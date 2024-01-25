Republicans in Georgia House propose four bills aimed at cutting taxes

House Speaker Jon Burns (R-Newington) announced plans to file four bills that would bring sweeping tax reductions on Jan. 24.

Parents and homeowners would see a wave of tax cuts under a new Georgia House Republican plan.

Speaker of the House Jon Burns (R- Newington) on Wednesday announced plans to file four bills that would bring sweeping tax reductions in the form of child tax credits, increased homestead exemptions and income tax caps.

“Right now there are no more important issues impacting Georgia families than higher prices,” Burns said. "High prices at the gas pump, grocery store, department store, hardware stores and virtually everywhere in between are really putting strain on families in Georgia.”

The proposed bills would collectively reduce state revenue by an estimated $300 million.

Here’s what House Republicans have in mind:

Childcare tax deduction

Rep. Lauren Daniel (R- Locust Grove) is spearheading a bill to increase the child tax deduction by $1,000 per child, raising it from $3,000 to $4,000.

“When I ran for office, I said I was going to focus on fighting for Georgia's families and the speaker, the governor, and the lieutenant governor have led the way on that,” Daniel said. “I hope we continue to do so, and I think these legislations are going to continue to do that and move the needle forward for all families.”

The child tax cuts are intended to reduce the impact of rising cost of living throughout the state.

“While rising childcare costs are here with us every day, we're hoping that this extra $1,000 deduction per child will help alleviate some of those costs for the parents in our state,” Burns said.

Homestead exemption

The tax proposal also includes a bill that would double homestead exemptions, raising the amount from $2,000 to $4,000 for all homeowners.

“This sends the right message to our current homeowners, and to young working people in their 20s and 30s who have not yet gotten to experience the American dream of homeownership in Georgia,” said Rep. Matt Reeves (R- Duluth), who is spearheading the bill. “The Georgia House, they are on their side fighting for homeowners.”

Revenue Shortfall Reserve

The third tax bill introduced will remove the cap on Georgia’s rainy day fund, allowing the state to increase the money it can store in its revenue shortfall reserves. Rep. Shaw Blackmon (R- Bonaire) will lead the bill.

Burns said the bill “will allow our state to save responsibly, build on reserves and provide more tax relief to Georgia families both in the short term and the long term for those times when our financial situation may not be as strong as it is today. Those times always come.”

Income Tax Cut

The final item on Burns’ agenda echoes Gov. Brian Kemp’s plans to cut the maximum state income tax to 5.39%, and will be authored by Rep. Lauren McDonald (R- Cumming). In his 2024 State of the State address, Kemp estimated that the new cap would save taxpayers $3 billion over the next decade.

“Taken together as a whole, these bills will provide significant tax relief for taxpayers across our state, put more money back into their pockets and continue to boost our economy,” Burns said. “That economy will continue to ensure that Georgia, our Georgia, is the best place in this country to live, work and raise a family. And y'all know I like to add, ‘have a little fun along the way.’”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: House Speaker Burns proposes sweeping tax cuts for parents, homeowners