Republicans’ ESG Fight With Wall Street Clashes in Small Town Texas

(Bloomberg) -- Executives from two of the world’s largest money managers will descend on a small Texas town Thursday to face questions from state lawmakers about their environmental, social and governance investment policies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

BlackRock Inc.’s head of external affairs Dalia Blass and State Street’s global chief investment officer Lori Heinel will testify in a courthouse in Marshall, Texas, about ESG investment and how it may impact state pensions. Lorraine Kelly, global head of investment stewardship at Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. also is expected to appear. Executives from Vanguard Group Inc. were excused from having to attend.

“I suspect this will be the first in a series of similar events,” said Morris DeFeo, chair of the corporate department at law firm Herrick, Feinstein LLP. “ESG has become a lightning rod for political discourse.”

Vanguard’s global head of investment stewardship John Galloway was slated to appear, but on Wednesday, the firm was told that was no longer required, according to a statement posted on Twitter from Senator Bryan Hughes, the committee’s chairman.

“The Committee is encouraged by your withdrawal from the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative,” according to a Dec. 14 letter addressed to Vanguard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tim Buckley.

Vanguard announced last week that it’s leaving the climate-finance alliance, saying the decision was tied in part to its “continuous assessment of our participation in external organizations and their ongoing alignment with Vanguard’s mission and perspectives on investing.” The State Affairs committee reviewed the documents Vanguard provided and will continue to evaluate the firm’s ESG practices, the letter said.

Story continues

Read More: Vanguard Quits Net-Zero Group, Marking Biggest Defection Yet (2)

The hearing is part of a broader probe by the GOP-led legislature into financial firms and their commitment to ESG practices. Officials also have looked at corporate climate initiatives and company stances on social issues, such as abortion, and how that may influence the money they manage in state pensions.

Republican lawmakers across the US have expressed concern that portfolio managers are using their power to take progressive stances to the detriment of state pension performance. Texas isn’t alone. In Florida, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis urged the group managing state pension funds to remove BlackRock as one of its asset managers, citing the firm’s ESG practices.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s administration has been at the forefront of efforts to discourage the spread of ESG investing, which GOP lawmakers are worried could choke off capital for the state’s fossil-fuel industry.

The setting, chosen because it’s in the district represented by Hughes, was unusual for a senate committee hearing. Located about 2.5 hours from the closest big city of Dallas, the nearest large commercial airport is over the state border in Louisiana.

Hughes is a champion of socially conservative issues and helped push through bills during last year’s legislative session that banned the teaching of critical race theory in public schools, a bill that limited when and where Texans could vote and a restrictive abortion ban.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 9 am local time Thursday. The asset-management executives will give opening statements and lawmakers will follow up with questions. All of the firms previously submitted information to the senate committee following a request for documentation related to their ESG practices.

DeFeo said the questions from lawmakers and the responses from the asset managers will likely revolve around a central point: whether those responsible for investing state funds are considering any factors other than pure economics.

“The age old question comes down to whether funds these companies or others that are stewards of other people’s money should be making investment decisions on anything other than returns,” he said.

Related: BlackRock Subpoenaed by Texas Senate Panel Over ESG Issues

It’s not the first time Texas has questioned the financial industry’s environmental stances. During the last legislative session, lawmakers passed a law requiring state divestment from companies that “boycott” the energy industry and earlier this year State Comptroller Glenn Hegar published a list of the offenders. There were 10 companies, including BlackRock and UBS Group AG, and more than 300 individual funds that were placed on the divestment list in August.

(Updates Vanguard’s reasoning for leaving NZAMi in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.