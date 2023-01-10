Republicans’ first bill makes tax fraud easier for high earners

15
Tim Fernholz
·3 min read
Big hammer goes boom.
Big hammer goes boom.

Republicans set the tone for their next two years running the House of Representatives by enacting legislation that would add $114 billion to the deficit over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The bill in question, passed by House Republicans on Monday, repealed new funding for the IRS that the government authorized last year as part of its Inflation Reduction Act. That funding—some $80 billion—would have gone to hire new staffers, upgrade technology, and generally strengthen enforcement. The goal of the funding was to reduce the estimated 13% of taxes that are annually owed but never paid to the government, equal to about $428 billion last year, or about a third of the federal deficit.

Read more

The IRS is now understaffed, overwhelmed, and barely performing its enforcement responsibilities. As a result, the tax department has focused more on the easier to audit tax returns of those making little money, as opposed to the more complex returns belonging to those making a lot. In 2022, for instance, people who qualified for the Earned Income Tax Credit—ranging from individuals who make $16,480 annually to a married couple with three children making $59,187—were six times more likely to be audited than anyone else. In 2012, the IRS audited nearly 50,000 tax returns reporting more than $1 million in income. In 2022, however, it audited just 7,710 such returns.

And since high earners have more opportunities to abuse the tax code due to deductions for financing a home and the treatment of capital income, more incentive to cheat, and more resources like lawyers and accountants, it is no surprise that they are the primary source of the tax gap. In 2019, the top 1% of earners failed to pay $163 billion, while the top 20% of earners—those households making more than $142,501—failed to pay almost $500 billion in taxes.

By investing more in the IRS, lawmakers expected they would see more action to enforce the law and close the tax gap. That’s why the Congressional Budget Office estimates that taking away the additional $80 billion in IRS funding will add billions more to the deficit.

Conservatives have cast the idea of enforcing the law as dramatic overreach. Many, including new speaker Kevin McCarthy, have promoted the false idea that the bill would lead to the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents tasked with auditing returns. That’s a misrepresentation of a Treasury Department forecast of total hiring for the agency over the next decade. It’s a number that includes auditors but also customer service representatives, technologists, and back-filling empty positions.

Luckily for fiscal responsibility, this bill to cut IRS funding is unlikely to become law while the Democrats control the Senate and president Joe Biden is in the White House. But it is important context for the upcoming budget fights that will define the next year in Washington, D.C. Many Republican lawmakers have made clear they are gearing up to abuse the debt limit and risk a potential US default in order to cut spending on everything from science to Social Security. But when they grandstand about rising debt, don’t forget that simply enforcing existing tax law was a bridge too far.

More from Quartz

Sign up for Quartz's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Cost of IRS funding repeal? More than $100 billion, says federal budget watchdog.

    Republicans' plans to repeal billions of dollars of funding for the IRS could boost the U.S.'s red ink by more than $100 billion over the next decade.

  • Democrats planning to sit on all GOP select committees

    House Democrats will participate in all of the various special committee investigations being teed up by GOP leaders, the Democrats’ Caucus chairman vowed on Tuesday. “It is our intent to seat members on … every select committee, every subcommittee that the leadership on the majority side advances,” Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) told reporters in the…

  • Biden ignores questions about classified documents

    Before a meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico City on Jan. 9, President Biden ignored a reporter's questions about classified documents found in the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

  • House Republicans pass legislation trying to block new IRS funding

    House Republicans on Monday night made good on a campaign promise by approving a bill that would zero-out funding from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that is intended to dramatically increase the IRS' enforcement abilities -- and, Democrats and the government say, target wealthy tax cheats. Conservatives have cast the money another way, over pushback from the Treasury Department. "Our first bill will repeal funding for 87,000 new IRS agents, because the government should be here to help you, not go after you," declared newly minted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy upon taking the gavel early Saturday morning and ushering in a new session under Republican control.

  • Copperheads in Raleigh in January? Looks like it. Local snake expert explains why.

    According to NextDoor posts, Raleigh copperheads have been doing a little January sunbathing over the past week.

  • As Brazil reels from riots, ex-president Bolsonaro finds home in Central Florida

    As Brazil reels from mobs of rioters swarming its seats of power, its former leader has decamped to a Florida resort, where droves of supporters flocked to cheer on their ousted president.

  • U.S. banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession

    U.S. banking giants are forecast to report lower fourth quarter profits this week as lenders stockpile rainy-day funds to prepare for an economic slowdown that is battering investment banking. Along with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, they are the six largest lenders expected to amass a combined $5.7 billion in reserves to prepare for soured loans, according to average projections by Refinitiv. "With most U.S. economists forecasting either a recession or significant slowdown this year, banks will likely incorporate a more severe economic outlook," said Morgan Stanley analysts led by Betsy Graseck in a note.

  • Democrat on Armed Services: No evidence Rogers was going to strike Gaetz

    Rep. Adam Smith (Wash.), the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, said Monday that he didn’t see any evidence that Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) intended to physically harm Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a tense moment on the House floor last week. “First of all, if you actually look at the video, what Mike was…

  • Arizona Republicans are Mad About Gov. Katie Hobbs Anti-Discrimination Order

    Members of Arizona’s Freedom Caucus announced that they will be filing a lawsuit to block Arizona Governor Katie Hobb’s new executive order banning employment and hiring discrimination.

  • Merck COVID treatment priced at 1,500 yuan per bottle in China's Tianjin

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Merck & Co's COVID-19 antiviral treatment molnupiravir was priced at 1,500 yuan ($221.21) per bottle in Tianjin, according to the northern Chinese city's medical purchasing centre on Tuesday. China granted conditional approval for the import of molnupiravir, which was developed by Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Merck has a deal in place for China's Sinopharm to import and distribute the medication.

  • Nearly 350 K-12 educators arrested on child sex crimes in 2022

    A year-long analysis conducted by Fox News Digital found that 349 public educators were arrested on child sex-related crimes in the U.S. from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 of 2022.

  • Ex-Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg begs for leniency as he's sentenced to 5 months for Trump Org tax fraud

    Thanks to his testimony against the Trump Organization in a trial last month, the company was found guilty of tax crimes.

  • GOP House Takes First Swipe at IRS Money

    First legislation from new Republican majority, which is likely dead on arrival in the Senate, would rescind tens of billions in IRS funding.

  • Do I Need to File an Estate Tax Return?

    After losing a loved one, responsibilities can quickly pile up during a time when you'd like to focus on grieving. Unfortunately, taxes don't disappear when someone passes. If you're the executor of your loved one's estate, you'll be responsible for … Continue reading → The post When Is an Estate Tax Return Required? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk’s leadership is ‘eroding’ Twitter’s trust with users: Reporter

    The Washington Post Technology Columnist Geoffrey Fowler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how he was able to impersonate a U.S. senator on Twitter after Elon Musk updated the verification process for blue checks and how Musk’s leadership at the social media platform has impacted users' trust in Twitter.

  • Kremlin claims it is not trying to reach agreement with Europe on peace treaty with Kyiv

    Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Head of Putin's administration, is not in contact with European politicians to persuade them to sign any peace agreements on the war with Ukraine.

  • Republicans Are Caught in a Paralyzing Trap of Orthodoxy

    A party awash in backward-looking negativity needs to embrace a positive agenda, writes John Kasich

  • Court revives claims by Texas death row inmate backed by DA

    The Supreme Court on Monday revived claims by a Texas inmate who has the rare support of the state prosecutor's office that put him on death row. The justices threw out a Texas appeals court ruling that refused to grant the inmate, Areli Escobar, a new trial. The state appeals court had overruled a lower court judge who documented the flaws in the forensic evidence used to convict Escobar.

  • What to know about the four head coaching candidates the Colts want to interview

    Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris are up.

  • California braces for more severe weather

    Story at a glance Millions of Californians are preparing for additional heavy rain and winds after a week of powerful storms pummeled most of the state, sparking deadly flash flooding and power outages. California will see at least two “major episodes” of heavy rain and heavy snow during the next two days along with an…