Republicans eyeing tax cuts for Wisconsin retirees in 2024

MADISON - Wisconsin retirees could see new tax cuts in 2024, the state's top Assembly Republican said Wednesday.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in an interview Republicans plan to unveil a bill this spring to eliminate taxes on retirement income as a way to keep Wisconsin's seniors from moving out of state.

"We have far too many people that leave our state that become a resident of Florida, in Texas, Tennessee, you name the state, because it's cheaper," Vos said. "Look, we probably can't keep them because of the weather. But I do think this is an opportunity for us to keep them for six months and a day."

Vos said more details would be available in January. However, he estimated two middle-class people could expect to see a tax cut of around $1,000 to $2,000 under the plan.

"We're not going to pick winners and losers," he added.

Two Republican lawmakers introduced a similar proposal in July to align Wisconsin with 13 other states that don't tax retirement income, including popular snowbird destination Florida and two of Wisconsin's neighbors, Illinois and Iowa.

The proposal, co-authored by Rep. David Steffen of Green Bay and Sen. Rachael Cabral-Guevara of Appleton, introduces new optional retirement income tax exemptions for Wisconsin taxpayers 67 or older. Individual filers would be exempt from paying taxes on the first $100,000 of annual retirement income, while married and joint filers would see a tax exemption for the first $150,000.

Retirement income taxes would be completely eliminated for over 98% of all taxpayers age 67 or older, according to a Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimate provided by Steffen's office in July.

Current state law allows individuals 65 or older with federal adjusted gross income under $15,000 or married and joint filers under $30,000 to claim a $5,000 exemption on retirement income in certain accounts.

Republicans included similar language in a September proposal to cut taxes for middle-class individuals making between $15,000 and $225,000. The bill passed the Assembly later that month and is currently sitting in the Senate.

But the bill wasn't enough to appease Evers, who has sparred with Republicans over middle-class tax cuts for months. Evers promised to veto the bill in a Sept. 6 tweet and said it "jeopardizes our state’s financial stability well into the future."

An August memo from the nonpartisan LFB estimated the retirement tax cut proposed in July would decrease state revenue by about $54 million in the 2024 fiscal year and $362 million annually beginning in fiscal year 2025. That cost could climb to $420 million annually beginning in 2025 if married joint filers are allowed to claim an exemption after only one spouse reaches 67 years old.

Vos said the proposal is something he hopes can get across the finish line.

"We have a lot left in our state's checkbook," Vos said Wednesday, referencing Wisconsin's projected $4 budget surplus and $2 billion rainy day fund. "If people say they're for tax cuts, they have to actually find ways to get it done."

Two Milwaukee Democrats — Rep. LaKeshia Myers and Sen. Lena Taylor — supported the retirement income tax exemption bill from July.

Jessie Opoien and Hope Karnopp of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Republicans eyeing tax cuts for Wisconsin retirees in 2024