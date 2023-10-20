Republicans are embroiled in chaos as House readies for third speaker vote: live updates

WASHINGTON — The nation is in its 17th day without a speaker of the House, a chaotic logjam with impactful consequences.

For example, this unprecedented situation means the aid package President Joe Biden is requesting for wars in Israel and Ukraine can't advance through the House, and the lower chamber can't negotiate to avoid a shutdown before the Nov. 17 deadline.

A third speaker vote is expected at 10 a.m. Friday, but House Republicans are no closer to ending their gridlock and infighting.

The GOP is set to nominate Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for the speakership again. Jordan faces intense opposition from at least 20 GOP lawmakers, and those holdouts have not indicated they will budge. Plus, Jordan has already lost two speaker votes.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Follow along for the latest updates from USA TODAY on the speaker fight.

Jim Jordan press conference today: He's not dropping out

From his bully pulpit as chair of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, which has spent most of its time this session trying to impeach Biden, Jordan held a press conference at 8 a.m. to try and attract more support for his speaker bid.

Jordan said he was not backing down in his pursuit of the speakership, even as his opposition threatens to grow.

"We can't open the House without a speaker."

−Candy Woodall and Ken Tran

What happened to the speaker of the House?

The House has been without a speaker since Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was removed from the position more than two weeks ago.

In a move led by conservative firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., eight Republicans were joined by House Democrats in a vote to oust him. Gaetz and a handful of hardliners were angry with McCarthy for striking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown.

McCarthy's nine-month speakership started in turmoil, outlasting 15 historic rounds of voting to be elected in January. To get the gavel, he made several concessions, including a rule allowing any one member to call for the vote to remove McCarthy.

Gaetz used that rule to remove McCarthy from the top position in the House with no viable plan to replace him.

−Candy Woodall

House without a speaker: Will Jordan lose again?

Without a speaker, the House has been in a state of paralysis, unable to pass any legislation. Lawmakers in the lower chamber can't take up crucial funding to avoid a government shutdown or approve aid to Israel as the war with Hamas continues.

Republicans appeared close to finally getting the House moving again Wednesday morning, as they considered temporarily empowering Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., as an interim speaker. But those plans fell through amidst wide-ranging disagreements within the GOP conference.

Jordan is expected to lose his third speaker election, and it is unclear whether he will drop out of the race.

−Ken Tran

Will Jim Jordan drop out?

Jordan has not indicated he has any intention of dropping out of the speaker's race. The Ohio Republican vowed Wednesday after a bitter Republican conference meeting that he would stay in the running, projecting confidence he would eventually have the support he needs to be crowned speaker.

"I’m still running for speaker, and I plan to go to the floor and get the votes and win this race," Jordan told reporters.

His antagonists however, urged him in a separate meeting to drop out, telling him they had no intentions of ever supporting him.

"He needed to know there's no way forward for a speakership," Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., one of the holdouts, said. "He missed his moment in leadership when he failed Steve Scalise. That was pretty much everybody's opinion."

– Ken Tran

Biden’s foreign aid package can’t pass House without a speaker

Biden’s request for foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and the U.S.-Mexico border, which totals almost $100 billion, is unable to pass the House without a speaker.

The House, which is in its 17th day without a speaker, has been unable to take any legislative action. There is a sense of urgency to elect a new speaker among lawmakers so the House can pass a foreign aid package for Israel, a key U.S. ally, but House Republicans have been unable to coalesce behind a speaker despite the calls for decisive action.

− Ken Tran

What was the plan to empower McHenry?

House Republicans huddled behind closed doors for over three hours to discuss a resolution from Rep. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, that would have temporarily empowered McHenry as an interim speaker to get the House moving again.

The move would have allowed Jordan to continue building support for his speakership bid on the sidelines while the House works on crucial legislation to avert a government shutdown and address the Israel-Hamas war.

But the plans ultimately fell through as it became apparent a sizable number of members opposed the path. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., who was critical of the resolution, estimated half of House Republicans were against empowering McHenry.

– Ken Tran

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House speaker vote updates: Will Jim Jordan get closer in third vote?