As Republicans gather to nominate a presidential candidate, Democrats fill out forms

These are the rules of the new Iowa Democratic Caucuses.

“If you stay for this reading,” Kevin Marken announced in the East High School library on Tuesday night, “I’m going to make you do something.”

Marken, 58, read a diversity statement toward the back of a caucus chair instruction packet, under the heading “MUST READ THIS PASSAGE!” Party leaders will take steps, Marken explained, to hold meetings inclusive of all national origins, ethnic identities, religions, sexual orientations, gender identities and disabilities.

Caucus Chair Kevin Marken reads the rules and Des Moines Mayor Connie Boesen listens as Democrats brave sub-zero weather to gather in person on Iowa Caucus night in Polk County on Monday at the East High School library in Des Moines.

“Clap,” Marken said.

The room clapped. Besides Marken, 11 people filled the cold space, including Des Moines Mayor Connie Boesen and state Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines.

Marken had attended caucuses for 30 years. But Tuesday was his first meeting as a chair.

The caucus was unusual for other reasons. Unlike in past cycles going back to the 1970s, those in attendance would not vote on Democratic presidential candidates, be they incumbent President Joe Biden or his challengers, Marianne Williamson or U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn.

With state party leaders wanting to show the Democratic National Committee that they could run a caucus open to those who can’t attend meetings in person, party members this year will vote on their presidential preferences by mail through March 5.

So, on Tuesday night, Marken told the group what they could do in person. Those in attendance ― the East Side’s Democratic Dozen ― could nominate delegates for the county’s annual Democratic convention. They also could nominate members to the state party's central committee, a group that sets the state party's strategy.

Valerie Madison completes paperwork as Democrats brave sub-zero weather to gather in person on Iowa Caucus night in Polk County on Monday at the East High School library in Des Moines.

To do so, they would need to fill out a couple forms. Then, they could go home.

“Is there any questions?” Marken asked.

The room stayed silent. An attendee affixed a Planned Parenthood “CHOICE MATTERS” sticker to her coat. A Raygun bag sat on the counter. Marken laughed. The events began.

The room was divided into 13 sections, representing different precincts ― one more precinct than people in attendance. Des Moines’ 49th district reported to a red couch. Des Moines’ second district reported to a table with a chess set on it. Other precincts waited on the library's second floor.

“You can move your precinct as you’d like,” said Boulton, 43. “You’re probably the only person from your precinct.”

Little turnout expected, and few turned out. 'It's cold. And we're old'

Caucus Secretary Susan Wickham, left, Caucus Chair Kevin Marken, and Executive Director of Polk County Democrats Kira Barker review documents as Democrats brave sub-zero weather to gather in person on Iowa Caucus night Monday at the East High School library in Des Moines.

Susan Wickham, 75, the meeting’s secretary, held up the nomination forms. They were triplicates. One of each copy would go to the state party, the county auditor and the county chair.

“Please print hard,” Wickham said.

She filled out a form, nominating herself to represent Des Moines 26th precinct.

“I’d be happy to turn it over to somebody else,” she said.

But there was nobody else. Wickham, who chaired precincts during the 2016 and 2020 caucuses, knew Tuesday's event would draw a paltry crowd. A sitting Democratic president is running for re-election.

Beyond that, however, Wickham said the party lost some enthusiasm when it lost its first-in-the-nation status following the 2020 caucuses. She said she’s still bitter about the fallout from that election, blaming the Democratic National Committee for forcing the state leaders to use a reporting application that failed, delaying official caucus results.

Some of her friends ― “hardcore liberals” ― didn‘t know the party was holding meetings when she talked to them last week. Then the temperature dropped below zero.

“It‘s cold,“ Wickham said. “And we’re old.“

Democratic Chair Rita Hart seeks to build momentum

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart speaks at the Iowa Democrats Liberty and Justice Celebration in November.

Similar, small events played out across the state at Iowa Democratic caucuses. At Iowa City West High School, about 50 voters showed up to debate party business. At Ames High School, about 100 filled the gym, where Democratic politicians attacked Gov. Kim Reynolds. They told the crowd that Republican policies made schools worse.

"I want to go back to having the strongest public education in the nation," said state Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames.

Before the events, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said Tuesday afternoon that the meetings might draw only small crowds, citing the temperature and the incumbent president.

Hart added that this year’s new caucus format will be a success, though she declined to say what level of participation would show the new format works. She said about 4,000 Democrats requested presidential preference cards over the weekend, bringing the total number of requests to 12,000.

Party members can request cards through Feb. 19. They will mail their votes to the state party, which will count any votes postmarked by March 5, the day the party will announce preliminary results.

State Sen. Nate Boulton shows his daughter, Alys, 2, a globe before the event as Democrats gather in person on Iowa Caucus night in Polk County on Monday at the East High School library in Des Moines.

Hart said she still believes Iowa can move up in the presidential pecking order by 2028. But she said the party needs to show it can win more elections than it has in past years. Her goals include flipping Iowa’s first and third congressional districts, which Republican Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn currently control.

She hoped Democrats would organize during Tuesdays meeting, building momentum for those November campaigns.

“This is where it all starts,” she said. “This is where we get people organized.”

A stranger wanders in, looking for 'big news.' It's somewhere else

Back at East High School, for a few minutes, the caucus received a population bump.

Dmitry Melnikov, who said he was a Russian television reporter, walked into the room. He introduced himself to a caucusgoer.

“It’s big news,” he said, scanning the library. “It’s big news all over the world. Everyone is watching.”

Someone mentioned that this was only a Democratic meeting. He asked where others were gathered. Then, he slinked out, to the school’s auditorium, where the Republicans were gathered.

