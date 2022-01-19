Republicans: Governor right on crime, but not much else

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Nott, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jan. 19—State Rep. Jim Townsend, the House minority leader, said for a second he thought the governor "almost became a Republican."

In a news conference Tuesday at the Roundhouse after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's State of the State address, the Artesia Republican said the most "heartening" part of her 25-minute speech was the talk on fighting crime. The governor reiterated her plan to push for a package of measures to toughen penalties for certain violent crimes and make it more difficult for defendants in violent crime cases to be released from jail before their trial.

"That must be addressed, and it must be addressed quickly," Townsend said.

Sen. Greg Baca, R-Belen, the Senate minority leader said the governor's "tough-on-crime" rhetoric seemed like an effort to court state residents fed up with rising crime rates.

"Only now that [crime] is a crisis are we going to do something," he said at the news conference.

He is pleased to see the governor wants to tackle the crime problem in the state, Baca added, "but I am disheartened at the same time that it has taken so long. We've been accused of 'all crime all the time' as Republicans, but now it's come to a head and we're forced to address it."

The GOP lawmakers expressed disappointment in most other matters Lujan Grisham addressed in her speech.

Noting the governor said she wants to cut the state's gross receipts tax by 0.025 percent, Baca said that amounts to only "25 cents on a hundred dollars. That is not real tax relief."

Baca said Republicans support raising teacher salaries, another key initiative for Lujan Grisham as the state faces a severe educator shortage.

But when it comes to offering free college tuition to all New Mexico students at state schools — as Lujan Grisham also proposes — Baca said he draws the line.

Asking students to pay at last partial tuition adds to the value of their college degrees, he said. "Something earned is something appreciated."

Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, who is running for the GOP nomination for governor, said Lujan Grisham missed an opportunity in her speech: addressing the need for more stringent oversight of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department.

"What made my heart heavy was a lack of talk of much-needed reform to CYFD," Dow said, adding that failure to improve the child welfare agency is causing "permanent harm" to the state's children.

The governor gave the address virtually from her office at the Capitol, with large video screens in the House and Senate chambers showcasing the speech.

Townsend said he would have preferred if she had given it live, in the House chambers, as governors have done for years before the coronavirus pandemic hit New Mexico.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen says U.S. state, local aid strengthened cities' COVID responses

    The $350 billion in coronavirus relief funds for state and local governments has allowed U.S. cities to respond stronger and more nimbly to an ever changing COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday. In remarks prepared for delivery to a meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Yellen said state and local governments have been creative in using the funding from last year's American Rescue Plan to meet different needs at different times. "This, I think, is some of what the $350 billion did: When Omicron started spreading around our cities, it did not find them broke and broken; it found them much readier to respond," she said, referring to the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

  • Billionaire Platt-Backed Biotech Startup Raises $54 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Engitix Ltd., a U.K.-based biopharmaceutical company whose backers include billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Platt, has raised $54 million in private financing to boost growth.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaDeadly Drone Strike

  • Hong Kong's COVID-19 hamster cull sparks fear of owners abandoning pets

    A mass hamster cull in Hong Kong sparked fears among animal welfare groups on Wednesday that panicky people would abandon their pets after 11 of the rodents from one petshop in the city tested positive for COVID-19. The local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), which runs veterinary clinics, told Reuters it received "numerous" enquiries from worried pet owners, asking what to do about the latest scare. "We urge the pet owners not to panic or abandon their pets," SPCA said in a statement.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with his Cabinet on Wednesday to review restrictions to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in England as he seeks to move attention away from parties held at his residence during coronavirus lockdowns. The restrictions, known as "Plan B" measures, were introduced by the government last month as the Omicron strain spread rapidly across Britain. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said Americans should wear the most protective mask they can.

  • Poll numbers are pointing to a midterm shellacking for Democrats

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • New York Attorney General: We Found ‘Significant Evidence’ of Trump Organization Fraud

    ReutersNew York’s attorney general Letitia James asked a court late Thursday night to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to testify under oath since her office’s investigation into the Trump’s company’s accounting practices had yielded “significant evidence” of fraud. James said in a tweet, “We have uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including

  • Neil Gorsuch defied a request from Chief Justice John Roberts to wear a mask out of respect for Sonia Sotomayor, a report says

    Gorsuch's refusal to wear a mask led Sotomayor, who has diabetes, to attend oral arguments virtually. The justices are all vaccinated and boosted.

  • Pro-choice PAC Emily's List will cease support for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema over voting rights: 'She will find herself standing alone in the next election'

    The statement comes after Sinema doubled down on her opposition to overhauling the filibuster, effectively killing Biden's push for voting rights legislation.

  • Manchin Welcomes Primary Challenge over Opposition to Nuclear Option for Filibuster

    Despite the resistance he's faced from his party over his opposition to reforming the legislative filibuster through unconventional avenues, moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he won't be surrendering his long-held position.

  • Donald Trump-Loving Republicans Celebrate MLK Day And Get Told Where To Go

    The GOP's Lauren Boebert, Lindsey Graham, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kevin McCarthy, Kayleigh McEnany and Josh Hawley all were slammed for hypocrisy.

  • ‘Everything is gray except for the blood.’ Here’s what Russia really wants in Ukraine | Opinion

    As the Russians menace Ukraine by amassing at least 100,000 troops at the border, it is time to ask what Russian President Vladimir Putin is really after.

  • Justices suggest Boston should have flown 'Christian flag'

    Supreme Court justices seemed to have little doubt Tuesday that Boston was wrong to refuse to fly a banner described as a Christian flag outside City Hall. Arguments at the high court appeared to unite justices on the left and right in favor of Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist. Shurtleff wanted to fly a white banner with a red cross on a blue background in the upper left corner, called the Christian flag.

  • The Trump Org Stiffed a Hotel. His Kids May Pay the Price.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump and his family company have a long history of stiffing contractors, but there’s one bill they almost certainly wish they had paid.Ahead of the 2017 presidential inauguration, the Trump Organization reserved a block of rooms at the Loews Madison Hotel. When at least 13 people didn’t show up, the Trump Organization refused to pay the bill, something it has done many times in the past. The company then dodged a

  • Fact-check: Are retired presidents and legislators collecting full salaries 'for life'?

    Former Presidents and members of Congress don’t get salaries ‘for life’

  • There Are 100 Million Reasons Why No One Trusts Nancy Pelosi

    Kent Nishimura/GettyDemocrats have the opportunity to do something that is good for the country, that would be commonsensical and populist. So why won’t Nancy Pelosi let them?I’m talking about the “Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act,” introduced by the Democratic senators Mark Kelly and Jon Ossoff. This legislation (like a similar bill offered by Republican Josh Hawley) would prohibit members of Congress and their families (such as Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi) from buying and selling stocks w

  • Virginia governor, Republicans off to a rough start with ban on critical race theory

    When I first read it, I did not think it could be real. I thought, “this has to be a […] The post Virginia governor, Republicans off to a rough start with ban on critical race theory appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s glee at general’s Covid diagnosis sparks outrage

    Rightwing presenter called a ‘merchant of death’ after mockingly applauding as she revealed Gen Mark Milley’s positive testUS politics – live coverage Laura Ingraham highlighted people who have tested positive despite being vaccinated. One critic wrote: ‘Not sure when hate become a Christian value.’ Photograph: Mark J Terrill/AP The rightwing Fox News host Laura Ingraham has stoked outrage by announcing that the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 – and appl

  • Proud Boy Brawler ‘Tiny’ Toese Jailed on Felony Charges in Washington State

    Toese, who was shot in the leg after clashing with Antifa in Olympia last summer, faces a litany of charges in both Washington and Oregon

  • Lawmaker Cleared for Wearing a Pink 'Pussyhat' and Mocking Gov. Greg Abbott's Disability

    A panel reversed the sanctions against state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt for incidents that occurred when she was a county judge in Central Texas

  • Democrats' attempts to circumvent filibuster will not be 'cost-free,' McConnell warns

    Democrats' attempts to circumvent filibuster will not be 'cost-free,' McConnell warns