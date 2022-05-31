Republicans Are Getting Really ‘Sick’ of Trump’s ‘Bitching’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Daily Beast
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Molly Jong-Fast
    American writer
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Is former President Donald Trump’s hold on his Republican base waning? Vice’s senior political reporter Cameron Joseph thinks so.

“Trump is slipping. [He] doesn’t have the grip over the GOP that he once did,” Joseph tells Molly Jong-Fast in this episode of The New Abnormal. “A lot of Republicans, even really hardcore conservative MAGA-y type folks, are sick of his bitching.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Joseph says that, in his opinion, the base is realizing that Trump is not the only politician who can execute “the thing that powered Trump to power” in the first place: standing up to status quo politics and fighting for “white, straight, more rural America.”

“Even if they think that he did kind of get screwed in 2020, they’re worried about inflation, they’re worried about Critical Race Theory. If they’re hardcore folks, there’s this stuff about trans students playing sports,” adds Joseph. “I think it’s weirdly a way that the Republican Party is actually moving on and moving past Trump, by focusing on these latest freakouts.”

Later in this episode, historian Jon Meacham, host of the new Reflections of History podcast, gives Molly a preview of some of the juicy tidbits from history he covers on his show, including how NATO was an unpopular organization when it began and how The New York Times magazine passed on publishing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s letter from a Birmingham jail.

Meacham also happens to be an unofficial adviser of President Biden, and Molly does not let the interview end without pressing him on that.

Gov. Abbott Is Bullshitting About Mental Health Reform

“It’s kicked around in some parts of the right-wing internet that Biden came into office fancying himself another FDR. What they take from that is that he was gonna be this huge Big Government guy. And he had these delusions of grandeur. I swear to you, before God and my country, that is not what President Biden thought,” Meacham says.

So what did he think, Molly asks?

Find out in the latest episode.

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro reveals he's been served a federal grand jury subpoena over the Jan 6 riot, but says only the former president can authorize him to testify

    Navarro, who refused to comply with a subpoena from the January 6 committee, wrote that the new court order is the "fruit of the poisonous tree."

  • I teach NC teens to shoot rifles. There’s one gun law we should change right away.

    NRA-qualified sharpshooter: ‘Let’s start with one simple and bipartisan solution - raise the age to buy a rifle.’ | Opinion

  • France’s sports minister blames ticketless fans for Champions League final chaos

    Liverpool fans have been blamed for crowd problems on Saturday.

  • New York Times Makes Powerful Statement About Guns With Cover Graphic

    “Authorities said the gunman was able to obtain the weapon legally.” The New York Times put that seemingly pedestrian sentence into high relief this weekend, elevating it to the status of cover line on the front of the outlet’s Sunday Review section. The sentence is set in white type on a stark black background, the […]

  • Republican politicians all over the country have repeated the Great Replacement theory

    Republican Congressmembers, candidates and officials are repeating the racist, antisemitic white supremacist idea called the Great Replacement theory.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to push a baseless conspiracy theory about the Texas shooter, suggesting he was into 'wearing eyeliner' and 'cross dressing'

    Greene shared a theory similar to one put forth by Rep. Paul Gosar, who baselessly claimed hours after the shooting that the gunman was a "transsexual leftist illegal alien."

  • U.S. Supreme Court leak stirs abortion passions in Africa

    When a desperate and bleeding 17-year-old girl walked into his rural health centre, Kenyan medic Ismail Mohammed Salim thought he was doing the right thing by helping her conclude an unwanted and dangerous pregnancy. After a week in custody and a two-year legal process, the clinical officer and girl were vindicated in March by the High Court, which reaffirmed Kenya's constitutional provision for abortion services in emergency or life-threatening situations. Such cases have given cheer in recent years to abortion rights activists around Africa, where cultural and religious traditions clash with the reality of widespread underage and unwanted pregnancies, sometimes by rape or incest.

  • Hurricane Agatha sets May record, then weakens over Mexico

    Hurricane Agatha made history as the strongest hurricane ever recorded to come ashore in May during the eastern Pacific hurricane center, making landfall on a sparsely populated stretch of small beach towns and fishing villages in southern Mexico. The storm came ashore in Oaxaca state Monday afternoon as a strong Category 2 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165kph), then it quickly lost power as it moved inland over the mountainous interior. Agatha was downgraded to a tropical storm late Monday, its sustained winds down to 70 mph (110 kph).

  • Musk says China is leading EVs, but CEO of Chinese rival says not so fast

    He Xiaopeng, the CEO and founder of the Chinese EV company XPeng, said in response to Musk's comment that it will take 10 years for China to be a true global leader in EV.

  • Want to regulate social media? The First Amendment may stand in the way

    Texas, Florida and other Republican-led states are passing laws that prohibit tech companies from "censoring" users - laws that Republican leaders say are meant to protect their constituents' rights to free speech. In the view of the tech companies, however, it's those Republican lawmakers who are actually censoring. And the victims are not the everyday users of their social networks, but the companies themselves.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting storie

  • Danica Patrick on removing her breast implants, being single: ‘When the right guy comes along, I'll know it’

    Retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, who launched a wine brand, got candid about how she coped with breast implant illness and how she's doing today after surgery.

  • Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own

    An 18-year-old gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle stormed an elementary school in Texas last week, killing 19 children and two teachers. The attack, coming 10 days after a shooting in Buffalo, New York that left 10 people dead, has intensified the long-standing national debate over U.S. gun laws. Murray grew up in Dunblane and was a student at the town's local elementary school when a gunman killed 16 pupils and a teacher before killing himself.

  • Lawyer Who Plotted to Overturn Trump Loss Recruits Election Deniers to Watch Over the Vote

    In a hotel conference center outside Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Cleta Mitchell, one of the key figures in a failed scheme to overturn Donald Trump’s defeat, was leading a seminar on “election integrity.” “We are taking the lessons we learned in 2020 and we are going forward to make sure they never happen again,” Mitchell told the crowd of about 150 activists-in-training. She would be “putting you to work,” she told them. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In the days after

  • Uvalde Showed Us Once Again That Cops Are Useless. When Will They Finally Be Defunded?

    Every detail about how police delayed action from stopping a mass shooter in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 is more gut-wrenching than the last. When an 18-year-old terrorist stormed Robb Elementary School with a semi-automatic rifle last week, officers made it to the scene quickly. However, they failed to prevent innocent victims from losing their lives. The results of their immobility at Robb Elementary School? 21 people dead—19 children and 2 adults.

  • Peter Navarro, former Trump aide, announces lawsuit against House subpoena for testimony about Jan. 6 Capitol attack

    Peter Navarro, a former Donald Trump aide, will fight in federal court a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Capitol attack Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Some Democrats voting in GOP contests to block Trump picks

    Diane Murray struggled with her decision all the way up to Election Day. “I feel strongly that our democracy is at risk, and that people who are holding up the big lie, as we call it, and holding onto the former president are dangerous to democracy,” said Murray, who works at the University of Georgia. Raffensperger, a conservative who refused to support the former president’s direct calls to overturn the 2020 election, probably would not have won Tuesday's Republican primary without people like Murray.

  • EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by year-end

    European Union leaders agreed Monday to embargo most Russian oil imports into the bloc by year-end as part of new sanctions on Moscow worked out at a summit focused on helping Ukraine with a long-delayed package of new financial support. The embargo covers Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline, a move that was crucial to bring landlocked Hungary on board a decision that required consensus. EU Council President Charles Michel said the agreement covers more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia.

  • Why It Could Be a Good Thing If the Stock Market Ends Lower in May

    After the S&P 500 falls in May, historically, June sees an average move of 1.2% upward. For the rest of the year, the index averages a 3.4% increase.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Pushes Back Hard After DUI Arrest

    Vatican Media/Handout via ReutersHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, responded through a spokesperson Sunday night to reports of his arrest in Napa County, California, over the holiday weekend for driving under the influence.Instead of taking responsibility, the 82-year-old businessman and millionaire’s spokesperson Larry Kamer took aim at “incorrect information” in mysterious news reports.“Several news reports about Saturday night’s traffic incident involving Paul Pelosi have inc

  • Trump calls Capitol attack an ‘insurrection hoax’ as public hearings set to begin

    Former president intensifies attacks on Liz Cheney at Wyoming rally and endorses her Republican primary challenger in midterm elections