Republicans focused on education, property taxes as lawmakers descend on Iowa Capitol

Republican legislative leaders signaled Monday they will focus their efforts on cutting property taxes and providing more choice in education as lawmakers returned to the Iowa Capitol for the first day of the 2023 legislative session.

The Capitol halls were full Monday morning, as new lawmakers and their family members toured the historic building and snapped photos. High turnover following last year's election meant that more than a third of Iowa's lawmakers were sworn in Monday for their first legislative session.

It's the seventh year in a row that Republicans have enjoyed control of the Iowa House, Senate and governor's office. The GOP expanded its majorities in the 2022 election, holding a 64-36 advantage in the Iowa House and a 34-16 supermajority in the Iowa Senate.

“We’re not the only state that has a trifecta. Don’t kid yourself," House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, told Republicans at a breakfast Monday morning. "But we’re one of the only, if not the only state that utilizes it every session. … I think that’s why we’ve been so successful, because we’ve utilized that majority.”

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, gave an opening day speech appealing to her colleagues to legislate in a spirit of bipartisanship and listen to Iowans' concerns.

"We’ve been listening to Iowans and we’ve learned that they want us to prioritize the issues that they care about," Konfrst said. "They want us to lower their costs. They want us to invest in public schools. They want us to legalize marijuana and protect reproductive freedom."

Republicans have given no indication that legalized marijuana and abortion rights are among their priorities.

Reynolds' education plan expected to dominate legislative debate

Republicans are eager to try again, for the third time, to create a taxpayer-funded private school scholarship program.

For the last two years, Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed allowing families to use some state funds to send their children to a private school. The bill failed to advance through the Iowa House in 2021 and 2022, as some Republicans feared it would take money away from rural public schools.

Reynolds has indicated the issue will once again be a top priority for her this year, although she has not released a new bill or spoken publicly about how she may alter her proposal.

But, speaking at the Republican Party of Iowa's legislative breakfast Monday morning, Reynolds said Iowans gave Republicans a mandate "to continue to be bold" and to pursue an agenda "that puts parents and students first when it comes to education."

Senate Republicans — who easily passed the bill in both of the last two years — were enthusiastic to support it again.

“All Iowa families should have the opportunity to send their children to the school that best meets their needs and reflects their family’s values and moral fiber," Senate President Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, said. "This should not be exclusive to families with the financial means to pay for tuition or transportation, or to those whose families can afford to move to a better ZIP code.”

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said he's shown education will be a top priority for House Republicans this year by creating a new Education Reform Committee. But he framed the proposal on private school scholarships as part of a broader package of changes.

"While (education savings accounts) are an important part of that discussion, we believe it’s just part of the much broader reforms we will see," Grassley said in his opening day speech. "With the variety of policy ideas, some of which will look familiar to last session, we can provide greater choice to parents and keep the public school system strong."

Democrats have staunchly opposed the plan but lack the power to stop it without help from Republicans.

"Let’s remember that our foundation of strong public schools is what got most of us here today," Konfrst said. "It’s those same public schools that will educate the majority of Iowans and build the next generation of leaders like us. Let's make sure we give all students the best start possible."

Sen. Claire Celsi high-fives freshman Sen. Izaah Knox after his swearing in on the first day of the legislative session, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

An outside group run by former Reynolds staffers launched a new ad Monday, featuring Reynolds in a classroom talking about how Iowa has increased funding for K-12 education over the last decade.

"But money alone isn't the solution," Reynolds said in the ad. "Parents also need a choice to send their kids to whatever school is best for them, regardless of income or ZIP code."

The ad is running on broadcast and cable television and digital platforms around Iowa, according to a news release from Priorities for Iowa. The group was founded by Reynolds' former chief of staff, Sara Craig Gongol, and is run by Reynolds' former legal counsel, Ryan Koopmans, and former spokesperson, Pat Garrett.

More than half of Iowans, 52%, said in a March 2022 Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll that they oppose using money for public schools to help parents pay the costs of private schools or homeschooling. Forty-one percent of Iowans were in favor.

Property taxes up next after several rounds of income tax cuts

Republicans say their other focus for the session will be lowering property taxes and making the system more transparent for taxpayers.

“Iowans pay some of the highest property taxes in the country, and the system responsible for that problem wasn’t built overnight, and the solution to it won’t be either,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said in his opening speech. “But I can tell you, Senate Republicans are up to the challenge on the best long-term strategy for Iowa taxpayers.”

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver addresses the Senate on the first day of the legislative session, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

After lowering income taxes last year, Grassley said he now hears most frequently from constituents about property taxes.

"We need reforms that put the taxpayer first," Grassley said. "Oftentimes, we focus too much on providing certainty for government and not enough providing certainty for the taxpayer. This session, I think we will change that narrative."

Democrats say they’re open to changing Iowa’s property tax law, but only if it benefits middle-class Iowans over the wealthy.

“Senate Democrats will work with anyone on common-sense property tax reform, but we are not interested in tax giveaways that overwhelmingly benefit the ultrarich and big corporations,” Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said.

The push for lower property taxes comes after Republicans passed three rounds of major tax cuts. The most recent package eliminated taxes on retirement income and will gradually move all Iowans to a flat 3.9% income tax rate.

A state panel predicted in December that Iowa will take in slightly less revenue in the current fiscal year than it did last year because of the 2022 tax cut.

Iowa Republicans celebrate massive majorities

Suited Republicans and their families breakfasted in the downtown Hilton ballroom before gaveling in Monday morning.

Republican Party of Iowa Chair Jeff Kaufmann led the early morning event, trading friendly barbs with legislative leaders about their looks and personalities. But Republicans were united against Democrats, who lost seats in the Legislature and failed to hold several incumbent offices.

Lawmakers take family photos on the first day of the legislative session, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

"There's not even gonna be a speed bump in terms of putting this conservative legislation to practice," Kaufmann said of the Senate Republicans' new supermajority.

Although Republicans underperformed national expectations in the 2022 midterms, Iowa’s GOP leaders celebrated the “red wave” here.

"I don't think Iowans vote for us to win elections," Whitver said at the breakfast. "They elect us to get things done for the people of Iowa, and they elect us to keep the promises that we make on the campaign trail."

The legislative breakfast wasn't free of presidential politics either, as former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, led the opening prayer. Republicans plan to hold the first-in-the-nation caucuses next year, even as Democrats have proposed a plan to reshuffle their nominating calendar.

"When the DNC removed Iowa from its spot as first in the nation, they criticized Iowans, our values, and our traditions, just to protect a president that wasn't confident enough — or too afraid — to come to Iowa," Reynolds said. "The RNC has never wavered in their commitment to our great state. So let's show them once again this year why Iowa should always be first in the nation."

