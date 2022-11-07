Republicans Fed Cycle of Misinformation About Pelosi Attack

Annie Karni
·6 min read

WASHINGTON — Within hours of the brutal attack last month on Paul Pelosi, the husband of the speaker of the House, activists and media outlets on the right began circulating groundless claims — nearly all of them sinister, and many homophobic — casting doubt on what had happened. Some Republican officials quickly joined in, rushing to suggest that the bludgeoning of an octogenarian by a suspect obsessed with right-wing conspiracy theories was something else altogether, dismissing it as an inside job, a lover’s quarrel or worse.

The misinformation came from all levels of Republican politics. A U.S. senator circulated the view that “none of us will ever know” what really happened at the Pelosis’ San Francisco home. A senior Republican congressman referred to the attacker as a “nudist hippie male prostitute,” baselessly asserting that the suspect had a personal relationship with Paul Pelosi. Former President Donald Trump questioned whether the attack might have been staged.

The world’s richest man helped amplify the stories.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

But none of it was true.

The flood of falsehoods showed how ingrained misinformation has become inside the Republican Party, where the reflexive response of the rank and file — and even a few prominent figures — to anything that might cast a negative light on the right is to deflect with more fictional claims, creating a vicious cycle that muddies facts, shifts blame and minimizes violence.

It happened after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, which was inspired by Trump’s lie of a stolen election, and in turn gave rise to more falsehoods, as Republicans and their right-wing allies tried to play down, deny or invent a different story for what happened, including groundlessly blaming the FBI and antifa. Pelosi’s attacker is said to have believed some of those tales.

“This is the dynamic as it plays out,” said Brian Hughes, a professor at American University who studies radicalism and extremism. “The conspiracy theory prompts an act of violence; that act of violence needs to be disavowed, and it can only be disavowed by more conspiracy theories, which prompts more violence.”

The Justice Department moved swiftly to bring criminal charges against the suspect in the attack — David DePape, 42 — who prosecutors said broke into the Pelosi home intending to kidnap Nancy Pelosi and shatter her kneecaps, and assaulted her husband with a hammer, leaving him with a cracked skull. The San Francisco district attorney said it was imperative for prosecutors to present the facts to the public, given the misinformation circulating widely about the case.

But by then, it was far too late. In a pattern that has become commonplace, a parade of Republicans — helped along by right-wing media personalities including Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and prominent people including newly installed Twitter owner Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man — had already abetted the viral spread of lies about the attack, distorting the account of what happened before facts could get in the way. Finding life on far-right websites and the so-called dark web, conspiracy theories and falsehoods leaped from the fringes to the mainstream.

Although many Republican leaders denounced the violence and some, including former Vice President Mike Pence, expressed sympathy for the Pelosis, none of them publicly condemned the falsehoods their colleagues were elevating or did anything to push back. That left others to fill the void.

“Just produce the police bodycam — why is that so hard?” Carlson demanded on his show Wednesday night. Addressing those criticizing the conspiracy theorizing, he added: “We’re not the crazy people; you’re the liars. There’s nothing wrong with asking questions, period.”

The disinformation surrounding the attack on Pelosi presented many of the standard elements of alt-right conspiracy theories, which relish a culture of “do your own research,” casting skepticism on official accounts, and tend to focus on lurid sexual activities or issues related to children, often driven by a fear of society becoming immoral.

Nina Jankowicz, a disinformation expert, said no amount of evidence — be it police body camera footage or anything else — could get in the way of such falsehoods in the eyes of those who do not want to believe facts.

“It doesn’t matter when there are documents or sworn testimony claiming something is, in fact, not the case,” Jankowicz said. “There will be an elaborate reframing effort. If the footage was released, people would claim it was fabricated. There’s no bottom.”

Many of the Republicans who amplified the fiction couched their comments as jokes, effectively preempting any criticism by suggesting they might not be serious. Hours after the attack, Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s son, shared online a viral image of a costume that included an oversized pair of men’s briefs and a hammer, remarking “the internet remains undefeated.”

A spokesperson for Trump said he “simply posted a joke meme and has always rejected political violence in all forms.”

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., circulated a photograph on Twitter that showed a group of young, white men holding oversized hammers beside a gay Pride flag, commenting simply: “LOL.”

Tenney did not respond to a request for comment.

It is not clear whether the elected officials and media personalities who have trafficked in falsehoods believe the conspiracy theories they are elevating, or simply want to be rewarded by their right-wing base. According to public polling, as many as 70% of Republicans still believe that Donald Trump was the true winner of the 2020 election.

Mary Williams Benefield, a Republican running for a seat in Georgia’s statehouse, said she had responded online to a tweet suggesting the attack was staged because “the official narrative is unwilling to present all the facts.”

“Maybe their daughter has a film crew shooting a documentary on this too,” wrote the mother of three and former music teacher at a church school, making a reference to newly surfaced footage from a documentary that Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Alexandra was filming that showed the speaker in a secure location during the Jan. 6 riot.

In an interview, Benefield brought up a report that the police have debunked, which wrongly asserted that the intruder was dressed only in his underwear. The Fox News affiliate that originally reported the detail issued a correction saying the article had previously “misstated what clothing the suspect was wearing.”

That did nothing to change Benefield’s mind.

“There’s a lot of questions that need to be asked before there’s any legitimacy,” she said.

According to federal charging documents, DePape was enthralled by the conspiracy theories that have portrayed Nancy Pelosi as an enemy of the country. His online activities show him ranting about the 2020 election being stolen, seeming to deny the gassing of Jews at Auschwitz and claiming that schoolteachers were grooming children to be transgender.

His attorney has said he planned to argue that DePape was so influenced by disinformation that it should be considered a mitigating circumstance.

© 2022 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • Three convicted gang-rapists walk free after appealing death sentences to India’s supreme court

    Delhi High Court called the men ‘predators’ who ‘were looking for prey’ upholding death sentence

  • Police: Woman found shot in the head at West Thames Street condominiums

    A woman was last reported to be in "critical condition" at Backus Hospital, after police found her face down with a gunshot wound to the head.

  • Gunfire erupts during argument over card game in parking lot, injuring 2, NC cops say

    Police are investigating.

  • Where is DJ Uiagalelei's confidence after Clemson football quarterback replaced again?

    After being taken out two straight games as Clemson football tried to find a spark, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's confidence might be shaken

  • Ritchie Bros. buying IAA in cash and stock deal valued at $7.3 bln

    IAA Inc. shares rallied 9.2% in premarket trades Monday after Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. said it agreed to buy the Westchester, Ill.-based online marketplace for $7.3 billion. IAA shareholders will receive $10 in cash and 0.5804 shares of Ritchie Bros. common stock for each share of IAA common stock they own. The deal values IAA at $46.88 per share, a 19% premium to its closing share price on Friday. The boards of directors of both companies have approved the transaction unanimously. Ritchie

  • Ex-flight attendant: Airlines lose children more than you'd think — but I help families in these dark moments

    Children traveling alone become a second priority when airlines face disruption, Shelly-Ann Cawley, a former flight attendant, said.

  • Personalized evaluation for chest pain effective, may eliminate unnecessary testing

    Research Highlights: For people with stable chest pain, a personalized “precision” testing approach led to more efficient evaluations for heart disease risk and improved diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease when compared to usual care. ...

  • EU states should share migrant responsibility - Pope

    STORY: Three charity vessels holding almost 1,000 migrants have been at sea off Italy for more than a week waiting for permission from the new rightist government in Rome to dock. All their requests have so far been rejected, they say. Two are flying the Norwegian flag and one is flying the German flag. The pope made his comments during an airborne news conference on the plane returning to Rome from his four-day trip to Bahrain.

  • Prince Harry’s memoir reportedly wasn’t changed after Queen Elizabeth’s death

    Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, “Spare,” will also spare readers new details about the royal family, according to British media reports. Readers of “Spare,” which Harry penned with help from ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer, shouldn’t expect for it to shed much new light on the Duke of Sussex nor his life, and it wasn't edited or rewritten after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in ...

  • 15 Biggest Israeli Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 biggest Israeli companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest Israeli companies. Israel’s economy is a developed free-market economy. Earlier on, Israel’s economy was mostly controlled by the state and established on social […]

  • After a Life of Struggle, Biden Faces One More Inflection Point

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Before heading into a community center for a campaign rally the other day, President Joe Biden stopped to speak to the overflow crowd that could not squeeze into the small facility. As often happens whenever Biden finds a microphone and a willing audience, his family made a cameo appearance. This time it was his long-dead grandparents. “Every time I’d walk out of my grandpop’s house, he’d yell, ‘Joey, keep the faith,’ ” the president recounted. “My grandmother would yell, ‘No

  • The story that spurred conspiracy theories about the attack on Paul Pelosi was retracted by NBC

    The report by NBC News National Correspondent Miguel Almaguer, which relied on unnamed sources, was retracted after airing on Friday's "Today" show.

  • Sen. Mike Lee says FBI facing 'possible restructuring' to drive out politics from headquarters

    Sen. Mike Lee said the FBI could be hit with restructuring if Republicans take control of Congress. Possible changes would come after hearings led by a GOP majority.

  • Banned book lesson thrusts Oklahoma teacher into campaign

    Boismier especially loves the fantasy genre, a passion sprouted from childhood favorite “Harry Potter.” Over the past two years, the nine-year teaching veteran was growing alarmed with the Republican-controlled Oklahoma Legislature’s increasing efforts to restrict access to books in public schools.

  • What Was Jerry Lee Lewis’ Net Worth Upon His Death at Age 87?

    There's a "whole lotta shaking goin' on" in the great beyond right now as Jerry Lee Lewis passed away today, Oct. 28, at the age of 87. See: How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age...

  • U.S. Supreme Court considers making challenges to FTC and SEC easier

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set on Monday to hear arguments in two cases that could make it easier to challenge the regulatory power of federal agencies in disputes involving the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The justices are weighing an appeal by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon Enterprise Inc after a lower court dismissed the Taser manufacturer's lawsuit contesting the constitutionality of the FTC's structure in a bid to counter an antitrust action related to its acquisition of a rival. In a separate case, the justices will consider the SEC's appeal of a lower court's decision reviving a challenge brought by a Texas accountant named Michelle Cochran to the legality of its in-house tribunal after it faulted her audits of publicly traded companies.

  • Twitter asks some laid off workers to come back - Bloomberg News

    Others were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions, the report said citing people familiar with the moves. Twitter recently laid off 50% of its employees, including employees on the trust and safety team, the company's head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth said in a tweet earlier this week. Tweets by staff of the social media company said teams responsible for communications, content curation, human rights and machine learning ethics were among those gutted, as were some product and engineering teams.

  • College Football Playoff Chase: Ranking The 12 Teams Still Alive After Week 10

    Who's in the College Football Playoff chase? 12 teams are still realistically alive, and we rate them based on how clear their paths are and the likelihood of getting in.

  • Phils go quietly in Series finale as bopper becomes bunter

    Kyle Schwarber went from big bopper to bad bunter. One of the Philadelphia Phillies' most fearsome sluggers popped up foul on a two-strike bunt attempt with his team one inning from World Series elimination. After taking a 2-1 lead in the Fall Classic, the Phillies fizzled at the plate and lost three in a row — the last a 4-1 defeat Saturday night that gave the Houston Astros the World Series title in six games.

  • Pope calls female genital mutilation a crime that must stop

    Pope Francis called female genital mutilation a “crime” on Sunday and said the fight for women’s rights, equality and opportunity must continue for the good of society. Francis was responding to a question about women’s right en route home from Bahrain. Francis didn’t directly respond, but gave a lengthy denunciation of how women in many cultures around the world are treated as second-class citizens or worse and said: “We have to continue to fight this because women are a gift.”