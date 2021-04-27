Republicans are expected to gain seats in redrawn 2022 congressional maps, but Democrats could be worse off

Peter Weber
·2 min read

U.S. Census data released Monday will shift political power in Congress, reapportioning two House seats to Texas and one each to Florida, North Carolina, Oregon, Colorado, and Montana — and stripping a seat from California (for the first time ever), New York (barely!), Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and West Virginia. Florida, Texas, and Arizona — each controlled entirely by Republicans — had been expecting to pick up an additional seat.

"On balance, I think this reapportionment offers a small boost for Republicans, but the bigger boost is likely to come from how Republicans draw these seats in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Georgia," the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman tells Axios. "Reapportionment itself means little compared to the redistricting fights to come." It won't exactly be a level playing field.

"Republicans control the redistricting process in far more states than do Democrats, because of GOP dominance in down-ballot elections," The New York Times reports. "Democrats, meanwhile, have shifted redistricting decisions in states where they have controlled the government — such as California, Colorado, and Virginia — to independent commissions intended to create fair maps."

"The good news for Democrats: They have more control over the process than they did in 2010, the last time the lines were drawn," Wasserman's colleague Amy Walters tells PBS NewsHour. "The bad news for Democrats, the good news for Republicans, is that Republicans still control more than twice as many congressional district lines." And Oregon, controlled by Democrats, will probably add a GOP seat under a power-sharing deal with the Republican minority.

In Texas, where the population gains came from Hispanic and Asian residents and out-of-staters moving to Houston, Austin, Dallas, and other Democrat-leaning urban centers, the GOP legislature will make both new congressional districts Republican, Wasserman predicts. In fact, Republicans "could conceivably pick up all five seats they need" to take control of the House from drawing favorable districts in just Texas, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, he adds. The estimates will change, "but right now, Republicans might expect to gain between zero and eight House seats via map changes."

More stories from theweek.com
The Oscars finale was a heartless disaster
5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxers
Attorney for family of Black man killed in North Carolina police shooting says body camera footage shows an 'execution'

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. census hands more House seats to Texas, Florida

    The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Monday that Texas, Florida and North Carolina are among the states that will add congressional seats next year, after releasing population data that reapportions members of the House of Representatives and Electoral College votes among the states.Texas will receive two congressional seats, and Florida, North Carolina, Colorado, Montana and Oregon will all gain one congressional seat.But while the census bureau giveth, it also taketh away.The states that will lose a congressional seat are New York, California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.The release of the data, which captured the entire U.S. population as of April 2020, sets the stage for a battle that could reshape political power in Washington over the next decade. The shift in seats to states such as Texas and Florida, where Republicans control the statehouses, could be enough to erase Democrats' razor-thin majority in the House. As for the U.S. population, overall, it stood at 331,449,281 as of April 2020, a 7.4% increase over the previous decade, according to the agency. Washington, D.C. grew by 14.6% to a population of close to 700,000. Congressional Democrats have passed legislation to admit the District of Columbia as the 51st state, but Republicans oppose the measure.

  • Accused Capitol rioter who left a note for Nancy Pelosi says he called her the 'less offensive' 'biatch,' not 'b----' in new argument for bail

    Richard Barnett's attorneys cite an idiom dictionary, which defines the word as "a term of endearment or disparagement for another person."

  • Fox News' Tucker Carlson suggests viewers call the cops on parents with masked children

    No one enjoys wearing a face mask, and some medical experts are now saying people — especially vaccinated people — mostly don't need to wear them for non-intimate outdoor activities. The coronavirus does not spread as easily outdoors — though it could jump from human to human if, say, infected Tucker Carlson fans get in your face to scream (politely) about how you are making them uncomfortable by wearing a mask outdoor. And if one of these triggered people also calls the cops or child protective services because your child is wearing a mask, well, that may be on Carlson, too, after his Monday night show on Fox News. Tucker Carlson is now telling his audience to harass people who wear face masks outside. If they see children wearing masks, Tucker says the response should be no different than when you see a kid being abused -- "call the police immediately, contact child protective services" pic.twitter.com/4svVH0JY3s — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 27, 2021 The Federalist's Molly Hemingway evidently thought Carlson had a good, and viable, idea. legit deranged to think it’s possible to “politely” walk up to a total stranger and tell them “your mask is making me uncomfortable” pic.twitter.com/4K3zR3Lfxw — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) April 27, 2021 Carlson's colleague Laura Ingraham hit on masked children, too, suggesting this may be a growing front in the conservative culture wars. pic.twitter.com/kBmCeMGzSM — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) April 27, 2021 The COVID-19 pandemic has not gone away, new variants seem to be hitting younger people, children are not immune, and people under 16 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. Also, per science, masks work, even outdoors. An average of about 715 Americans are dying every day from COVID-19, a sharp drop from February but not nothing, and very few of them are children, but not zero. Presumably, Carlson is just trying to make a point about snooty mask wearers scowling at mask scofflaws, but it's unlikely 911 operators will see it that way if his viewers take him seriously. More stories from theweek.comThe Oscars finale was a heartless disaster5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersRepublicans are expected to gain seats in redrawn 2022 congressional maps, but Democrats could be worse off

  • Boris Johnson said he'd rather 'let the bodies pile high in their thousands' than allow a 3rd lockdown, report says

    "No more f---ing lockdowns - let the bodies pile high in their thousands!" Boris Johnson reportedly said.

  • Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor

    A Texas court is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on overturning the conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. An attorney for Amber Guyger and prosecutors are set to clash before an appeals court over whether the evidence was sufficient to prove that her 2018 shooting of Botham Jean was murder. The hearing before a panel of judges will examine a Dallas County jury's 2019 decision to sentence Guyger to 10 years in prison for murder.

  • Korie Robertson says NFL players kneeling during the national anthem felt like 'a total rejection of America'

    Former "Duck Dynasty" stars Korie and Willie Robertson talked to several current and former NFL players about protests.

  • 'Incident' strikes Saudi port of Yanbu in Red Sea

    Black smoke rose Tuesday off the Saudi port of Yanbu after an undescribed "incident" in the Red Sea, authorities said, while one private security firm warned of a possible attack on a ship. Details remained scarce, but the incident comes after a series of attacks on shipping in the wider Mideast region amid a shadow war between Iran and Israel and against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations between Tehran and world powers over Iran's tattered nuclear deal. Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the incident, which also comes amid the kingdom's yearslong war against Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

  • 'Pop' fans: Biden kids, grandkids part of White House scene

    President Joe Biden's grandkids say anyone who wants to take a crack at their “Pop” has to go through them first. When Biden calls to check in, he doesn't stop with one grandchild but ends up dialing all of them for updates. Biden’s big Irish American family has been a prominent part of the White House scene during his first 100 days in office, with his wife, children and grandchildren providing the grounding that people close to the president say has served Biden during nearly a half century of public service.

  • Chiefs TE Sean Culkin plans to convert entire 2021 salary into Bitcoin

    "People are probably going to say I'm crazy, but I'm focusing on the long term."

  • Vanessa Carlton says her iconic hit 'A Thousand Miles' is about a high-school crush who's now a famous actor

    In a new Vice documentary, the singer said the single came about when she had a crush on a Juilliard student, who is now a famous actor.

  • Sean Lee retires after excellent, but injury riddled career with Cowboys

    Sean Lee made two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team over his career.

  • Census: US population growth 2nd lowest in history

    The nation's political center of gravity shifted further to the Republican-led South and West on Monday, with Texas, Florida and other Sun Belt states gaining congressional seats while chillier climes like New York and Ohio lost them. (April 26)

  • Justin Bieber is being accused of cultural appropriation (again) after he debuted a new hairstyle resembling dreadlocks

    The "Peaches" singer faced the same accusations when he wore dreadlocks, a hairstyle with cultural significance for Black people, back in 2016.

  • Minutes before Trump departed office, a mysterious Florida company reportedly took over a slice of the Pentagon's internet space

    During the transition between the Trump and Biden administrations, a firm identified as Global Resource Systems LLC took over Pentagon-owned internet.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Passionately Kisses Travis Barker in Thong Bikini Photo: 'Just Like Heaven'

    The steamy photo comes just a week after Travis Barker celebrated Kourtney Kardashian's 42nd birthday with a PDA-packed slideshow on Instagram

  • Disney+ Drops ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Poster Featuring Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson As Captain America

    Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson just got a major upgrade in the latest poster for Disney+’s The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. On Monday the Disney streaming platform dropped a poster for the spin-off series, which also stars Sebastian Stan, featuring Mackie’s Falcon wielding Captain America’s shield and donning a fresh and patriotic super suit, complete […]

  • The biggest surprises of Biden's first 100 days in office

    Whatever one might think of President Biden’s policies — the few he has already realized and the legion he has already proposed — it is clear that he is not the “Sleepy Joe” of conservative caricature.

  • Anthony Anderson says Derek Chauvin trial was hard to watch: ‘It’s not justice’

    The actor did not mince words when it came to addressing the trial.

  • California recall has enough signatures to make ballot

    Organizers of the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot, state election officials said Monday, likely triggering just the second such election in state history. “The people of California have done what the politicians thought would be impossible," said Orrin Heatlie, the retired county sheriff's sergeant who launched the recall effort last year. Heatlie spearheaded the signature collection effort that began last June and then picked up momentum in the fall as frustration grew over Newsom's coronavirus-related actions.

  • Tyler Perry's Oscars speech had an inspired Hugh Jackman 'yelling at the TV'

    "Let's break bread, which I will bake, and let's talk about how we can get stuff done," Hugh Jackman tells Tyler Perry.