with the proposals but would (mistakenly, it seems) believe they’re already in place.

For example, the bill would require a fingerprint background check for anyone who would be teaching ESA students.

What parent is against doing everything possible to protect schoolchildren?

Hobbs' voucher rules: Aren't as reasonable as they seem

The bill also wants there to be “manual approval” of any purchases made with ESA money over $500 as a way to make sure it is being used for education.

Don’t parents want the state to be responsible with taxpayer money? And for their kids to learn to be responsible with money?

Auditor already checks on public schools

The bill would prevent private schools from jacking up their tuitions at a rate higher then inflation if they’re taking ESA money.

This not only protects private school parents, it protects the rest of us taxpayers. Most parents I know are against price gouging and would want their kids to know it is wrong.

There is also in Hobbs’ proposal a requirement that the state auditor general oversee how voucher money is being spent, something that office already does with public schools.

Again, it is meant to make sure that what could be $1 billion or so in tax dollars isn’t wasted.

If I was administering a pop quiz to an ESA class about all this I might ask: Which of the two answers below best describes what Sen. Hoffman called an “abhorrent scheme”?

A. Making sure taxpayer money to be used for the education of Arizona students is spent wisely, efficiently and honestly.

B. Not doing so.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

